    • Denver7 News KMGH

    Driver formally charged in Adams County deputy’s traffic death

    By Robert Garrison,

    1 days ago
    GREELEY, Colo. — The Weld County District Attorney’s Office has formally charged a 37-year-old driver in connection with the death of an Adams County deputy involved in a crash on Christmas Eve last year.

    A summons was issued for Kayla Carroll to appear in court on charges of vehicular homicide, two counts of vehicular assault, driving under restraint, and displaying fictitious or altered license plates, according to a Monday press release from the DA’s office.

    Carroll is accused of causing a head-on collision that killed Deputy Joshua Maloy, 31, who was off-duty at the time, on County Road 49 in Weld County. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

    The suspect was seriously injured in the crash, as well as her two passengers, a 2-year-old girl and a 1-year-old boy.

    According to the Adams County Sheriff's Office, Maloy served with the office for more than two years after a 9.5-year career with the United States Marine Corps.

    She is scheduled to appear in court for an advisement hearing on Dec. 12.

