Denver’s food and hospitality scene is buzzing right now—hotels, restaurants, and markets are all hiring. If you like fast-paced work, people time, and good perks, this week has some solid options.

Employer: Morrison Living

Morrison Living Location: The Ridge Pinehurst, Denver, CO

The Ridge Pinehurst, Salary: $21.00–$22.50/hr

Type: Full-time & Part-time

If you’ve got 1+ year of culinary experience, this senior-living community offers steady hours, a fun team, and strong benefits for both full and part-time staff.

Employer: Greystar

Location: Denver, CO

Denver, CO Salary: $21–$22/hr

Type: Full-time

Front-of-house role at a residential community: greet residents, manage packages, and help with local recommendations. Comes with big-time benefits (15 vacation days to start, 11 holidays, 401k match) and a clear closing date of December 11, 2026.

Employer: Crescent Hotels & Resorts

Location: The Source Hotel, RiNo, Denver, CO

The Source Hotel, RiNo, Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Back-of-house role in a stylish hotel in RiNo, prepping consistent, high-quality food and working all the main kitchen stations in a creative, design-forward property.

Employer: White Lodging

Location: Denver, CO

Denver, CO Salary: $62,000–$64,564/yr

Type: Full-time

Leadership role overseeing housekeeping and laundry across two properties. You’ll manage managers, scheduling, payroll, and standards, with Day 1 medical, PTO, and tuition reimbursement. Applications accepted up to 7 days from posting.

Employer: Crescent Hotels & Resorts

Location: Populus Hotel, Denver, CO

Populus Hotel, Denver, CO Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Craft coffee and espresso drinks in one of Denver’s most distinctive new hotels, with a focus on sustainability, quality, and guest connection plus travel and hotel discounts.

Employer: White Lodging

Location: Denver, CO

Denver, CO Salary: $55,466–$62,466/yr

Type: Full-time

Hands-on manager role leading housekeeping and laundry for dual properties. Includes Day 1 benefits, PTO, restaurant discounts, and tuition reimbursement, ideal if you’ve supervised teams before.

Employer: Sage Hospitality Group

Location: The Original at The Rally Hotel, McGregor Square, Denver, CO

The Original at The Rally Hotel, McGregor Square, Salary: $17/hr

Type: Full-time, tipped

Morning busser role in a fun, retro-inspired restaurant—clear and reset tables, support servers, and keep the dining room sparkling. Comes with 401(k) match, sick time, and hotel/restaurant discounts.

Employer: Sage Hospitality Group

Location: Degree Brewpub, SpringHill Suites / MSU Denver, Denver, CO

Degree Brewpub, SpringHill Suites / MSU Denver, Salary: $19.29/hr + tips (up to $35/hr range)

Type: Part-time, dual role (restaurant + banquets)

Serve guests in the brewpub and help with banquets while supporting hospitality students. Perks include free RTD EcoPass, free parking, restaurant discounts, and 401(k); open until December 13, 2026 or until filled.

Employer: Sage Hospitality Group

Location: Hilton Garden Inn Denver Union Station, Denver, CO

Hilton Garden Inn Denver Union Station, Salary: $21–$22/hr

Type: Full-time

Morning prep cook role near Union Station and Coors Field, working in Woodie Fisher Kitchen & Bar. Includes medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) match, free parking or RTD pass, and strong hotel/restaurant discounts; open until 12/13/26 or filled.

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market (Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation listing)

(Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation listing) Location: Denver, CO

Denver, CO Salary: $19.70–$26.57/hr

Type: Part-time

Work in the deli making “fresh and easy” meals, slicing meats and cheeses, and helping customers with healthy choices. Comes with 15% store discount, 401(k) with match, DailyPay access, and flexible schedules.

Employer: Digital Monk Entertainment

Location: Denver, CO (various bars/venues)

Denver, CO (various bars/venues) Salary: $100–$150 per gig (+ bar tab, tips)

(+ bar tab, tips) Type: Contract (1099)

Perfect if you’re outgoing and tech-comfortable—host trivia, bingo, or karaoke nights around town. Gear is provided; you bring a laptop, personality, and crowd-control skills.

Employer: Mt Fuji Hibachi

Location: Denver, CO

Denver, CO Salary: $4,500–$6,000/month

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Seeking an experienced, responsible hibachi chef for on-site work, with a flexible schedule and strong monthly pay for skilled teppanyaki pros.

Employer: Not listed (hotel / Westmont-managed)

Not listed (hotel / Westmont-managed) Location: Denver, CO

Denver, CO Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Plan and manage complex hotel events and conventions from sales turnover through post-event, handling room blocks, menus, budgets, and client relationships. Looking for 2–3 years of catering/rooms experience in hospitality.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—Denver hospitality roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.