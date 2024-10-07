Open in App
    Loveland business owners collecting donations to help Hurricane Helene victims

    By Kristian Lopez,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0thPQB_0vxxTDbK00

    LOVELAND, Colo. — Two business owners from Loveland have joined forces to support those impacted by Hurricane Helene.

    ABC News reports more than 230 people have been killed since the powerful storm tore a path through Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia and Tennessee. The storm made landfall in Florida's Big Bend region last week as a Category 4 hurricane and has become the deadliest mainland hurricane since Katrina in 2005, according to ABC News.

    Nicholas Wallis, owner of Colorado Family Roofing , and Scottie Summers, owner of SNR Disaster Relief, are collecting donations for those in need.

    So far, the group has gathered clothing, food and hygiene essentials. Wallis told Denver7 they are still in need of camping stoves, propane bottles and nonperishable food items for diabetic patients.

    "If anybody in the community sees what we're doing, I would hope that they have a big heart to want to help us," said Wallis.

    Summers will be driving to North Carolina this week to deliver the items and help with clean-up efforts.

    "Debris removal, tree removal, taking trees off of houses, taking them to the landfill, getting their yards cleaned up, moving trees out of the street... which is what we'll be doing our first trip, working for two weeks," said Summers.

    The two are hoping to drop off donations in increments throughout the next six months or however long victims need help.

    "I feel fortunate now. It's been super stressful for the last four or five days, but it's a good stress," said Summers. "It's a stress that you know you're doing something positive for the world. And what's beautiful about it is we all come together."

    Those interested in donating can reach out to Nicholas Wallis via email at nick@coloradofamilyroofing.com . Wallis and Summers have also launched a GoFundMe online fundraiser to raise money for additional items.

    Loveland business owners collecting clothing, equipment to help those impacted by Hurricane Helene

    Ma West
    1d ago
    I ran a truck load of donations to his place yesterday. I was impressed with how nice and caring he was.
    ♡diamond scorpio♡
    1d ago
    I've known Nick for years, since high school, he's a good guy!!!!!
