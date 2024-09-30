Open in App
    • Denver7 News KMGH

    Snowl in Aurora thankful everyone will be okay after car crashes into storefront

    By Colette Bordelon,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29o1Hg_0voja5EX00

    Tucked away in an Aurora strip mall is Snowl, a sweet shop that specializes in Korean flavors. The bustling shop came to a screeching halt on Saturday, when a car crashed through their front window in the middle of the afternoon.

    Four people were hurt in the crash, and one of them was taken to the hospital. All of them sustained minor injuries.

    Aurora police officials said the crash occurred after an elderly driver mistook the gas pedal for the brake. They may be charged with careless driving.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UwBJz_0voja5EX00

    Local

    4 injured after driver careens car into Aurora ice cream shop

    Robert Garrison

    Despite the damage throughout the store, Snowl cleaned and boarded up their window. They were serving customers again by Sunday.

    “I'm actually really thankful that nobody got more seriously injured, because 30 minutes before the accident, this was a full house," said Yujeong Choi, the store manager.

    Choi said there were bystanders who sprung into action and helped the people who were hit by the car.

    “I really wanted to thank to those people that came in and helped," Choi said. "I would like to, you know, do anything on the house for them."

    Snowl is located at 1930 S Havana Street in Aurora.

    Coloradans making a difference | Denver7 featured videos Lawsuit: Man, 22, suffered 'excruciatingly painful death' after lack of medical care at Boulder County Jail Denver doctor says his own experiences with cancer shaped him into the physician he is today Food Bank of the Rockies sources fresh produce from Colorado farms Hispanos' unique art lives on in Colorado hundreds of years later Aurora police deem two apartment complexes 'criminal nuisances,' threaten closure

    Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.

