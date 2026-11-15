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🎨 Denver Arts & Design: Multiple Creative Roles Now Hiring
Denver’s creative scene is busy right now—especially for folks who can blend design with tech and storytelling. Here are a few strong roles worth a closer look.
Art Director – Strategy & Ideation, Presentations (Contract)
- Employer: Creative Circle
- Location: Denver, CO (hybrid; onsite Day 1, U.S. only)
- Type: Contract, 3–6 months with potential to extend
- Salary: Not listed
Lead high‑level presentation and digital concepts for a business solutions client, driving creative strategy, storyboards, and layouts across complex campaigns. This is a senior role (8+ years) where you’ll run ideation sessions, mentor designers, and own award‑level creative using Adobe Creative Cloud in a fast‑paced, agency‑style environment.
Senior UX Designer – Incubation (AI for AEC)
- Employer: Autodesk
- Location: Denver, CO (U.S.-based, remote/hybrid with travel)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $106,000 – $189,970 base (plus potential bonus, stock, and benefits)
Join a small, startup‑style team inside Autodesk building a new AI‑powered product for architecture, engineering, and construction. You’ll own end‑to‑end UX for complex workflows—research, prototypes, and high‑fidelity designs—while working closely with product, engineering, and real AEC customers.
Content Producer, Social
- Employer: True Anomaly
- Location: Denver, CO (hybrid; on-site at Denver & Colorado Springs)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $65,000 – $120,000 base + equity & benefits
Shoot and edit fast‑turn short‑form video and photo that tells the story of a cutting‑edge space and defense company. You’ll be on the ground for tests and events, creating platform‑native content for LinkedIn, X, Instagram, and YouTube, with strong support like 100% company‑paid health coverage for you and your dependents.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—reading the full description can spark ideas for how to position your portfolio or next move.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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