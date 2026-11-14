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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Deridder
Looking for a four-legged friend in Deridder, LA? These adoptable dogs are waiting at Beauregard Parish Sheriffs Office Animal Control for someone to bring them home.
AURORA
- Breed: Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (Large)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Shelter: Beauregard Parish Sheriffs Office Animal Control
- Location: Deridder, LA
- Contact: (337) 460-5468
Aurora is a beautiful black Lab mix with a big-dog build and a lot of love to give. As an adult, she’s likely past the tiny puppy stage and ready to settle into a home that can give her structure, walks, and affection.
👉 Meet Aurora and apply to adopt on adoptapet
BAYLEIGH
- Breed: French Bulldog / Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Shelter: Beauregard Parish Sheriffs Office Animal Control
- Location: Deridder, LA
- Contact: (337) 460-5468
- Notes from shelter: Mom was a French Bulldog and dad was a Pit Bull mix.
Bayleigh is a young puppy with a unique mix of French Bulldog and Pit Bull Terrier. She’s still a baby, so she’ll need a family ready for training, playtime, and lots of patience as she grows.
👉 Meet Bayleigh and apply to adopt on adoptapet
FRISKY
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut
- Shelter: Beauregard Parish Sheriffs Office Animal Control
- Location: Deridder, LA
- Contact: (337) 460-5468
Frisky is a young medium-sized mix with a warm red/golden coat. He’s at a great age to learn new things and bond closely with his new family.
👉 Meet Frisky and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Deridder, LA, please consider visiting Beauregard Parish Sheriffs Office Animal Control or calling (337) 460-5468 to ask about these dogs. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find loving homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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