Derby’s food scene is busy right now, from school kitchens to sit‑down restaurants. If you like working with people and don’t mind being on your feet, there are some solid options here.

Employer: Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar (Thrive Restaurant Group)

Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar (Thrive Restaurant Group) Location: Derby, KS

Type: Full-time

Pay: Tip credit minimum wage plus tips (actual take-home varies)

Be the first friendly face guests see at Applebee’s. You’ll greet and seat guests, manage the wait list, help with special needs (like highchairs and accessibility), and keep the front area clean and welcoming.

Employer: Derby Public Schools

Location: Derby, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: $60,000 – $70,000 per year

Benefits: Health, dental, vision, retirement plan, paid time off, parental leave, EAP, more

Lead school food service across the district and support student nutrition. This role oversees kitchen operations, staff training, menu planning and nutrient analysis, special diets, and compliance with school nutrition rules. Registered Dietitian or Dietetic Technician is strongly preferred.

If one of these feels like a fit, don’t wait—click through, read the full posting, and get that application in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.