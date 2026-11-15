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🏥 Denver Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Roles From $70K–$180K+
Denver’s healthcare scene is buzzing right now—lots of options whether you love the bedside, home visits, or leadership. Here are several solid roles hiring in and around Denver, CO.
Registered Nurse (RN) | Medical Surgical - Contract - Nights
Employer: HealthTrust Workforce Solutions
Location: HCA HealthONE Swedish, Denver, CO
Type: Contract / Travel, 13 weeks, nights
Pay: $40.30–$47.45/hr (plus housing or tax-free subsidy) Short 13-week Med-Surg contract with guaranteed hours, weekly pay, 401(k) match, and free private housing or stipend. Great fit if you want to grow your skills and keep flexibility.
Licensed Mental Health Therapist (LCSW, LMFT, LPC) – SNF
Employer: Behavioral Health Solutions
Location: Denver, CO SNF / LTC facilities
Type: Full-time or Part-time, W2
Total Earnings Potential: $70,000–$100,000+ annually Work with geriatric patients in skilled nursing and long-term care, with a stable salary model, monthly incentives, 4 weeks PTO, 9 holidays, CEU support, and 401(k) match. Good for independently licensed clinicians wanting flexibility and strong benefits.
Travel Emergency Dept RN – $2,017 per week
Employer: Medical Solutions
Location: Hospital in Denver, CO
Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr evenings
Estimated Pay: $2,017/week ER travel contract with day-one medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with contribution, housing options, and travel reimbursement. Ideal if you have 2+ years ER experience and want a supported travel gig.
Registered Nurse / RN – Emergency Medicine
Employer: Solomon Page
Location: Denver, CO
Type: Travel Contract, 13 weeks, 3x12 nights
Estimated Pay: $2,116 gross/week (incl. $1,276/week stipend) Night-shift ER contract with comprehensive benefits, 401(k), and ESOP (employee stock ownership). Good match if you want strong pay plus long-term perks as a traveler.
Therapist, Youth Crisis – Children’s CSU
Employer: Jefferson Center for Mental Health
Location: Denver, CO (24/7 youth crisis stabilization unit)
Type: Full-time
Salary (Unlicensed): $62,700–$70,400
Salary (Licensed LCSW/LMFT/LPC): $77,000–$84,920
Bonuses: Up to $3,000–$4,000 over first year Provide short-term crisis stabilization for children/youth with individual, family, and group therapy plus discharge planning. Strong trauma-informed team, salary differential for youth residential work, and clear bonus schedule.
Nurse Practitioner / Physician Assistant – Preceptorship (Future Opening)
Employer: American Family Care (AFC Urgent Care)
Location: Denver, CO
Type: Unpaid student internship
Compensation: Unpaid (listed as $0.01/year) For NP/PA students needing clinical hours in urgent care. Hands-on training with procedures, EMR, and team-based care; must be in an accredited program with school approval.
Home Medical Equipment Tech
Employer: Lincare
Location: Denver, CO
Type: Full-time
Pay: $19.29–$23.00/hr Repair, test, and recertify home respiratory equipment like ventilators and concentrators. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, like hands-on technical work, and want a stable healthcare-adjacent role.
RN Wound Care Specialist PRN | Denver LTACH
Employer: PAM Health Specialty Hospital of Denver
Location: Denver, CO
Type: PRN (listed as Full-time in posting, but PRN schedule) Coordinate wound care in a long-term acute care hospital, with flexible scheduling and growth opportunities. Best for RNs with 2+ years direct patient care and wound/critical care interest.
Pharmacy Manager
Employer: WellPower
Location: Denver, CO
Type: Full-time, hybrid leadership + clinical
Salary: $119,000–$180,000 Lead operations for a behavioral health-focused pharmacy while still doing direct patient care. Strong leadership role with regulatory, financial, and staff management responsibilities in a mission-driven org.
Local Contract Nurse RN – CVICU – $69 per hour
Employer: Stability Healthcare
Location: Denver, CO
Type: Local Contract, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, nights
Pay: $69/hr (plus bonuses & stipend) CVICU contract caring for post–open-heart and transplant patients, with day-one health insurance, PTO accrual, travel bonus, and guaranteed stipend if called off.
Travel Nurse RN – CVICU – $2,729 per week
Employer: talent4health
Location: Denver, CO
Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, nights
Estimated Pay: $2,729/week High-paying CVICU travel role for RNs with 2+ years experience plus ACLS, BLS, and NIH. Comes with personalized recruiter support and nationwide opportunities.
Travel Nurse RN – CVICU – $2,680 per week
Employer: Coast Medical Service
Location: Denver, CO
Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, nights
Estimated Pay: $2,680/week CVICU travel contract with guaranteed stipends for facility call-offs and strong traveler support. Good if you want peace of mind around income and scheduling.
Travel Nurse RN – CVICU – $2,548 per week
Employer: Focus Staff
Location: Denver, CO
Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, nights
Estimated Pay: $2,548/week Traveler-first agency offering day-one benefits, housing support, and loyalty bonuses. Solid option if you want a CVICU contract plus long-term travel support.
Travel Nurse RN – CVICU – $2,816 per week
Employer: Voca Healthcare
Location: Denver, CO
Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, nights
Estimated Pay: $2,816/week One of the higher-paying CVICU options, with medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, and certification reimbursement. Great if you want top weekly pay plus strong recruiter support.
Travel Nurse RN – CVICU – $2,632 per week
Employer: PRN Healthcare
Location: Denver, CO
Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, nights
Estimated Pay: $2,632/week CVICU travel role with weekly pay, day-one benefits, and housing options. Backed by a long-standing, relationship-focused staffing agency.
Patient Representative
Employer: HCA Healthcare – CareNow Urgent Care
Location: Denver, CO
Type: Full-time
Pay: $19.29–$26.50/hr (incentive eligible) Front-desk role checking in patients, verifying insurance, and handling payments in a busy urgent care. Includes strong HCA benefits, 401(k) match, and education support.
Registered Nurse – Home Health
Employer: Anova Care
Location: Denver, CO & surrounding areas
Type: Part-time / PRN, Mon–Fri
Pay: $70–$130 per visit Provide skilled nursing in patients’ homes with flexible scheduling and a supportive team. Good for RNs who like autonomy and one-on-one care.
Occupational Therapist (OT) – Home Health
Employer: Anova Care
Location: Denver, CO & surrounding areas
Type: PRN
Pay: $80–$130 per visit Home health OT role focused on ADLs, safety, and independence, with flexible hours and per-visit pay. Nice fit if you want control over your schedule and enjoy community-based work.
Travel Telemetry RN – $2,381 per week
Employer: Focus Staff
Location: Denver, CO
Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, nights
Estimated Pay: $2,381/week Telemetry travel contract with day-one benefits, housing support, and bonuses. Great stepping stone if you’re building cardiac/tele experience while traveling.
Travel Nurse RN – Telemetry – $2,554 per week
Employer: Coast Medical Service
Location: Denver, CO
Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, nights
Estimated Pay: $2,554/week Higher-paying Telemetry travel role with guaranteed stipends on facility call-offs. Ideal if you want strong pay plus a traveler-focused agency.
If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—most of these employers and agencies have multiple openings around Denver.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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