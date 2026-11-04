🛒 Derby, KS Retail Jobs: Multiple Flexible & Full-Time Roles

Derby’s retail scene is busy right now, with options from big brands to flexible side gigs. If you like helping customers or want extra income on your own schedule, these are worth a look.

Employer: Spectrum

Spectrum Location: Derby, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Base hourly pay plus commission and incentives (exact rate not listed)

Be the face of Spectrum, helping customers with internet, TV, and mobile services while earning base pay plus commission. This role is great if you enjoy sales, tech, and a fast-paced store, and it comes with perks like free/discounted services and clear career growth.

Employer: Kohl's

Location: Derby, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the whole Kohl’s store—sales, staffing, training, and customer experience. Good fit if you’ve managed larger teams before and want a role where you own results, build your team, and shape how the store runs day to day.

Employer: RDSolutions

Location: Derby, KS

Type: Part-time

Salary: Productivity-based pay with a guaranteed hourly minimum in some areas (exact rate not listed)

Flexible side gig where you scan product data in stores on your own schedule. You get paid drive time, mileage reimbursement, training, 401(k) with match for part-timers, and you control how much you earn by how quickly and accurately you work.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—interviews are where you can ask for the schedule and pay details you need.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.