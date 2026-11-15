Denver’s customer-facing job scene is busy right now, from grocery and gas stations to tech and luxury skincare. Lots of options whether you want part-time, full-time, or seasonal work.

Employer: Safeway

Safeway Location: Denver, CO

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Slice, dice, and package fresh produce, keep displays looking great, and help customers in a fast-paced, hands-on role with weekly pay, discounts, and flexible schedules.

Employer: Lori’s Gifts

Location: Denver, CO (hospital gift shop setting)

(hospital gift shop setting) Type: Full-time

Pay: $22–$23/hour

Lead a small retail team inside a hospital, manage merchandising and inventory, and enjoy no weekend work, health benefits, PTO, and generous discounts.

Employer: U-Haul

Location: Denver, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed; includes $100 hiring bonus + $300 certification bonus

Be the face of U-Haul helping customers with rentals, inspections, and returns, with paid working interviews, bonuses, and a long list of benefits and discounts.

Employer: TATCHA (via staffing agency)

(via staffing agency) Location: Denver Metro – Sephora/Ulta stores

Type: Seasonal freelance (Nov–Jan), 10–15 hrs/week

Pay: $25–$30/hour

Perfect for beauty pros: train Sephora/Ulta staff on Tatcha skincare, drive sales in a small territory, and enjoy flexible, event-based hours.

Employer: Vuori

Location: Denver, CO (Cherry Creek)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.58–$23.81/hour + team commission

Lead the sales floor for a premium athletic apparel brand, coach the team on customer experience, and get health benefits, PTO, and a strong employee discount.

Employer: ifm

Location: Denver, CO

Type: Full-time, onsite

Pay: Not listed

Office-based role handling quotes, orders, and customer issues via phone/email using Salesforce and SAP, with strong benefits, 11 holidays, and solid PTO.

Employer: Lovesac

Location: Denver, CO

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed; includes performance-based quarterly bonus

Help customers design comfy, modular furniture, build repeat business, and earn bonuses, PTO, discounts, and access to health and wellness programs.

Employer: Albertsons Companies

Location: Denver, CO – multiple stores

Type: Full-time

Pay: Starting at least local minimum; exact rate varies

Step into grocery leadership running center-store departments, supporting total store operations, and developing teams, with weekly pay, benefits, and growth paths.

Employer: Contentful (now part of Salesforce)

Location: Denver, CO (hybrid, 3 days/week in office)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $99,400–$136,600/year base (plus potential bonus/equity)

Manage 25–30 strategic enterprise accounts, drive adoption and renewals, and act as a trusted advisor on digital experience strategy.

Employer: Reyes Beverage Group

Location: Denver to Thornton & nearby areas

Type: Full-time

Pay: Hourly (amount not listed) + mileage reimbursement

Travel between accounts stocking and rotating product, building displays, and keeping backstock organized, with full benefits, 401(k) match, and paid training.

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market (Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation listing)

(Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation listing) Location: Denver, CO

Type: Part-time

Pay: $19.55–$24.37/hour

Work across dry, dairy, and frozen departments stocking, rotating, and receiving product, with store discounts, DailyPay access, and growth opportunities.

Employer: Safeway

Location: Denver, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $26.61/hour

Lead the fresh-cut department team, oversee merchandising and quality, and help train associates, with weekly pay, benefits, and clear advancement paths.

Employer: Ritchie Bros. (RB Global)

Location: Denver, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Run customer service for large equipment auctions—manage staff, handle registrations, payments, and DMV/tax paperwork—with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, and PTO.

Employer: QuikTrip

Location: Broomfield, CO (listed under Denver area)

Type: Likely shift-based, part-time or full-time (not specified)

Likely (not specified) Pay: Not listed

Help open a new convenience store, serving customers, stocking, and preparing food, with strong benefits, all the fountain drinks you can handle, and a busy, team-focused vibe.

Employer: Cool Sunshine Heating and AC

Location: Denver, CO

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 7:30–4:00

Pay: $24–$28/hour + spiffs

Office-based dispatcher role coordinating tech schedules, answering calls, and managing maintenance plans, with 100% employer-paid health insurance, PTO, sick leave, 401(k) match, and holidays.

If one of these looks close, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Denver employers are moving fast right now.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.