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Denver
🛒 Denver Customer Service & Retail Jobs – Multiple Roles From $19+/hr
5 days ago
Denver’s customer-facing job scene is busy right now, from grocery and gas stations to tech and luxury skincare. Lots of options whether you want part-time, full-time, or seasonal work.
Fresh Cut Produce Clerk (Part-Time)
- Employer: Safeway
- Location: Denver, CO
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Not listed
Slice, dice, and package fresh produce, keep displays looking great, and help customers in a fast-paced, hands-on role with weekly pay, discounts, and flexible schedules.
Store Manager – No Weekends
- Employer: Lori’s Gifts
- Location: Denver, CO (hospital gift shop setting)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $22–$23/hour
Lead a small retail team inside a hospital, manage merchandising and inventory, and enjoy no weekend work, health benefits, PTO, and generous discounts.
Customer Service Representative
- Employer: U-Haul
- Location: Denver, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed; includes $100 hiring bonus + $300 certification bonus
Be the face of U-Haul helping customers with rentals, inspections, and returns, with paid working interviews, bonuses, and a long list of benefits and discounts.
Beauty Sales & Education Ambassador (Freelance)
- Employer: TATCHA (via staffing agency)
- Location: Denver Metro – Sephora/Ulta stores
- Type: Seasonal freelance (Nov–Jan), 10–15 hrs/week
- Pay: $25–$30/hour
Perfect for beauty pros: train Sephora/Ulta staff on Tatcha skincare, drive sales in a small territory, and enjoy flexible, event-based hours.
Retail Floor Lead – Cherry Creek
- Employer: Vuori
- Location: Denver, CO (Cherry Creek)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $20.58–$23.81/hour + team commission
Lead the sales floor for a premium athletic apparel brand, coach the team on customer experience, and get health benefits, PTO, and a strong employee discount.
Customer Engagement Representative
- Employer: ifm
- Location: Denver, CO
- Type: Full-time, onsite
- Pay: Not listed
Office-based role handling quotes, orders, and customer issues via phone/email using Salesforce and SAP, with strong benefits, 11 holidays, and solid PTO.
PT Sales Associate
- Employer: Lovesac
- Location: Denver, CO
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Not listed; includes performance-based quarterly bonus
Help customers design comfy, modular furniture, build repeat business, and earn bonuses, PTO, discounts, and access to health and wellness programs.
Assistant Store Director (Multiple Locations)
- Employer: Albertsons Companies
- Location: Denver, CO – multiple stores
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Starting at least local minimum; exact rate varies
Step into grocery leadership running center-store departments, supporting total store operations, and developing teams, with weekly pay, benefits, and growth paths.
Customer Success Manager
- Employer: Contentful (now part of Salesforce)
- Location: Denver, CO (hybrid, 3 days/week in office)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $99,400–$136,600/year base (plus potential bonus/equity)
Manage 25–30 strategic enterprise accounts, drive adoption and renewals, and act as a trusted advisor on digital experience strategy.
Wine and Spirits Merchandiser
- Employer: Reyes Beverage Group
- Location: Denver to Thornton & nearby areas
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Hourly (amount not listed) + mileage reimbursement
Travel between accounts stocking and rotating product, building displays, and keeping backstock organized, with full benefits, 401(k) match, and paid training.
Grocery Clerk
- Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market (Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation listing)
- Location: Denver, CO
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $19.55–$24.37/hour
Work across dry, dairy, and frozen departments stocking, rotating, and receiving product, with store discounts, DailyPay access, and growth opportunities.
Fresh Cut Lead
- Employer: Safeway
- Location: Denver, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $26.61/hour
Lead the fresh-cut department team, oversee merchandising and quality, and help train associates, with weekly pay, benefits, and clear advancement paths.
Customer Service Manager – Auction Operations
- Employer: Ritchie Bros. (RB Global)
- Location: Denver, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Run customer service for large equipment auctions—manage staff, handle registrations, payments, and DMV/tax paperwork—with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, and PTO.
Store Clerk – New Broomfield QuikTrip
- Employer: QuikTrip
- Location: Broomfield, CO (listed under Denver area)
- Type: Likely shift-based, part-time or full-time (not specified)
- Pay: Not listed
Help open a new convenience store, serving customers, stocking, and preparing food, with strong benefits, all the fountain drinks you can handle, and a busy, team-focused vibe.
Schedule Coordinator – HVAC Dispatcher
- Employer: Cool Sunshine Heating and AC
- Location: Denver, CO
- Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 7:30–4:00
- Pay: $24–$28/hour + spiffs
Office-based dispatcher role coordinating tech schedules, answering calls, and managing maintenance plans, with 100% employer-paid health insurance, PTO, sick leave, 401(k) match, and holidays.
If one of these looks close, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Denver employers are moving fast right now.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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