    • Denver7 News KMGH

    Douglas County School District asks voters to pass $490 million bond

    By Nicole Brady,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FgdQb_0wKDPMj900

    At $490 million, the Douglas County School District’s 2024 bond request pales in comparison to surrounding districts asking for nearly a billion dollars. The question is whether voters will approve funding that they voted down last year .

    This time around, the district is asking for money to build new schools and make improvements to existing schools, particularly in Highlands Ranch, where some elementary schools will soon close due to declining enrollment.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g2smN_0wKDPMj900 Denver7

    Superintendent Erin Kane said the school board will vote in the spring on which elementary schools to close.

    “The bottom line is we had 10,000 elementary kids in Highlands Ranch spread over 18 buildings back in 2012 and today we have about 7,000 kids stretched over the same 18 buildings,” Kane said

    Money in the bond would be used to make improvements to the buildings that will receive students once the schools are consolidated.

    Where the bond money comes from explained in the video player below:

    Schools asking voters for billions of dollars to make facility improvements

    The largest chunk of the bond though — $150 million dollars — would build new schools. The Sterling Ranch/Solstice community and the RidgeGate community in Lone Tree would each get a new elementary school. Sierra Middle School in Parker would also get an expansion.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d1jEn_0wKDPMj900 Denver7

    The bond would not raise property taxes.

    M Jar
    1d ago
    Not a chance.
    CO Groyper
    1d ago
    No!!!
