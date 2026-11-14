Looking for a four-legged friend in Deridder, LA? These adoptable dogs are waiting at Beauregard Parish Sheriffs Office Animal Control for someone to bring them home.

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (Large)

Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (Large) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Shelter: Beauregard Parish Sheriffs Office Animal Control

Beauregard Parish Sheriffs Office Animal Control Location: Deridder, LA

Deridder, LA Contact: (337) 460-5468

Aurora is a beautiful black Lab mix with a big-dog build and a lot of love to give. As an adult, she’s likely past the tiny puppy stage and ready to settle into a home that can give her structure, walks, and affection.

👉 Meet Aurora and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: French Bulldog / Pit Bull Terrier mix

French Bulldog / Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Shelter: Beauregard Parish Sheriffs Office Animal Control

Beauregard Parish Sheriffs Office Animal Control Location: Deridder, LA

Deridder, LA Contact: (337) 460-5468

Notes from shelter: Mom was a French Bulldog and dad was a Pit Bull mix.

Bayleigh is a young puppy with a unique mix of French Bulldog and Pit Bull Terrier. She’s still a baby, so she’ll need a family ready for training, playtime, and lots of patience as she grows.

👉 Meet Bayleigh and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut

Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut Shelter: Beauregard Parish Sheriffs Office Animal Control

Beauregard Parish Sheriffs Office Animal Control Location: Deridder, LA

Deridder, LA Contact: (337) 460-5468

Frisky is a young medium-sized mix with a warm red/golden coat. He’s at a great age to learn new things and bond closely with his new family.

👉 Meet Frisky and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Deridder, LA, please consider visiting Beauregard Parish Sheriffs Office Animal Control or calling (337) 460-5468 to ask about these dogs. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find loving homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.