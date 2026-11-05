Fivepointville Road closed after trash truck fire

Fivepointville Road is closed between Kramer Mill Rd and Martin Church Rd after a trash truck had a fire in the back and dumped its load in the middle of the road. Tanker 32 put out the fire and is waiting for a clean-up crew. The road is expected to stay closed for a few hours, so drivers should use other routes.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Fivepointville Fire Company - Station 32