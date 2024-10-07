Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Denver7 News KMGH

    Colorado's Jewish community reflects one year since Oct. 7 attack on Israel

    By Brandon Richard,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U9rFK_0vxyTW7u00

    DENVER — Members of Colorado’s Jewish community gathered at sacred spaces Monday to mark one year since the Oct. 7 attack on Israel.

    The attack by Hamas was the deadliest day for Jewish people since the Holocaust. More than 1,200 people, including 46 Americans, were murdered and more than 250 people were taken hostage by Hamas.

    Hamas is still holding 101 people hostage, according to the Israeli government.

    Brandon Rattiner, the senior director of the Jewish Community Relations Council, said the horrific, heartbreaking scenes of Oct. 7 are forever seared in his mind, especially Israeli parents trying to protect their kids as members of Hamas raided their homes.

    “The images that come to mind for me when I think back on one year ago today are what I would've done in that situation,” said Rattiner. “And kids seeing their parents gunned down, their houses set aflame, I can't imagine, just can't imagine being a father in that situation, knowing that there were so many fathers and mothers and kids in that situation.”

    Cantor Elizabeth Sacks, the senior cantor at Temple Emmanuel Denver, said the attack brought Colorado’s Jewish community closer together.

    “We have watched what has unfolded in the Middle East with great sadness,” said Sacks.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d0uLh_0vxyTW7u00 KMGH-TV
    Denver7's Brandon Richard spoke with Brandon Rattiner, the senior director of the Jewish Community Relations Council on Monday, Oct. 7, 2024.

    She said the attack brought an increase in fear and a rise in antisemitism.

    “We are always aware that there are people who carry old ideas of the danger of the Jewish community, and we are sad and scared and sometimes angry that that continues to perpetuate itself,” said Sacks.

    Rattiner said the fact that protests against Israel have picked back up in recent days leading up to the Oct. 7 anniversary is alarming.

    “Just this past weekend in Cherry Creek, there were people shouting, 'Israel should be gone,' in the streets,” said Rattiner. “That’s not a message of peace. That’s not a message of unity. That’s a message that Jews should leave, and probably forcibly, from those communities.”

    Rattiner said he’s happy that the United States government has continued to support Israel.

    “I'm proud that the United States has stood with Israel. I'm especially proud that the Colorado delegation federally has stood with Israel,” said Rattiner.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ih8kF_0vxyTW7u00 KMGH-TV
    Cantor Elizabeth Sacks of Temple Emmanuel Denver

    Members of the Jewish community are set to gather at Temple Emmanual on Monday at 7 p.m. to honor the lives lost on Oct. 7.

    “We are holding what we hope will be a moment of memorial and also a chance to look forward for hope,” said Sacks. “It is a community gathering of the whole Denver Jewish community.”

    Sacks said thousands gathered at Temple Emmanuel last year after the attacks and she expects another big crowd.

    Despite the continuing war, Sacks said the Jewish community still hopes for peace.

    “What we hope for is a sense that needless violence stops, needless terrorism stops, and that we can all move forward in the spirit of peace that we wish for,” said Sacks.

    Coloradans making a difference | Denver7 featured videos
    Biking dangers in Denver: Close call stories ‘On Two Wheels’ Mexican-American art exhibit explores the feeling of being 'in between'
    Denver metro school starts off school year with new library thanks to alumnus 'I owe them my life': Teen left paralyzed after Breckenridge ski crash reunited with paramedics who rescued her Inside the National Institute of Standards and Technology laboratory in Boulder

    Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    Meghan Nicole
    1d ago
    I also stand with Isreal ✝️🇮🇱Gods country!
    Carol Terry
    1d ago
    I STAND WITH ISRAEL 🇮🇱. I pray for the safety and release of all the hostages. I pray for the peace of all Jewish people.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Sanders reminds team not to be surprised by 4-1 start as Colorado
    Denver7 News KMGH5 hours ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Todaylast hour
    An unusual hurricane season goes from ultra quiet to record busy
    Denver7 News KMGH22 hours ago
    Major Bust Uncovers 10,000 Pounds of Illegally Harvested Berries in Florida
    Uncovering Florida18 days ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    Why Your Cat Chooses to Sleep Near You
    Vision Pet Care11 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson5 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News22 days ago
    7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: Oct. 4-6, 2024
    Denver7 News KMGH4 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    North Carolina City Named One Of The 30 'Saddest' Cities In America
    Town Talks7 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile8 days ago
    Flooded industrial sites, toxic chemical releases growing threat in hurricanes
    Denver7 News KMGH22 hours ago
    Kids like free school meals. States are trying to reel in the costs.
    Denver7 News KMGH1 day ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post20 days ago
    CO voters choose on tax measures for new school buildings, scholarships
    Denver7 News KMGH2 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz2 days ago
    CU Boulder's BUENO Camp helps kids of seasonal farm workers
    Denver7 News KMGH5 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz14 days ago
    Hurricane Milton grows as it nears Florida; Jax on guard for flooding
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Corporate landlord with 12,000 homes in CA agrees to $48 million settlement for deceiving renters
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Should elephants have rights? Colo. Supreme Court will hear arguments this month
    Denver7 News KMGH2 days ago
    Milton explodes into Cat 5 storm as it heads for Florida
    Denver7 News KMGH22 hours ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz6 days ago
    Florida Property Owner Faces Foreclosure Auction After $17.3 Million Court Defeat
    Akeena12 days ago
    Meet Oliver: The Tiny Puppy With An Enormous Personality
    Dianna Carney6 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria18 days ago
    Colombian Citizen Guilty of Importing Cocaine to US
    Morristown Minute6 days ago
    Meet The "Itty Bitty" Frenchie Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker6 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy