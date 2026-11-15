Denver’s healthcare scene is buzzing right now—lots of options whether you love the bedside, home visits, or leadership. Here are several solid roles hiring in and around Denver, CO.

Employer: HealthTrust Workforce Solutions

Location: HCA HealthONE Swedish, Denver, CO

Type: Contract / Travel, 13 weeks, nights

Pay: $40.30–$47.45/hr (plus housing or tax-free subsidy) Short 13-week Med-Surg contract with guaranteed hours, weekly pay, 401(k) match, and free private housing or stipend. Great fit if you want to grow your skills and keep flexibility.

Employer: Behavioral Health Solutions

Location: Denver, CO SNF / LTC facilities

Type: Full-time or Part-time, W2

Total Earnings Potential: $70,000–$100,000+ annually Work with geriatric patients in skilled nursing and long-term care, with a stable salary model, monthly incentives, 4 weeks PTO, 9 holidays, CEU support, and 401(k) match. Good for independently licensed clinicians wanting flexibility and strong benefits.

Employer: Medical Solutions

Location: Hospital in Denver, CO

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr evenings

Estimated Pay: $2,017/week ER travel contract with day-one medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with contribution, housing options, and travel reimbursement. Ideal if you have 2+ years ER experience and want a supported travel gig.

Employer: Solomon Page

Location: Denver, CO

Type: Travel Contract, 13 weeks, 3x12 nights

Estimated Pay: $2,116 gross/week (incl. $1,276/week stipend) Night-shift ER contract with comprehensive benefits, 401(k), and ESOP (employee stock ownership). Good match if you want strong pay plus long-term perks as a traveler.

Employer: Jefferson Center for Mental Health

Location: Denver, CO (24/7 youth crisis stabilization unit)

Type: Full-time

Salary (Unlicensed): $62,700–$70,400

Salary (Licensed LCSW/LMFT/LPC): $77,000–$84,920

Bonuses: Up to $3,000–$4,000 over first year Provide short-term crisis stabilization for children/youth with individual, family, and group therapy plus discharge planning. Strong trauma-informed team, salary differential for youth residential work, and clear bonus schedule.

Employer: American Family Care (AFC Urgent Care)

Location: Denver, CO

Type: Unpaid student internship

Compensation: Unpaid (listed as $0.01/year) For NP/PA students needing clinical hours in urgent care. Hands-on training with procedures, EMR, and team-based care; must be in an accredited program with school approval.

Employer: Lincare

Location: Denver, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.29–$23.00/hr Repair, test, and recertify home respiratory equipment like ventilators and concentrators. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, like hands-on technical work, and want a stable healthcare-adjacent role.

Employer: PAM Health Specialty Hospital of Denver

Location: Denver, CO

Type: PRN (listed as Full-time in posting, but PRN schedule) Coordinate wound care in a long-term acute care hospital, with flexible scheduling and growth opportunities. Best for RNs with 2+ years direct patient care and wound/critical care interest.

Employer: WellPower

Location: Denver, CO

Type: Full-time, hybrid leadership + clinical

Salary: $119,000–$180,000 Lead operations for a behavioral health-focused pharmacy while still doing direct patient care. Strong leadership role with regulatory, financial, and staff management responsibilities in a mission-driven org.

Employer: Stability Healthcare

Location: Denver, CO

Type: Local Contract, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, nights

Pay: $69/hr (plus bonuses & stipend) CVICU contract caring for post–open-heart and transplant patients, with day-one health insurance, PTO accrual, travel bonus, and guaranteed stipend if called off.

Employer: talent4health

Location: Denver, CO

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, nights

Estimated Pay: $2,729/week High-paying CVICU travel role for RNs with 2+ years experience plus ACLS, BLS, and NIH. Comes with personalized recruiter support and nationwide opportunities.

Employer: Coast Medical Service

Location: Denver, CO

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, nights

Estimated Pay: $2,680/week CVICU travel contract with guaranteed stipends for facility call-offs and strong traveler support. Good if you want peace of mind around income and scheduling.

Employer: Focus Staff

Location: Denver, CO

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, nights

Estimated Pay: $2,548/week Traveler-first agency offering day-one benefits, housing support, and loyalty bonuses. Solid option if you want a CVICU contract plus long-term travel support.

Employer: Voca Healthcare

Location: Denver, CO

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, nights

Estimated Pay: $2,816/week One of the higher-paying CVICU options, with medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, and certification reimbursement. Great if you want top weekly pay plus strong recruiter support.

Employer: PRN Healthcare

Location: Denver, CO

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, nights

Estimated Pay: $2,632/week CVICU travel role with weekly pay, day-one benefits, and housing options. Backed by a long-standing, relationship-focused staffing agency.

Employer: HCA Healthcare – CareNow Urgent Care

Location: Denver, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.29–$26.50/hr (incentive eligible) Front-desk role checking in patients, verifying insurance, and handling payments in a busy urgent care. Includes strong HCA benefits, 401(k) match, and education support.

Employer: Anova Care

Location: Denver, CO & surrounding areas

Type: Part-time / PRN, Mon–Fri

Pay: $70–$130 per visit Provide skilled nursing in patients’ homes with flexible scheduling and a supportive team. Good for RNs who like autonomy and one-on-one care.

Employer: Anova Care

Location: Denver, CO & surrounding areas

Type: PRN

Pay: $80–$130 per visit Home health OT role focused on ADLs, safety, and independence, with flexible hours and per-visit pay. Nice fit if you want control over your schedule and enjoy community-based work.

Employer: Focus Staff

Location: Denver, CO

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, nights

Estimated Pay: $2,381/week Telemetry travel contract with day-one benefits, housing support, and bonuses. Great stepping stone if you’re building cardiac/tele experience while traveling.

Employer: Coast Medical Service

Location: Denver, CO

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, nights

Estimated Pay: $2,554/week Higher-paying Telemetry travel role with guaranteed stipends on facility call-offs. Ideal if you want strong pay plus a traveler-focused agency.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—most of these employers and agencies have multiple openings around Denver.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.