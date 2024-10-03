Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Denver7 News KMGH

    A cool night will give way to a warm weekend

    By Mike Nelson,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0df68w_0vsnjKZc00

    Wednesday was another record-breaking day. We hit a high of 89 degrees and that was one degree warmer than the previous record set in 2005.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ejW6f_0vsnjKZc00

    Today's Forecast

    Denver sets new record high temperature on Wednesday

    Jeff Anastasio

    Thursday was cooler as a weak but dry cold front moved across the northeastern plains and front range. Despite plenty of sunshine, high temperatures only reached the low 70s Thursday afternoon.

    Temperatures will climb Friday back into the lower-80s and it gets even warmer on Saturday!

    We'll soar into the upper-80s on Saturday in Denver, potentially breaking another heat record. The current record is 86 degrees, last set in 1997.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23Fz77_0vsnjKZc00

    Denver7 Weather

    Denver had its warmest September on record. It could be delaying our first snow

    Óscar Contreras

    Another cold front zips in for the second half of the weekend, allowing highs to drop back to upper-70s to low-80s on Sunday afternoon. It'll be a nice fall day for the Broncos vs. Raiders game!

    Warm and dry weather will hold through the middle of next week.

    Another brief break from the heat for the Denver metro area Thursday

    DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

    Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

    Denver7 live 24/7 weather stream

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson1 day ago
    CU Boulder's BUENO Camp helps kids of seasonal farm workers
    Denver7 News KMGH1 day ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News19 days ago
    7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: Oct. 4-6, 2024
    Denver7 News KMGH1 day ago
    These North Carolina Grocery Stores Are Ranked Among the Best in the U.S.
    Town Talks8 days ago
    Bath&Body Works employee says customers keep yelling at her for refusing to sell this popular candle
    NewsNinja2 days ago
    Operations are now underway to capture 1 more pup from Copper Creek wolf pack
    Denver7 News KMGH4 days ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza12 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz11 days ago
    Spunky Little Chihuahua Is Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz4 days ago
    Denver metro starts off school year with new library thanks to alumnus
    Denver7 News KMGH5 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz20 days ago
    4 New Cases of Severe West Nile Virus Detected
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt15 days ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt20 days ago
    Elk Fire burns 6 buildings near Dayton as residents fight to save homes
    WyoFile1 day ago
    Big List of Festivals and Family Friendly Events This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen29 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Little Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney16 days ago
    Lake Lewisville Recovery: 20-year-old's Body Found
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt4 days ago
    Celtics beat the Nuggets 107-103 in the NBA's preseason opener at Abu Dhabi
    Denver7 News KMGH1 day ago
    Meet The Playful & Well-Behaved Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz15 days ago
    Parents sue Poudre School District over paraprofessional's employment
    Denver7 News KMGH3 days ago
    Foreign ownership of Colorado's agricultural land raising concerns
    Denver7 News KMGH3 days ago
    The best steak in the western Suburbs is Served at this restaurant.
    Chicago Food King7 days ago
    Higher penalties for prolonged suffering of snowmobile-battered wildlife clears committee
    WyoFile4 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 2, 3, 4, 5, 6
    M Henderson5 days ago
    Colorado Teacher of the Year: Longtime DPS educator Janet Damon earns 2025 honor
    Denver7 News KMGH2 days ago
    Unclaimed Bodies in Texas Research: 5 Crucial Findings
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt14 days ago
    Aurora Venezuelan gang, landlord debate spills into Denver
    David Heitz17 days ago
    Nearly a year ago: Officials identified two of three Lake Lewisville drowning victims
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt15 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy