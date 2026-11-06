Lakewood agent killed, 3 others injured & suspect dead in shooting on RTD bus

A Lakewood police agent was killed and three other agents were injured in a shooting on an RTD bus Thursday evening.

According to Lakewood police, a suspect from an earlier hit-and-run was spotted boarding the bus near the area of West Colfax Ave. and Wadsworth Blvd. around 6:30 p.m.

Agents came into contact with the suspect on the bus, and he opened fire on them. The agents fired back killing the suspect.

According to the department, the other three agents who were shot are now in stable condition. One other civilian was injured in the incident. The extent of their injuries is not known.

"rds cannot express the profound sorrow our department and community feel tonight over the loss of our fallen hero, who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to Lakewood. Our hearts are heavy, and we stand shoulder-to-shoulder with their loved ones, lifting them up in unwavering support, love, and prayer during this unimaginable time. We are not releasing our agent's name at this time," the department said in a release.

Police are expected to provide more information Friday.

According to Lakewood police, the First Judicial Critical Incident Response Team will be investigating the case, which is protocol.

RTD is deeply concerned by the shooting that occurred this evening aboard an RTD-contracted operated bus servicing Route 76 in Lakewood. Our thoughts are with those affected directly by this incident. The safety and well-being of our customers, employees and partners remain our highest priority.



RTD personnel responded to the incident immediately and are fully cooperating with the Lakewood Police Department as it conducts its investigation. There are no impacts to RTD service currently.

RTD

In response to the shooting, the Governor's office put out the following statement:

Law enforcement put their lives on the line for our safety every day, and I am heartbroken to learn that a Lakewood Police Agent was killed in the line of duty this evening. My heart goes out to their family and friends. My thoughts are also with the three agents who are still receiving care at area hospitals, as well as the civilian who was wounded, and I wish them a full and speedy recovery. Thank you to law enforcement who run into danger to keep us safe and to protect our communities.

Governor Jared Polis

RTD CEO Debra Johnson released a statement. It reads:

"Our thoughts are with the victims involved in this tragic incident. We recognize the impact such an event can have on the individuals, their loved ones, fellow customers, the bus operator and RTD response staff, and our partners, and we are keeping all those affected in our thoughts.



RTD is deeply connected to the communities we serve, and events that occur within those communities can at times extend onto the transit system. While this incident is not reflective of the experience we strive to provide, our commitment to delivering a welcoming customer experience remains unwavering."

"When the Lakewood Police Department began operations in May 1970, we were not called a police department, but instead the Lakewood Department of Public Safety. LPD was modeled in structure like the F.B.I., which is why our officers are called 'Police Agents'. This also explains why our first uniforms were actually suits! The more you know!

Watch Lakewood PD's update in the video player below.