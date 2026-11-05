🐶 Gentle DeRidder Dogs Ready for Adoption and Love

These DeRidder pups have been through a lot, but they’re still full of love and hope. They’re waiting at City-DeRidder Animal Control for someone kind to give them a safe, forever home.

Breed: Border Collie / Labrador Retriever mix

Border Collie / Labrador Retriever mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with white

Black with white Adoption fee: $35

Shelter: City-DeRidder Animal Control

Phone: (337) 396-4626

Fern was rescued from a hoarding case with her five siblings. She took some time to trust people, but now she’s described as a goofy and friendly girl. She does best with slow introductions to other dogs, and has been doing well with that approach.

Fern is spayed, up to date on vaccinations and preventatives, and is heartworm positive but currently in treatment. The shelter notes she is expected to be heartworm negative by the time she’s adopted.

If you’re patient and kind, Fern could blossom into a wonderful companion.

👉 Meet Fern and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier / Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Staffordshire Terrier / Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Silver/Salt & Pepper with white

Gray/Silver/Salt & Pepper with white Adoption fee: $35

Shelter: City-DeRidder Animal Control

Phone: (337) 396-4626

Porkchop was found tied to a tree with a heavy tow chain, but he hasn’t let that rough start define him. He was a bit wary of new people at first, yet he has warmed up quickly.

He is dog-friendly with proper introductions and prefers smaller play groups or a single playmate. Porkchop is neutered, up to date on vaccinations and preventatives, and is heartworm positive but in treatment, with the goal of being heartworm negative by adoption time.

If you can offer a calm, loving home, Porkchop is ready for a fresh start.

👉 Meet Porkchop and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near DeRidder, LA, please consider visiting City-DeRidder Animal Control or calling (337) 396-4626 to ask about Fern or Porkchop. Sharing their profiles online can also help them find the families they deserve.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.