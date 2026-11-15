undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Denver
🚌 Denver Transportation Jobs With Multiple Driving Opportunities
4 days ago
Denver’s transportation scene is busy and hiring. If you like being on the move—nights, days, local, or long haul—there’s something here for you.
Driver (CDL-A, HazMat/Tanker) – Univar Solutions
- Employer: Univar Solutions
- Location: Denver, CO (56th Ave)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $58,420 – $73,030/year
- Operate a tractor/trailer tanker hauling hazardous materials with no-touch freight and strong safety focus. Great fit if you have Class A CDL with HazMat & Tanker, can handle physical work, and want solid benefits, 401(k) match, and PTO.
Supervisor, Bus Stop Program – RTD
- Employer: RTD (Regional Transportation District)
- Location: Denver, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $77,437 – $109,380/year
- Lead the team that plans and manages bus stops, station signage, and detours across the Denver area. Good for someone with 5+ years in transit/traffic supervision, strong coordination skills, and interest in public transportation. Apply by 11/27/26.
Delivery Driver – Medical Equipment
- Employer: Lincare
- Location: Denver, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $15.16 – $23/hour
- Deliver and set up home medical equipment, and teach patients how to use it. Good for safe, people-friendly drivers who want steady routes, healthcare-related work, and benefits with growth and safety bonuses.
CDL-A Dedicated Team Truck Driver – Harley-Davidson
- Employer: Schneider
- Location: Based in Denver, CO
- Type: Full-time, Team driving
- Pay: $1,700 – $2,075/week average, plus $10,000 sign-on bonus for experienced drivers
- Run a dedicated route hauling Harley-Davidson parts from Denver to PA and WI with 100% no-touch freight and pet-friendly policy. Great if you have a Class A CDL, live within 50 miles of Denver, and like 3-weeks-out OTR with strong bonus potential.
PH – Switcher (Part-Time)
- Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx)
- Location: Denver, CO
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $22.95 – $24.45/hour
- Move trailers and packages in a fast-paced yard/warehouse setting. No experience required, just a valid driver’s license, ability to work with equipment, and comfort with noisy, hot/cold environments.
Route Delivery Driver (Use Your Own Vehicle)
- Employer: Mr. Donuts
- Location: Denver, CO (metro area)
- Type: Part-time, early mornings
- Pay: $28/hour (includes vehicle, fuel, mileage)
- Deliver baked goods to local stores on 2:00–6:00 a.m. routes, with options for weekdays and weekends. Ideal if you’re reliable, detail-focused, have a personal vehicle and insurance, and don’t mind working before sunrise.
Flatbed Driver / Warehouse Associate
- Employer: Metal Supermarkets Denver (Commerce City)
- Location: Denver/Commerce City, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: From $23/hour, about 40 hours/week
- Split your time between flatbed deliveries and warehouse work cutting and handling metal. Monday–Friday day shifts only, with benefits, PTO, and bonuses—great if you have flatbed experience and like hands-on work.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.