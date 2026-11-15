Denver’s transportation scene is busy and hiring. If you like being on the move—nights, days, local, or long haul—there’s something here for you.

Employer: Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions Location: Denver, CO (56th Ave)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $58,420 – $73,030/year

Operate a tractor/trailer tanker hauling hazardous materials with no-touch freight and strong safety focus. Great fit if you have Class A CDL with HazMat & Tanker, can handle physical work, and want solid benefits, 401(k) match, and PTO.

Employer: RTD (Regional Transportation District)

Location: Denver, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $77,437 – $109,380/year

Lead the team that plans and manages bus stops, station signage, and detours across the Denver area. Good for someone with 5+ years in transit/traffic supervision, strong coordination skills, and interest in public transportation. Apply by 11/27/26.

Employer: Lincare

Location: Denver, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.16 – $23/hour

Deliver and set up home medical equipment, and teach patients how to use it. Good for safe, people-friendly drivers who want steady routes, healthcare-related work, and benefits with growth and safety bonuses.

Employer: Schneider

Location: Based in Denver, CO

Type: Full-time, Team driving

Pay: $1,700 – $2,075/week average , plus $10,000 sign-on bonus for experienced drivers

, plus for experienced drivers Run a dedicated route hauling Harley-Davidson parts from Denver to PA and WI with 100% no-touch freight and pet-friendly policy. Great if you have a Class A CDL, live within 50 miles of Denver, and like 3-weeks-out OTR with strong bonus potential.

Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx)

Location: Denver, CO

Type: Part-time

Pay: $22.95 – $24.45/hour

Move trailers and packages in a fast-paced yard/warehouse setting. No experience required, just a valid driver’s license, ability to work with equipment, and comfort with noisy, hot/cold environments.

Employer: Mr. Donuts

Location: Denver, CO (metro area)

Type: Part-time, early mornings

Pay: $28/hour (includes vehicle, fuel, mileage)

(includes vehicle, fuel, mileage) Deliver baked goods to local stores on 2:00–6:00 a.m. routes, with options for weekdays and weekends. Ideal if you’re reliable, detail-focused, have a personal vehicle and insurance, and don’t mind working before sunrise.

Employer: Metal Supermarkets Denver (Commerce City)

Location: Denver/Commerce City, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $23/hour , about 40 hours/week

, about Split your time between flatbed deliveries and warehouse work cutting and handling metal. Monday–Friday day shifts only, with benefits, PTO, and bonuses—great if you have flatbed experience and like hands-on work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.