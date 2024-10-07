Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Denver7 News KMGH

    Colorado friends launch own brand of Sotol liquor, Sol2Noches

    By Kristian Lopez,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NfhYe_0vxsQJ4u00

    DENVER — It's not everyday you get to enjoy lunch with your friends at a restaurant like Mister Oso in Denver and order cocktails with your own brand of liquor.

    But that is the case for Danny McKee, his wife Daisy and their friends, Adriana and Juan Serrato.

    Mister Oso is one of the dozens of restaurants that serves their brand of sotol liquor called "Sol2Noches."

    McKee said they came up with the idea to create their own brand of sotol when they were on a Mexico trip and were doing a Mezcal tasting.

    "Sotol came into the conversation at one point, we kind of took that idea and ran with it, like — 'What if we started a sotol company?'" said McKee.

    Sotol is a distilled spirit made from the Dasylirion plant, also known as the desert spoon or spoon flower. The liquor is imported directly from the Chihuahuan Desert in Mexico.

    Sol2Noches, which in English translates to “Sun to Nights" is an ode to the friendship the four of them share.

    "We thought of this brand as kind of the representative of our relationship, where it's just like we could go from sun to night hanging out with each other, having a good time. And so this is kind of what Sol2Noches represents. Is just celebration, good times, memories, friendships — relationships," said Danny's wife, Daisy.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18TYRF_0vxsQJ4u00 Denver7

    McKee said Sol2Noches Blanco is a smooth and complex spirit with different layers of flavor.

    He describes it having a "delicate aroma of maple and citrus notes, followed by a rich and creamy taste of vanilla." The finish is described as "long, earthy, and sweet" with a subtle hint of pecan.

    Since their launch in 2023 — they've been able to partner with around 40 businesses across the Denver metro.

    The group said a rewarding part has been able to give back to the community where they all met.

    "There’s a lot of Mexican heritage here in Denver, in the Colorado area, right? And so I think that it's fun to say we are a sotol company," added Daisy. "And when you talk to those with Hispanic background. They are like, 'Oh, we know sotol. We are so happy sotol is here — we can't find sotol anywhere.'"

    Sol2Noches can be found at the following locations:

    • Mile High Wine Cellars, Arvada
    • Hazel’s Beverage World, Boulder
    • Beltran’s Grill, Broomfield
    • Sopris Liquor and Wine, Carbondale
    • Total Wine, Centennial
    • Springs Liquor Outlet, Colorado Springs
    • Amendment 21, Denver
    • Argonaut Wine & Liquor, Denver
    • Blend Beer, Wine, & Spirits, Denver
    • Capri Seafood Bar, Denver
    • Celtic on Market, Denver
    • Kalaka Mexican Kitchen, Denver
    • The Local Drive, Denver
    • MDE Lounge, Denver
    • Mister Oso RiNo, Denver
    • Mister Oso Wash Park, Denver
    • Mondo Vino, Denver
    • Ni Tuyo, Denver
    • Pete’s Wine & Spirits, Denver
    • Senor Bear, Denver
    • Total Wine, Denver
    • Xiquita Restuarante y Bar, Denver
    • Kalaka Mexican Kitchen, Evergreen
    • Golden Liquors Destilados de Agave, Golden
    • Mile High Wine & Spirits, Lakewood
    • Bevy's Liquor World, Littleton
    • Chatfield Wine & Spirits, Littleton
    • Columbine Valley Liquors, Littleton
    • Palenque Cocina Y Agaveria, Littleton
    • Roxborough Liquors, Littleton
    • Santa Fe Spirits, Littleton
    • Total Wine, Littleton
    • Rosa Mexican Kitchen & Cantina, Longmont
    • Denver Liquor Outlet, Thornton
    • Crafted Wine Beer Spirits, Westminster

    Click here for Sol2Noches' website.

    Coloradans making a difference | Denver7 featured videos Biking dangers in Denver: Close call stories ‘On Two Wheels’ Mexican-American art exhibit explores the feeling of being 'in between'
    Denver metro school starts off school year with new library thanks to alumnus 'I owe them my life': Teen left paralyzed after Breckenridge ski crash reunited with paramedics who rescued her
    Inside the National Institute of Standards and Technology laboratory in Boulder

    Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Akree
    1d ago
    Ok, cool, this article is just an ad
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Sanders reminds team not to be surprised by 4-1 start as Colorado
    Denver7 News KMGH5 hours ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida11 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    Hurricane Milton: Updates
    The Current GA2 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News22 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Todaylast hour
    Why Your Cat Chooses to Sleep Near You
    Vision Pet Care11 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson5 days ago
    7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: Oct. 4-6, 2024
    Denver7 News KMGH4 days ago
    CO voters choose on tax measures for new school buildings, scholarships
    Denver7 News KMGH2 days ago
    North Carolina City Named One Of The 30 'Saddest' Cities In America
    Town Talks7 days ago
    Kids like free school meals. States are trying to reel in the costs.
    Denver7 News KMGH1 day ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile8 days ago
    CU Boulder's BUENO Camp helps kids of seasonal farm workers
    Denver7 News KMGH5 days ago
    Flooded industrial sites, toxic chemical releases growing threat in hurricanes
    Denver7 News KMGH22 hours ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz14 days ago
    Should elephants have rights? Colo. Supreme Court will hear arguments this month
    Denver7 News KMGH2 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Corporate landlord with 12,000 homes in CA agrees to $48 million settlement for deceiving renters
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz2 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz6 days ago
    Judge backs feds in Wyoming black-footed ferret reintroduction dispute
    WyoFile29 days ago
    Elk Fire burns 6 buildings near Dayton as residents fight to save homes
    WyoFile4 days ago
    DPS superintendent has one month to decide which schools will close
    Denver7 News KMGH2 days ago
    Cruise Passengers Share "Scariest Night of Our Trip" on TikTok
    J. Souza5 days ago
    Milton explodes into Cat 5 storm as it heads for Florida
    Denver7 News KMGH22 hours ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza17 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Hurricane Helene debris killed Duval toddler
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy