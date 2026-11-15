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Denver
🚧 Denver Construction Jobs with Multiple $30+/hr Openings
5 days ago
Denver’s trades scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you’re licensed, mid‑career, or just getting started. Here are several hands-on roles hiring around the metro area.
Journeyman Plumber (Denver Metro)
- Employer: Gold Mountain Plumbing Inc
- Location: Denver, CO (Front Range + mountain projects)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $30–$45/hour + OT, PTO, paid holidays
Run your own commercial plumbing work with a small, family-run shop where you work directly with the owner and can grow into lead/foreman roles. Great fit if you can read plans, run jobs solo, and want your ideas to actually matter.
Licensed Electrician (Residential)
- Employer: SanCrest
- Location: Denver, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Field-based residential role installing, upgrading, and troubleshooting home electrical systems. Good for a Residential Wireman or Journeyman who likes service work, code-compliant installs, and steady customer interaction.
Engineering Field Technician I – Construction
- Employer: Intertek Building & Construction (Intertek-PSI)
- Location: Greater Denver Area (Westminster office)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $20–$30/hour + medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, tuition help
Entry-level or experienced tech role doing soil, concrete, and materials testing on civil/commercial jobsites. Nice way to break into the A/E/C world if you like field work, data, and working outdoors.
General Superintendent – Commercial Construction
- Employer: System One (for a mid-sized GC)
- Location: Denver Metro Area, CO
- Type: Full-time (contract through System One)
- Pay: $110,000–$130,000+ DOE
Lead field operations across multiple commercial projects and superintendents, owning schedule, safety, and quality. Strong fit if you’ve moved beyond single-jobsite work and want a bigger leadership role.
Journeyman Electrician
- Employer: Citrine LLC
- Location: Denver, CO (travel to CO, ND, WA & more)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $80,000–$90,000/year DOE + medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO/holidays
Hands-on field role on commercial/industrial-style sites, including arc flash data collection and thermography. Great for a licensed journeyman who’s comfortable with energized gear and some travel.
Service & Installation Technician – Garage Doors
- Employer: Raynor Door Authority of Denver
- Location: Denver, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Install and service residential and commercial garage doors, awnings, and dock equipment. No experience needed – paid training and lots of customer interaction if you like seeing happy clients at the end of a job.
Contents Mover / Helper–Laborer
- Employer: American Water Damage of Denver
- Location: Denver, CO
- Type: Full-time, in-person
- Pay: $20–$24/hour + health, dental, vision, 401(k)
Active, physical role packing, moving, and cleaning customers’ belongings on restoration jobs. Good entry point if you want steady labor work, like staying busy, and don’t mind working in different homes and environments.
Installation Technician I, II, III – Window Coverings
- Employer: Royal Textile Products
- Location: Denver, CO (Front Range field-based)
- Type: Full-time, in-person
- Pay: $21–$23/hour + potential piecework, health, HSA, 401(k) match, PTO
Install commercial blinds, shades, drapery, and motorized systems in schools, offices, and healthcare spaces. Four openings across three skill levels, with clear training, growth paths, and solid benefits.
Lead Finish Carpenter – Bilingual Preferred
- Employer: Level Design Build
- Location: Denver, CO
- Type: Contract, in-person
- Pay: $28–$38/hour
Hands-on lead role running framing, drywall, and finish carpentry on remodels, residential and commercial. Ideal if you’re an experienced finisher, can guide a small crew, and speak English and Spanish.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has more detail on schedules, tools, and growth paths.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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