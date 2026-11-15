Denver’s engineering and architecture scene is buzzing right now, especially in space, power, and data centers. If you’re ready for a new challenge, these roles span hands-on design, leadership, and cutting-edge R&D.

Employer: Blue Origin

Blue Origin Location: Denver, CO

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $181,626 – $254,275 (CO)

Lead the full TT&C RF communications architecture for a new satellite constellation, from concept through on-orbit ops. Great fit if you have 10+ years in RF/microwave, love link budgets, and want to mentor a team while working on serious space hardware.

Employer: Blue Origin

Blue Origin Location: Denver, CO

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $133,500 – $186,898.95 (CO)

Own model-based systems engineering (MBSE) and digital twins for Blue Origin’s orbital data center constellation. Ideal for an 8+ year systems engineer who wants to push agile, model-based workflows and lead cross-functional teams.

Employer: Exponent

Location: Denver, CO

Type: Full-time, in-office consulting

Full-time, in-office consulting Salary: $140,000 – $157,000

Use your Ph.D. in metallurgy/materials to tackle complex failure analyses across industries. Lots of lab work, field inspections, and high-level client reporting in a multidisciplinary, PhD-heavy consulting environment.

Employer: Walter P Moore

Location: Denver, CO

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary (Denver): $96,000 – $115,000

Design major commercial, healthcare, sports, and office structures ($25M+ construction value). Great for a structural P.E. with 4–8 years’ experience who wants project management growth and national-scale projects.

Employer: Jacobs

Location: Denver, CO (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $102,900 – $155,650

Design fire and life safety systems for semiconductor plants, data centers, and research facilities. If you know NFPA codes, AutoCAD/Revit MEP, and want hybrid work plus big, complex projects, this is a strong pick.

Employer: WSP

Location: Denver, CO or remote in select cities

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary (CO): $163,800 – $278,400

Senior electrical studies leader for utilities and industrial clients—think grounding, EMF, transients, power quality, and more. Perfect for a PE with 12+ years who wants to lead projects, mentor, and shape client relationships.

Employer: Vantage Data Centers

Location: Denver, CO (3 days in office)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary (CO): $205,000 – $225,000 base + bonus

Lead design management for hyperscale data centers, guiding teams from concept through construction. Great for a 10+ year design leader with mission-critical or data center experience and strong MEP/critical systems knowledge.

Employer: Dream Finders Homes

Location: Denver, CO

Type: Full-time

Run the architecture department for a homebuilder—overseeing standards, design quality, budgets, and staff. Good fit if you have a background in architecture, CAD skills, and want to lead teams and set design direction.

Employer: Archer recruiting for True Anomaly

Archer recruiting for Location: Denver, CO or Long Beach, CA (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $115,000 – $300,000 + equity

Focus on rendezvous and proximity operations (RPO) mission design, navigation, and control algorithms in C++/Python. Ideal for someone with 2+ years RPO experience who wants to work on space security and can obtain a DoD clearance.

Employer: Archer recruiting for True Anomaly

Archer recruiting for Location: Denver, CO (hybrid, ~25% travel)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $110,000 – $150,000 + equity

Own subsystem development and test campaigns for space systems—planning, coordinating, and executing high-stakes ground tests. Great for a 4+ year aerospace/mech/EE who loves test operations and complex, cross-functional work.

Employer: MBH Architects

Location: Denver, CO or Alameda, CA (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Lead mixed-use project documentation and coordination from design through construction. Best for a Revit-proficient architect who enjoys mentoring, site visits, and turning design intent into clean, buildable sets.

Employer: MBH Architects

Location: Denver, CO or Alameda, CA (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Manage multifamily, mixed-use, and urban projects end-to-end—client contact, schedules, budgets, and CA. Great if you have architectural PM experience, Revit skills, and are licensed or actively pursuing licensure.

Employer: ANS

Location: Denver, CO (travel ~25%+)

Type: Full-time

Senior substation design leader with 12+ years’ experience and a PE, driving project delivery, team leadership, and client success in renewables and utility interconnections.

Employer: POWERX

Location: Denver, CO (nationwide travel)

Type: Full-time, entry-level

Full-time, entry-level Pay (CO): $32/hour

Paid 5-week technical training then field work testing and commissioning power systems across the U.S. Great entry point if you have basic electrical knowledge and want to grow into NETA-certified testing, P&C, or commissioning.

Employer: Stantec

Location: Denver, CO

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary (CO range group): $145,600 – $218,500

Lead municipal water and wastewater infrastructure projects—pipelines, pump stations, and conveyance systems. Ideal for a PE with ~15+ years who enjoys client-facing work, mentoring, and full project lifecycle management.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and send a tailored resume while it’s still live. Denver’s market is moving fast, so don’t wait too long if something feels like a fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.