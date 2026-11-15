Denver’s education scene is busy right now, with openings from K–12 classrooms to a university philosophy department. If you’re an educator looking to put down roots here, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Soliant

Soliant Location: Denver, CO (nearby school district)

Type: Full-time, direct hire

Salary: $30.82–$50.82/hour (plus potential healthcare benefits, housing, and meals/incidentals; posting open for 60 days from date listed)

Teach students with diverse learning needs in a welcoming, collaborative school environment where your creativity and IEP expertise are valued. Ideal if you’re licensed (or eligible) in Special Education and want to design individualized lessons, lead IEPs, and help build an inclusive classroom community.

Employer: Adams 12 Five Star Schools

Location: Thornton, CO (Denver metro)

Type: Full-time, 9-month, permanent/replacement

Salary: Based on Certified Salary Schedule (experience and education considered)

Based on (experience and education considered) Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, life insurance, EAP, PERA voluntary life, 401(k), 403(b), 457(b), paid time off (per district overview)

Support students with significant support needs across academics, social-emotional skills, and daily living in a district focused on equity and inclusion. You’ll collaborate closely with paras, related service providers, and families, manage IEPs and assessments, and get full benefits plus experience credit for prior special programs work.

Employer: Metropolitan State University of Denver

Location: Auraria Campus, Denver, CO

Type: Full-time, 9-month, tenure-track faculty

Salary: $60,000–$68,000 (Assistant Professor rank)

(Assistant Professor rank) Benefits: Comprehensive medical, dental, vision, retirement, free RTD pass, tuition benefits, and more

Teach philosophy in a diverse, access-focused urban university with small class sizes and strong support for new faculty. AOS is open, but you’ll need competence in Philosophy of Law plus at least two listed courses (e.g., Ethics in Medicine and Science, Business Ethics, Computers, Ethics, and Society), with time for research, course development, and funded professional growth. Priority consideration for applications received by January 5, 2027, 11:59 PM MST; open until filled.

If one of these roles fits you, don’t wait—click through, check the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.