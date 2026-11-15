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Denver
🍽️ Denver Food & Hospitality: Multiple Roles From $17–$64K+
5 days ago
Denver’s food and hospitality scene is buzzing right now—hotels, restaurants, and markets are all hiring. If you like fast-paced work, people time, and good perks, this week has some solid options.
COOK (Full & Part-Time)
- Employer: Morrison Living
- Location: The Ridge Pinehurst, Denver, CO
- Salary: $21.00–$22.50/hr
- Type: Full-time & Part-time
If you’ve got 1+ year of culinary experience, this senior-living community offers steady hours, a fun team, and strong benefits for both full and part-time staff.
Concierge - Tava
- Employer: Greystar
- Location: Denver, CO
- Salary: $21–$22/hr
- Type: Full-time
Front-of-house role at a residential community: greet residents, manage packages, and help with local recommendations. Comes with big-time benefits (15 vacation days to start, 11 holidays, 401k match) and a clear closing date of December 11, 2026.
Prep Cook – The Source Hotel
- Employer: Crescent Hotels & Resorts
- Location: The Source Hotel, RiNo, Denver, CO
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
Back-of-house role in a stylish hotel in RiNo, prepping consistent, high-quality food and working all the main kitchen stations in a creative, design-forward property.
Dual Assistant Director of Housekeeping
- Employer: White Lodging
- Location: Denver, CO
- Salary: $62,000–$64,564/yr
- Type: Full-time
Leadership role overseeing housekeeping and laundry across two properties. You’ll manage managers, scheduling, payroll, and standards, with Day 1 medical, PTO, and tuition reimbursement. Applications accepted up to 7 days from posting.
Barista – Populus
- Employer: Crescent Hotels & Resorts
- Location: Populus Hotel, Denver, CO
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
Craft coffee and espresso drinks in one of Denver’s most distinctive new hotels, with a focus on sustainability, quality, and guest connection plus travel and hotel discounts.
Dual Housekeeping Manager
- Employer: White Lodging
- Location: Denver, CO
- Salary: $55,466–$62,466/yr
- Type: Full-time
Hands-on manager role leading housekeeping and laundry for dual properties. Includes Day 1 benefits, PTO, restaurant discounts, and tuition reimbursement, ideal if you’ve supervised teams before.
AM Busser – The Original (Rally Hotel)
- Employer: Sage Hospitality Group
- Location: The Original at The Rally Hotel, McGregor Square, Denver, CO
- Salary: $17/hr
- Type: Full-time, tipped
Morning busser role in a fun, retro-inspired restaurant—clear and reset tables, support servers, and keep the dining room sparkling. Comes with 401(k) match, sick time, and hotel/restaurant discounts.
Restaurant Server (Part-Time) – Degree Brewpub
- Employer: Sage Hospitality Group
- Location: Degree Brewpub, SpringHill Suites / MSU Denver, Denver, CO
- Salary: $19.29/hr + tips (up to $35/hr range)
- Type: Part-time, dual role (restaurant + banquets)
Serve guests in the brewpub and help with banquets while supporting hospitality students. Perks include free RTD EcoPass, free parking, restaurant discounts, and 401(k); open until December 13, 2026 or until filled.
Prep Cook – Hilton Garden Inn Union Station
- Employer: Sage Hospitality Group
- Location: Hilton Garden Inn Denver Union Station, Denver, CO
- Salary: $21–$22/hr
- Type: Full-time
Morning prep cook role near Union Station and Coors Field, working in Woodie Fisher Kitchen & Bar. Includes medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) match, free parking or RTD pass, and strong hotel/restaurant discounts; open until 12/13/26 or filled.
Deli Clerk
- Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market (Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation listing)
- Location: Denver, CO
- Salary: $19.70–$26.57/hr
- Type: Part-time
Work in the deli making “fresh and easy” meals, slicing meats and cheeses, and helping customers with healthy choices. Comes with 15% store discount, 401(k) with match, DailyPay access, and flexible schedules.
Entertainment Company Host – Trivia/Bingo/Karaoke
- Employer: Digital Monk Entertainment
- Location: Denver, CO (various bars/venues)
- Salary: $100–$150 per gig (+ bar tab, tips)
- Type: Contract (1099)
Perfect if you’re outgoing and tech-comfortable—host trivia, bingo, or karaoke nights around town. Gear is provided; you bring a laptop, personality, and crowd-control skills.
Hibachi Chef
- Employer: Mt Fuji Hibachi
- Location: Denver, CO
- Salary: $4,500–$6,000/month
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
Seeking an experienced, responsible hibachi chef for on-site work, with a flexible schedule and strong monthly pay for skilled teppanyaki pros.
Event Planning Manager
- Employer: Not listed (hotel / Westmont-managed)
- Location: Denver, CO
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
Plan and manage complex hotel events and conventions from sales turnover through post-event, handling room blocks, menus, budgets, and client relationships. Looking for 2–3 years of catering/rooms experience in hospitality.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—Denver hospitality roles tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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