Denver nonprofit's new kitchen offers a path out of housing instability

Geo Roberts found his recipe for success in the kitchen at Team Housed, Working & Healthy — Team HWH for short. The Denver nonprofit turns a three-month culinary training program into a path out of housing instability.

"Once you're in the building, you're part of the family," Roberts said.

After graduating in February, Roberts put his new skills to work, first landing a job at Ball Arena.

"Now I'm actually the kitchen lead at Tokyo Joe's and working on moving into my own spot," Roberts said.

Now, Team HWH is making moves of its own — into a new facility that's twice the size of its previous space. The nonprofit held a ribbon cutting on Thursday to celebrate the opening.

Executive Director Brad Volin said the nonprofit has had a waitlist for several years now, but their old space simply couldn't accomodate the demand.

Volin said the nonprofit can now help up to 200 people a year at the new location in Swansea, offering its signature culinary workforce training, along with employment coaching and mental health support.

"We're four blocks from the A line, which provides public transportation and access for everyone to join. We're right on the bus line to Colorado. There's 1,500 shelter beds within four miles of this facility, so we've got access to the people that need the supports," Volin said.

The city of Denver is also buying into the cause, committing $1.5 million to the program. And thanks to a new partnership with Brookdale Senior Living, 25 program graduates will have guaranteed jobs there every year.

"This only is successful when everyone comes together as part of the team," Volin said.

That teamwork is helping students like Bonnie Harter, who's getting ready to graduate in just a few weeks.

"Sometimes it's just a hug that we get, and it's much needed," Harter said. "I never thought that this, you know, little opportunity would come to be such a big blessing.

For Harter, the growth is already happening.

"I have an interview today. I've had some other interviews," Harter said.

Just like the new space, the opportunities are expanding — in a place where others will soon find their own recipes for success.

Roberts, who now mentors students, can't wait.

"Try it out. It'll work. Trust the process," Roberts said.