    • Denver7 News KMGH

    I-70 at Floyd Hill reopens after construction closure

    By Óscar Contreras,

    2 days ago
    DENVER — Travelers heading to or from the mountains should expect delays if traveling on Interstate 70 near Floyd Hill as a construction project in the area gets underway, which is expected to snarl traffic several times throughout the day for the next two months.

    I-70 was shut down in both directions between Idaho Springs and Floyd Hill Monday as rock scaling work for the I-70 Floyd Hill Project started, according to officials with the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).

    The work will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and travelers should expect 20-minute traffic holds, which are expected to happen at least six times a day, approximately every 60 to 75 minutes.

    Once the holds are lifted, drivers should expect up to 45-minute delays as the traffic queue clears, CDOT officials said.

    Westbound I-70 traffic will be held east of Hidden Valley (Exit 243), while eastbound I-70 traffic will be held west of the Veterans Memorial Tunnels.

    Drivers were urged to stay on I-70 as there is no recommended detour route.

