Denver’s admin job scene is busy right now, with solid options from real estate to finance to federal support. Here are a few strong picks if you like keeping offices running smoothly and organized.

Employer: Connexions

Connexions Location: Denver, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

High-level office support role tied to TS/SCI cleared work, supporting distinguished visitors and major events at a federal facility. You’ll coordinate tours, manage visitor programs, handle taskers and SharePoint tracking, and brief senior leadership—best fit if you have deep admin experience and enjoy complex, secure environments.

Employer: CBRE

Location: Denver, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: $50,000–$55,000/year

Support a commercial property management team with tenant calls, vendor coordination, lease files, invoices, and basic admin work. Good fit if you’re organized, like real estate, and want a clear office role with benefits (Medical/Dental/Vision/401(k)/Paid holidays/vacation) and room to grow.

Employer: Wells Fargo – Wealth & Investment Management

Location: 3200 Cherry Creek South Dr, Denver, CO 80209

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $27.88–$41.83/hour (base pay range)

Client-facing admin role supporting financial advisors with account service, reports, and day-to-day client requests. You’ll need FINRA Series 7 and 63 and at least 1 year of brokerage/client service experience; in return you get strong benefits (health, 401(k), PTO, parental leave, tuition help) and a path deeper into wealth management.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists similar roles you can explore from the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.