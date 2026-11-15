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⚖️ Denver Legal & Compliance Roles With Multiple Openings
Denver’s legal and compliance scene is busy right now, with strong demand from big firms, in‑house teams, and consulting shops. If you’re a lawyer or compliance pro, there are several solid options across M&A, employment, energy, and contracts.
M&A Associate Attorney – Mid-Level (2021–2024 Class)
- Employer: CyberCoders (for a major international law firm)
- Location: Denver, CO (hybrid; also hiring in SF and NYC)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $260,000 – $365,000 + bonus + comprehensive benefits
Mid-level corporate/M&A role (class years 2021–2024) handling complex domestic and cross‑border deals for public and private companies, PE sponsors, and banks. Ideal if you have 2–4 years at a top national firm, want headline-making transactions, strong mentorship, and a clear growth path.
Energy Compliance Services Senior Associate – GHG Reduction
- Employer: Weaver
- Location: Denver, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary (CO): $85,000 – $95,000
Great fit if you’re into environmental/energy regulations and GHG reduction. You’ll lead engagements tied to EPA, CARB, SEC, IRS, DOE and voluntary programs, with a focus on transportation fuels and lifecycle analysis using tools like GREET. Strong option for candidates with 2+ years in carbon intensity or GHG modeling who want consulting-style work and solid benefits.
Vice President & Assistant General Counsel, Mergers & Acquisitions
- Employer: CoreSite
- Location: Denver, CO (hybrid, ~2 days/week on-site; up to 25% travel)
- Type: Full-time, executive in-house
- Salary: $200,000 – $230,000 base + bonus + equity
Senior in‑house role leading all legal aspects of M&A and strategic transactions for a national data center company. You’ll handle deals over $100M, manage outside counsel, support development and leasing, and help shape policy and community engagement. Best for lawyers with 5+ years of major-firm M&A and strong deal leadership.
E&C Business Integrity Trade Compliance Senior Manager
- Employer: PwC
- Location: Denver, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $91,000 – $321,500 (depends on experience and location)
High-impact trade and regulatory compliance leadership role within PwC’s Internal Firm Services. You’ll design and run compliance programs, lead audits and risk assessments, guide teams through complex regulations, and advise on ethics, governance, and cybersecurity-related controls. Good match if you have 6+ years in compliance/risk and enjoy coaching teams.
Employment Law Associate – Litigation and Advice & Counseling
- Employer: Jackson Lewis P.C.
- Location: Denver, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary (CO): $182,500 – $240,000 + bonus
Join a top national labor and employment firm handling a mix of litigation and counseling. Work includes class and individual cases, agency matters, pay equity and transparency, and government contractor compliance, often with data-heavy analytics. Ideal for attorneys with 3+ years of employment law experience and an active Colorado bar.
Associate Probate Attorney
- Employer: gpac (recruiting for a Denver law firm)
- Location: Denver, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Probate and fiduciary litigation role for attorneys with 3+ years of civil litigation who want to build or deepen experience in probate, estate administration, and fiduciary disputes. Good for litigators who like court work, client contact, and want work–life balance without heavy business development pressure.
Contracts Specialist – Denver
- Employer: JE Dunn Construction
- Location: Denver, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary (CO): $70,000 – $90,000 + bonus
Non-attorney friendly role focused on subcontracts and downstream agreements for a major construction company. You’ll review contracts, track insurance and compliance, support project teams, and assist counsel with templates and document collection. Great fit if you have 2+ years of contract management (construction a plus) and want to grow in a legal-adjacent path.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most employers are open to nearby experience if the core skills are there.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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