Solar and batteries can cut MA business demand fees

Massachusetts warehouses, manufacturers, and other commercial facilities can face 20–40% of their monthly electric costs from demand charges, which are based on the single highest 15-minute power spike each billing period. On-site solar can lower the amount of power bought from the grid, while battery storage can discharge during short peaks to keep them off the bill, and state programs like SMART and ConnectedSolutions can pay businesses that pair solar with storage.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Buffalo Solar