Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Denver7 News KMGH

    Aurora PD: Police shoot, kill 18-year-old man who shot at officers amid standoff

    By Robert Garrison,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41UIjX_0wEdxkrj00

    AURORA, Colo. — Aurora police shot and killed an 18-year-old man they said shot multiple rounds at officers during a standoff on the city’s west side early Sunday morning.

    The shooting occurred around 1 a.m. at the Arboreta Apartment complex in the 1900 block of S. Vaughn Way, according to the Aurora Police Department. No officers were injured.

    The incident began hours earlier when police were called to the complex on a report concerning an argument between multiple people, all who lived in the same apartment, including a man armed with a handgun.

    A 911 caller told police that the 18-year-old man assaulted a woman and threatened a roommate with the firearm before returning inside the apartment building with the female victim, police said in a news release.

    "Our officers received a radio call for help from a person, actually two individuals, who called our police department and Aurora 911, and said that there was an individual who was armed inside of an apartment building, and this individual had beaten his mother profusely," said Aurora Police Chief Todd Chamberlain during a press conference Monday.

    After officers arrived on scene, police said a hostage negotiation team was able to facilitate the release of the mother without further injury.

    A short time later, police said the suspect appeared in a doorway and fired multiple shots at officers. One officer returned fire, striking the suspect, according to police.

    The suspect was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased. The Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office will identify him at a later time.

    The violence shocked neighbors Denver7 spoke to.

    "I’ve lived here two years, three years. I’ve never seen this. It’s the first time I’ve seen this," said Daniel Perez, whose kids were upstairs in bed on the right side of the apartment building while bullets were flying on the other side.

    "It seemed like a really nice, safe neighborhood to be in," said Cheyenne Behrend, who moved to the complex less than two months ago with her wife.

    Police said the involved officer had been placed on paid administrative leave per department policy. The 18th Judicial Critical Incident Response Team is investigating the officer-involved shooting.

    "If you’re going to threaten somebody else’s life, you must know yours is going to be in some kind of danger by the police force. They’re doing their job. That’s what they’re supposed to do, keep the neighborhood safe," Behrend said.

    Police said on Monday that the victims are from Venezuela and emigrated to the U.S. in 2021.

    Denver7's Allie Jennerjahn contributed to this report

    Aurora PD: Police shoot, kill 18-year-old man who shot at officers amid standoff

    Coloradans making a difference | Denver7 featured videos
    Denver Public Schools, Boulder Valley School District take to the sky for better view of high school sports Sports betting profits are exceeding expectations. Prop JJ would let the state keep the extra tax revenue
    Colorado election officials emphasize ballot drop box safety, security 2 weeks before Election Day Innovative small businesses receive boost from CU Denver's Smart Futures Lab
    After a major low in 2023 for bighorn sheep health in CO, how are the herds now?

    Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Massive money heist fails due to weight of cash: “Extremely dumb” say cops; former Colorado football star arrested
    KVIA3 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida27 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group21 days ago
    JPD Identifies Body Found in Woods as Missing Man from Jackson
    Mississippi News Group4 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt18 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel55 minutes ago
    'I've been feeling not good lately': Dad who said he had been 'hearing things' before fatally shooting wife and infant son learns fate
    Law & Crime2 days ago
    Get to know Anusha Roy, the newest member of our Denver7 morning team
    Denver7 News KMGH1 day ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park turns 25 Monday!
    Denver7 News KMGH1 day ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today17 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz19 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Woman Sentenced to 54 Months for IRS, Bank Fraud, and COVID-19 Loan Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia10 days ago
    Watch the replay: Proposition 137 would end term limits for judges
    Arizona Luminaria25 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post18 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz9 days ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    In Memory of 'Barney Miller' Actor Ron Carey: 17 Years After His Tragic Death From A Stroke
    Herbie J Pilato14 days ago
    Man arrested, charged with homicide in Sheppton shooting
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel22 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt12 days ago
    Fatal Crash: Sedan Driver Killed in Denton Collision
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt21 days ago
    Fog delays over 300 flights at Denver International Airport
    The Denver Gazette2 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz9 days ago
    Denver City Council to vote Monday on Ball Arena redevelopment plans
    Denver7 News KMGH1 day ago
    Man charged, accused of robbing Ashland Turkey Hill store
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel20 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy