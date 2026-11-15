Denver’s creative scene is busy right now—especially for folks who can blend design with tech and storytelling. Here are a few strong roles worth a closer look.

Employer: Creative Circle

Creative Circle Location: Denver, CO (hybrid; onsite Day 1, U.S. only)

(hybrid; onsite Day 1, U.S. only) Type: Contract, 3–6 months with potential to extend

with potential to extend Salary: Not listed

Lead high‑level presentation and digital concepts for a business solutions client, driving creative strategy, storyboards, and layouts across complex campaigns. This is a senior role (8+ years) where you’ll run ideation sessions, mentor designers, and own award‑level creative using Adobe Creative Cloud in a fast‑paced, agency‑style environment.

Employer: Autodesk

Location: Denver, CO (U.S.-based, remote/hybrid with travel)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $106,000 – $189,970 base (plus potential bonus, stock, and benefits)

Join a small, startup‑style team inside Autodesk building a new AI‑powered product for architecture, engineering, and construction. You’ll own end‑to‑end UX for complex workflows—research, prototypes, and high‑fidelity designs—while working closely with product, engineering, and real AEC customers.

Employer: True Anomaly

Location: Denver, CO (hybrid; on-site at Denver & Colorado Springs)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $65,000 – $120,000 base + equity & benefits

Shoot and edit fast‑turn short‑form video and photo that tells the story of a cutting‑edge space and defense company. You’ll be on the ground for tests and events, creating platform‑native content for LinkedIn, X, Instagram, and YouTube, with strong support like 100% company‑paid health coverage for you and your dependents.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—reading the full description can spark ideas for how to position your portfolio or next move.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.