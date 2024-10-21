Got your 2024 election ballot? Where to drop it off in Denver, across Colorado

DENVER — Voting is pretty easy in Colorado. So easy, in fact, a lot of people put it off for a while until they realize it’s too late to mail their ballots and they’re faced with two choices: Drop off their ballots at a drop box or stand in line to vote in-person on Election Day.

Ballot drop-off boxes across the state opened Monday, which means registered Colorado voters who’ve already received their mail-in ballots can start dropping them off until 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Friendly reminder though, if you haven’t registered to vote by Monday, Oct. 28, you won’t receive a mail-in ballot and you’ll have to vote in-person. Don’t know if you’re registered to vote in Colorado? Click here to find out .

Alright, so say you’ve already got your ballot filled out and don’t want to put it off any longer than the laundry that’s piling up in your room.

Where do you go drop off your ballot in Denver? What about the rest of the state?

The city of Denver has a helpful map to direct registered Colorado voters to their nearest drop-off box, in-person vote centers, and mobile vote centers. You can find any one of those spots closest to you by clicking here .

If you’re outside of Denver, the Colorado Secretary of State's website has a ballot drop-off locator you can access here .

Happy voting!

