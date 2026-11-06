🏥 Derry, NH Healthcare Jobs: Several Clinical & Travel Roles

Derry’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with Parkland Medical Center and national staffing firms all hiring. If you’re in nursing, anesthesia, or allied health, there are some solid options here right now.

Employer: TeamHealth at Parkland Medical Center

TeamHealth at Location: Derry, NH

Type: Full-time, physician

Salary: Not listed (but includes $120,000 sign-on bonus)

Full-time anesthesia role at an 86-bed Level III trauma center with a wide mix of cases (general, GI, GYN, minor cardiac, ortho, urology, peds ENT/dental, no OB). Perks include 10 weeks paid time off, relocation assistance, comprehensive benefits, CME resources, and paid liability insurance with tail.

Note: Also listed on Indeed, but it’s the same opening (57697BR), so just one job.

Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel

Location: Derry, NH

Type: Full-time, travel contract

Pay: $2,742 per week (40 hrs, 10-hr day shifts)

(40 hrs, 10-hr day shifts) Assignment: 13 weeks, start 11/23/2026

Cath Lab Tech travel contract, 7A–5P, 4x10s, with aggressive pay packages plus lodging, meals, and travel stipends for those who qualify. Comes with day-1 medical, dental, vision, 401(k), daily or weekly pay, CEUs, and 24/7 clinical support; 1 year of experience required, no new grads.

Note: There’s a second posting with a different Job ID but same role, schedule, and pay; treating it as one opportunity.

Employer: Parkland Medical Center (HCA Healthcare)

Location: Based in Derry, NH (FSER Plaistow)

Based in (FSER Plaistow) Type: PRN / part-time

Salary: Not listed

ER nursing role in a freestanding emergency department, with strong staffing support, modern monitoring tools, and ongoing clinical education. PRN nurses must commit to 48 hours per pay period, including two 12-hour weekend shifts plus one summer and one winter holiday, and need 2+ years critical care experience plus BLS, ACLS, PALS/CPI (TNCC preferred). HCA offers a robust benefits package including health, 401(k) with match, tuition and loan assistance, and more (eligibility may vary by status/location).

Employer: HealthTrust Workforce Solutions (HCA)

Location: Derry, NH

Type: Travel, 13-week contract

Pay: $2,177 per week (36 hrs, 12-hr day shifts)

(36 hrs, 12-hr day shifts) Schedule: Fri–Sun, 9:00 AM–9:00 PM

Start Date: 11/30/2026

Weekend Med Tech travel role with 12-hour day shifts, three days a week, ideal if you like stacking your hours. You’ll get access to nationwide HCA facilities plus benefits like dental, vision, CE support, life insurance, and referral bonuses; license/certification must be in hand at submission.

If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the full details, and apply soon—travel and PRN roles especially can move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.