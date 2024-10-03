A cool night will give way to a warm weekend

Wednesday was another record-breaking day. We hit a high of 89 degrees and that was one degree warmer than the previous record set in 2005.

Denver sets new record high temperature on Wednesday

Thursday was cooler as a weak but dry cold front moved across the northeastern plains and front range. Despite plenty of sunshine, high temperatures only reached the low 70s Thursday afternoon.

Temperatures will climb Friday back into the lower-80s and it gets even warmer on Saturday!

We'll soar into the upper-80s on Saturday in Denver, potentially breaking another heat record. The current record is 86 degrees, last set in 1997.

Another cold front zips in for the second half of the weekend, allowing highs to drop back to upper-70s to low-80s on Sunday afternoon. It'll be a nice fall day for the Broncos vs. Raiders game!

Warm and dry weather will hold through the middle of next week.

