Denver’s trades scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you’re licensed, mid‑career, or just getting started. Here are several hands-on roles hiring around the metro area.

Employer: Gold Mountain Plumbing Inc

Gold Mountain Plumbing Inc Location: Denver, CO (Front Range + mountain projects)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $30–$45/hour + OT, PTO, paid holidays

Run your own commercial plumbing work with a small, family-run shop where you work directly with the owner and can grow into lead/foreman roles. Great fit if you can read plans, run jobs solo, and want your ideas to actually matter.

Employer: SanCrest

SanCrest Location: Denver, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Field-based residential role installing, upgrading, and troubleshooting home electrical systems. Good for a Residential Wireman or Journeyman who likes service work, code-compliant installs, and steady customer interaction.

Employer: Intertek Building & Construction (Intertek-PSI)

Location: Greater Denver Area (Westminster office)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20–$30/hour + medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, tuition help

Entry-level or experienced tech role doing soil, concrete, and materials testing on civil/commercial jobsites. Nice way to break into the A/E/C world if you like field work, data, and working outdoors.

Employer: System One (for a mid-sized GC)

System One (for a mid-sized GC) Location: Denver Metro Area, CO

Type: Full-time (contract through System One)

Pay: $110,000–$130,000+ DOE

Lead field operations across multiple commercial projects and superintendents, owning schedule, safety, and quality. Strong fit if you’ve moved beyond single-jobsite work and want a bigger leadership role.

Employer: Citrine LLC

Location: Denver, CO (travel to CO, ND, WA & more)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $80,000–$90,000/year DOE + medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO/holidays

Hands-on field role on commercial/industrial-style sites, including arc flash data collection and thermography. Great for a licensed journeyman who’s comfortable with energized gear and some travel.

Employer: Raynor Door Authority of Denver

Raynor Door Authority of Denver Location: Denver, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Install and service residential and commercial garage doors, awnings, and dock equipment. No experience needed – paid training and lots of customer interaction if you like seeing happy clients at the end of a job.

Employer: American Water Damage of Denver

Location: Denver, CO

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: $20–$24/hour + health, dental, vision, 401(k)

Active, physical role packing, moving, and cleaning customers’ belongings on restoration jobs. Good entry point if you want steady labor work, like staying busy, and don’t mind working in different homes and environments.

Employer: Royal Textile Products

Location: Denver, CO (Front Range field-based)

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: $21–$23/hour + potential piecework, health, HSA, 401(k) match, PTO

Install commercial blinds, shades, drapery, and motorized systems in schools, offices, and healthcare spaces. Four openings across three skill levels, with clear training, growth paths, and solid benefits.

Employer: Level Design Build

Location: Denver, CO

Type: Contract, in-person

Pay: $28–$38/hour

Hands-on lead role running framing, drywall, and finish carpentry on remodels, residential and commercial. Ideal if you’re an experienced finisher, can guide a small crew, and speak English and Spanish.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has more detail on schedules, tools, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.