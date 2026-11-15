Denver’s legal and compliance scene is busy right now, with strong demand from big firms, in‑house teams, and consulting shops. If you’re a lawyer or compliance pro, there are several solid options across M&A, employment, energy, and contracts.

Employer: CyberCoders (for a major international law firm)

CyberCoders (for a major international law firm) Location: Denver, CO (hybrid; also hiring in SF and NYC)

(hybrid; also hiring in SF and NYC) Type: Full-time

Salary: $260,000 – $365,000 + bonus + comprehensive benefits

Mid-level corporate/M&A role (class years 2021–2024) handling complex domestic and cross‑border deals for public and private companies, PE sponsors, and banks. Ideal if you have 2–4 years at a top national firm, want headline-making transactions, strong mentorship, and a clear growth path.

Employer: Weaver

Location: Denver, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary (CO): $85,000 – $95,000

Great fit if you’re into environmental/energy regulations and GHG reduction. You’ll lead engagements tied to EPA, CARB, SEC, IRS, DOE and voluntary programs, with a focus on transportation fuels and lifecycle analysis using tools like GREET. Strong option for candidates with 2+ years in carbon intensity or GHG modeling who want consulting-style work and solid benefits.

Employer: CoreSite

Location: Denver, CO (hybrid, ~2 days/week on-site; up to 25% travel)

(hybrid, ~2 days/week on-site; up to 25% travel) Type: Full-time, executive in-house

Salary: $200,000 – $230,000 base + bonus + equity

Senior in‑house role leading all legal aspects of M&A and strategic transactions for a national data center company. You’ll handle deals over $100M, manage outside counsel, support development and leasing, and help shape policy and community engagement. Best for lawyers with 5+ years of major-firm M&A and strong deal leadership.

Employer: PwC

Location: Denver, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: $91,000 – $321,500 (depends on experience and location)

High-impact trade and regulatory compliance leadership role within PwC’s Internal Firm Services. You’ll design and run compliance programs, lead audits and risk assessments, guide teams through complex regulations, and advise on ethics, governance, and cybersecurity-related controls. Good match if you have 6+ years in compliance/risk and enjoy coaching teams.

Employer: Jackson Lewis P.C.

Location: Denver, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary (CO): $182,500 – $240,000 + bonus

Join a top national labor and employment firm handling a mix of litigation and counseling. Work includes class and individual cases, agency matters, pay equity and transparency, and government contractor compliance, often with data-heavy analytics. Ideal for attorneys with 3+ years of employment law experience and an active Colorado bar.

Employer: gpac (recruiting for a Denver law firm)

(recruiting for a Denver law firm) Location: Denver, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Probate and fiduciary litigation role for attorneys with 3+ years of civil litigation who want to build or deepen experience in probate, estate administration, and fiduciary disputes. Good for litigators who like court work, client contact, and want work–life balance without heavy business development pressure.

Employer: JE Dunn Construction

Location: Denver, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary (CO): $70,000 – $90,000 + bonus

Non-attorney friendly role focused on subcontracts and downstream agreements for a major construction company. You’ll review contracts, track insurance and compliance, support project teams, and assist counsel with templates and document collection. Great fit if you have 2+ years of contract management (construction a plus) and want to grow in a legal-adjacent path.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most employers are open to nearby experience if the core skills are there.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.