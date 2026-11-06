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🏥 Derry, NH Healthcare Jobs: Several Clinical & Travel Roles
Derry’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with Parkland Medical Center and national staffing firms all hiring. If you’re in nursing, anesthesia, or allied health, there are some solid options here right now.
Anesthesiologist – Parkland Medical Center
- Employer: TeamHealth at Parkland Medical Center
- Location: Derry, NH
- Type: Full-time, physician
- Salary: Not listed (but includes $120,000 sign-on bonus)
Full-time anesthesia role at an 86-bed Level III trauma center with a wide mix of cases (general, GI, GYN, minor cardiac, ortho, urology, peds ENT/dental, no OB). Perks include 10 weeks paid time off, relocation assistance, comprehensive benefits, CME resources, and paid liability insurance with tail.
Note: Also listed on Indeed, but it’s the same opening (57697BR), so just one job.
Travel Cath Lab Technologist – $2,742/week
- Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel
- Location: Derry, NH
- Type: Full-time, travel contract
- Pay: $2,742 per week (40 hrs, 10-hr day shifts)
- Assignment: 13 weeks, start 11/23/2026
Cath Lab Tech travel contract, 7A–5P, 4x10s, with aggressive pay packages plus lodging, meals, and travel stipends for those who qualify. Comes with day-1 medical, dental, vision, 401(k), daily or weekly pay, CEUs, and 24/7 clinical support; 1 year of experience required, no new grads.
Note: There’s a second posting with a different Job ID but same role, schedule, and pay; treating it as one opportunity.
Registered Nurse – FSER Plaistow (PRN)
- Employer: Parkland Medical Center (HCA Healthcare)
- Location: Based in Derry, NH (FSER Plaistow)
- Type: PRN / part-time
- Salary: Not listed
ER nursing role in a freestanding emergency department, with strong staffing support, modern monitoring tools, and ongoing clinical education. PRN nurses must commit to 48 hours per pay period, including two 12-hour weekend shifts plus one summer and one winter holiday, and need 2+ years critical care experience plus BLS, ACLS, PALS/CPI (TNCC preferred). HCA offers a robust benefits package including health, 401(k) with match, tuition and loan assistance, and more (eligibility may vary by status/location).
Travel Medical Technologist – $2,177/week
- Employer: HealthTrust Workforce Solutions (HCA)
- Location: Derry, NH
- Type: Travel, 13-week contract
- Pay: $2,177 per week (36 hrs, 12-hr day shifts)
- Schedule: Fri–Sun, 9:00 AM–9:00 PM
- Start Date: 11/30/2026
Weekend Med Tech travel role with 12-hour day shifts, three days a week, ideal if you like stacking your hours. You’ll get access to nationwide HCA facilities plus benefits like dental, vision, CE support, life insurance, and referral bonuses; license/certification must be in hand at submission.
If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the full details, and apply soon—travel and PRN roles especially can move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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