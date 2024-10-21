Open in App
    Got your 2024 election ballot? Where to drop it off in Denver, across Colorado

    By Óscar Contreras,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PdQy9_0wGBZnZk00

    DENVER — Voting is pretty easy in Colorado. So easy, in fact, a lot of people put it off for a while until they realize it’s too late to mail their ballots and they’re faced with two choices: Drop off their ballots at a drop box or stand in line to vote in-person on Election Day.

    Ballot drop-off boxes across the state opened Monday, which means registered Colorado voters who’ve already received their mail-in ballots can start dropping them off until 7 p.m. on Election Day.

    Friendly reminder though, if you haven’t registered to vote by Monday, Oct. 28, you won’t receive a mail-in ballot and you’ll have to vote in-person. Don’t know if you’re registered to vote in Colorado? Click here to find out .

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eH5X9_0wGBZnZk00

    Voter Guide 2024

    Colorado voter guide: What you need to know for the 2024 November election

    Katie Parkins     https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2raO9w_0wGBZnZk00

    Voter Guide 2024

    Colorado 2024 election: Breaking down your ballot | Denver Decides forums

    Jeff Anastasio

    Alright, so say you’ve already got your ballot filled out and don’t want to put it off any longer than the laundry that’s piling up in your room.

    Where do you go drop off your ballot in Denver? What about the rest of the state?

    The city of Denver has a helpful map to direct registered Colorado voters to their nearest drop-off box, in-person vote centers, and mobile vote centers. You can find any one of those spots closest to you by clicking here .

    If you’re outside of Denver, the Colorado Secretary of State's website has a ballot drop-off locator you can access here .

    Happy voting!

    Denver7

    Coloradans making a difference | Denver7 featured videos Sports betting profits are exceeding expectations. Prop JJ would let the state keep the extra tax revenue
    Innovative small businesses receive boost from CU Denver's Smart Futures Lab After a major low in 2023 for bighorn sheep health in CO, how are the herds now?
    Italian traditions hold strong at Denver's Potenza Lodge After a poor year for bighorn sheep herd health in Colorado, has CPW seen improvement?

    Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.

