Denver police investigate homicide after shooting Sunday morning

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a homicide after a shooting left one man dead early Sunday morning.

It happened in the area of E. Colfax Avenue and Josephine Street.

Police arrived at the shooting location around 2 a.m. and found the victim. He was pronounced deceased on scene.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

No arrests were made, and suspect information was not available.

