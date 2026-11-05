Alzheimer’s Association working with employers for program supporting caregivers

November is National Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month and National Family Caregivers Month.

Here join Colorado, the Rocky Mountain Region of the Alzheimer’s Association told Denver7, they’re testing out a new program that works with employers to promote an understand of Alzheimer’s and Alzheimer’s prevent while providing support for the nearly 13 million Americans who provide unpaid care to a loved one living with the disease.

Watch the full story in the video below

Alzheimer’s Association working with employers for pilot program supporting caregivers

The idea is in the pilot year. Rocky Mountain Region Alzheimer’s Association Vice President of Communications Jim Herlihy says there are fewer than a dozen companies trying out the program, including Colorado health consultant company Catalyst Solutions.

The no-cost program—called Brain Health at Work—has two main goals: supporting caregivers and working to improve overall cognitive health of employees.

“You see what's happening in the world of healthcare,” Herlihy said. “Healthcare is not getting cheaper, it's not getting more comprehensive.

He pointed to an aging workforce and a rising retirement age as part of the reason the need for healthcare is rising in the workplace.

The Brain Health at Work program starts with an employer assessment of the workplace asking about demographics and exiting health offerings. The 41-question assessments asks about thew average employee age and tenure as well as how the company handles flexible work hours and they human and health resources.

After the assessment, each employer is given a tailored toolkit of resources like employee wellness programs, seminar classes and health trackers. As the company uses these modules and programs, the assessment is retaken each year.

Catalyst Solution CEO and President, Sas Mukherjee, says this is a responsibility that should fall on employers.

“If employers don't come up with these types of programs and start offering those to employees, not only are they not being good stewards of the business,” he said. “But they're also not taking care of their employees who actually take care of their customers.”

Mukherjee plans to use this program as long as it’s still offered and still supporting his employee’s needs.