Denver landmarks and buildings are illuminating in blue to mark Diabetes Awareness Month and World Diabetes Day on Saturday, Nov. 14.

The Children's Diabetes Foundation, based in Aurora, is the fundraising arm of the Barbara Davis Center for Diabetes. It's dedicated to supporting diabetes research and provide education for the center, where thousands of children and adults with Type 1 Diabetes receive care.

The "Denver Turns Blue" effort brings together partners to shine a light on T1D, raise awareness of its earning signs, and show support for people and families affected by the autoimmune disease.

Related: How early screening is helping detect type one diabetes before symptoms appear

Also Saturday, the CDF will be hosting a special community event at the Cherry Creek Shopping Center, and it's free and open to the public. There will also be on-site testing for T1D and celiac disease markers.

These locations will illuminate in blue for Diabetes Awareness Month on separate dates



Meow Wolf: Throughout November

Throughout November DaVita Headquarters: Throughout November

Throughout November The Confluence: Throughout November

Throughout November City and County Building: November 1–7

November 1–7 Denver Union Station: November 14, World Diabetes Day

November 14, World Diabetes Day Elitch Gardens: Throughout November

Throughout November Ball Arena: November 12

November 12 Four Seasons Hotel Denver: Throughout November

Throughout November McNichols Building: November 3–7

According to the Breakthrough T1D, more than 9.5 million people around the world live with Type 1 Diabetes.

Warning signs of new-onset T1D often appear suddenly and require immediate attention. Breakthrough T1D says the most common signs are:

Extreme thirst



"Extreme thirst is caused by frequent urination as the kidneys attempt to filter sugar out of the bloodstream."

Frequent urination



"Polyuria is frequent—and often large amounts of—urination. When your blood sugar is over 180 mg/dL, your kidneys work to filter it out of your system. This requires fluid to flush it from your system, which can lead to extreme dehydration and increased thirst."

Unexplained weight loss



"Unexpected weight loss is often a sign your body can’t get adequate energy from the carbohydrates in the food you eat and is breaking down fat for energy."

Fatigue



"One of the more common type 1 diabetes symptoms is fatigue. Being constantly tired may be a sign that the body is having trouble turning sugar in the bloodstream into energy."

Dry mouth and itchy skin



"If your body is dehydrated, even for a short period of time, dry mouth and itchy skin can occur."

Other symptoms include:

Blurry vision



"High blood sugar levels can damage the blood vessels in the eye, which sometimes causes blurred vision or other eyesight problems."

Fruity odor on the breath



"Fruity-smelling breath is a sign of a buildup of ketones in the blood. It can also be a symptom of diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA), which is a medical emergency and must be treated immediately."

Irritability and mood swings



"Blood sugar fluctuations can make you feel like you’re on an emotional rollercoaster or cause you to be short-tempered."

Slow-healing cuts

