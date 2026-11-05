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Brecknock Township

Fivepointville Road closed after trash truck fire

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G3ZQs_1GpLSNpL00

Fivepointville Road is closed between Kramer Mill Rd and Martin Church Rd after a trash truck had a fire in the back and dumped its load in the middle of the road. Tanker 32 put out the fire and is waiting for a clean-up crew. The road is expected to stay closed for a few hours, so drivers should use other routes.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Fivepointville Fire Company - Station 32

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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