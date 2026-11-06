Alex Singleton Named AFC Defensive Player of Month

DENVER - Denver Broncos inside linebacker Alex Singleton has been named the AFC Defensive Player of the Month for October, the NFL announced on Thursday. The honor comes almost exactly one year after Singleton was diagnosed with testicular cancer and underwent successful surgery.⁠

In Weeks 4-8, Singleton led the NFL with 68 total tackles—15 more than the next-closest player. He added five tackles for loss, five quarterback hits, two sacks, and a pass deflection. He became just the third player since at least 1987 to post at least 68 tackles, two sacks, and five tackles for loss in a five-game span, joining Hall of Famer Zach Thomas and former All-Pro Shaquille Leonard.

On the season, Singleton has 101 tackles through eight games, putting him on a historic pace. He was also named AFC Defensive Player of the Week after a 19-tackle performance against the Arizona Cardinals.⁠

Singleton is the first Broncos defender to win the monthly award since cornerback Pat Surtain in November 2024 and the first Broncos linebacker to do so since Von Miller in 2021. He joins Miller, DeMarcus Ware, Simon Fletcher, and Karl Mecklenburg as the only Broncos linebackers to earn the honor since it began in 1986.⁠

“It’s sick. It’s cool. Obviously it’s not just me, it’s everyone else on our defense,” Singleton said. “I’ve said all the time, it’s a privilege to just get to be around the 10 other guys on the field… It’s awesome. It’s really cool.” Singleton said on Thursday press conference.

In late October 2025, a routine NFL drug test flagged elevated levels of the hormone HCG. Further tests confirmed testicular cancer. Diagnosed around November 3, 2025, he played against the Las Vegas Raiders days later, then underwent surgery on November 7. The cancer had not spread, and he returned to the field after missing just one game.⁠

Now, one year later and cancer-free, Singleton continues to lead the Broncos defense as a tackling machine and team captain. The Broncos went 4-1 during the stretch that earned him the award and sit in first place in the AFC West.

