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Brecknock Township
Fivepointville Road closed after trash truck fire
4 days ago
Fivepointville Road is closed between Kramer Mill Rd and Martin Church Rd after a trash truck had a fire in the back and dumped its load in the middle of the road. Tanker 32 put out the fire and is waiting for a clean-up crew. The road is expected to stay closed for a few hours, so drivers should use other routes.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Fivepointville Fire Company - Station 32
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