Colorado friends launch own brand of Sotol liquor, Sol2Noches
By Kristian Lopez,
1 days ago
DENVER — It's not everyday you get to enjoy lunch with your friends at a restaurant like Mister Oso in Denver and order cocktails with your own brand of liquor.
But that is the case for Danny McKee, his wife Daisy and their friends, Adriana and Juan Serrato.
Mister Oso is one of the dozens of restaurants that serves their brand of sotol liquor called "Sol2Noches."
McKee said they came up with the idea to create their own brand of sotol when they were on a Mexico trip and were doing a Mezcal tasting.
"Sotol came into the conversation at one point, we kind of took that idea and ran with it, like — 'What if we started a sotol company?'" said McKee.
Sotol is a distilled spirit made from the Dasylirion plant, also known as the desert spoon or spoon flower. The liquor is imported directly from the Chihuahuan Desert in Mexico.
Sol2Noches, which in English translates to “Sun to Nights" is an ode to the friendship the four of them share.
"We thought of this brand as kind of the representative of our relationship, where it's just like we could go from sun to night hanging out with each other, having a good time. And so this is kind of what Sol2Noches represents. Is just celebration, good times, memories, friendships — relationships," said Danny's wife, Daisy.
McKee said Sol2Noches Blanco is a smooth and complex spirit with different layers of flavor.
He describes it having a "delicate aroma of maple and citrus notes, followed by a rich and creamy taste of vanilla." The finish is described as "long, earthy, and sweet" with a subtle hint of pecan.
Since their launch in 2023 — they've been able to partner with around 40 businesses across the Denver metro.
The group said a rewarding part has been able to give back to the community where they all met.
"There’s a lot of Mexican heritage here in Denver, in the Colorado area, right? And so I think that it's fun to say we are a sotol company," added Daisy. "And when you talk to those with Hispanic background. They are like, 'Oh, we know sotol. We are so happy sotol is here — we can't find sotol anywhere.'"
Sol2Noches can be found at the following locations:
