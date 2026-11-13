Denville’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospital work to outpatient clinics and retail pharmacy. Here are a few solid roles hiring now if you want to stay local and build your career in care.

Employer: Saint Clare's Health

Saint Clare's Health Location: Denville, NJ (Hospital)

(Hospital) Type: Full-time, Nights

Estimated total compensation: $39.59 – $53.50/hour (wages + benefits estimate from employer)

(wages + benefits estimate from employer) Step into a leadership role on the L&D unit, coordinating safe, high‑quality nursing care and supporting the team on night shift. Requires an active RN license, 2+ years of clinical experience and prior charge/management experience; BSN preferred.

Employer: Astera Cancer Care

Location: Denville, NJ (with travel to Dover/Newton as needed)

(with travel to Dover/Newton as needed) Type: Full-time

Pay range: $21 – $30/hour

Hands‑on outpatient role taking vitals, EKGs, rooming patients, giving injections, and handling EMR and refills in a urology practice. Great fit if you’re a certified MA who likes direct patient contact and wants strong benefits plus 401(k) and tuition help.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Denville, NJ (Retail pharmacy)

(Retail pharmacy) Type: Full-time, flexible schedule (evenings/weekends)

Pay range: $17 – $23.25/hour

“Earn while you learn” role where you support the pharmacist, fill prescriptions, help customers, and work toward PTCB certification through a recognized training program. Good entry point if you want to break into healthcare without prior pharmacy experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related openings you can explore.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.