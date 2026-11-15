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Denver
🔧 Denver Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Hands-On Roles
4 days ago
Denver’s hands-on jobs are busy right now, from fire safety to climbing gyms to convenience stores. If you like staying active and fixing things, these roles are worth a look.
Cleaning & Maintenance – Technical Support Representative (Remote CO/TX)
- Employer: Shaw Industries
- Location: Denver, CO (remote, 60–80% travel)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This role supports both commercial and residential flooring, traveling to job sites to solve cleaning and maintenance issues, train crews, and demo proper methods. Good fit if you know floor care, like being on the road, and enjoy teaching others.
Fire Alarm Service Technician
- Employer: Jobot (national fire & security company)
- Location: Denver, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $25 – $48 per hour
You’ll inspect, test, maintain, and repair fire alarm systems for commercial and industrial clients. Comes with a company truck, benefits, 401k match, and room to advance if you’ve got a few years of fire alarm experience.
Preventative Maintenance Technician I
- Employer: 7-Eleven
- Location: Denver, CO
- Type: Internship
- Salary: $16.00 – $27.50 per hour
Help keep 7-Eleven stores running smoothly by handling minor equipment repairs, filters, and plug-and-play parts. Offers sign-on bonus (up to $3,000), benefits, PTO, and 401k for folks who like being out in the field.
Route Setter (Professional)
- Employer: Ubergrippen Indoor Climbing Crag (via Climbing Business Journal)
- Location: Denver & Castle Rock, CO
- Type: Full-time (fixed setting schedule)
- Salary: $21.75 – $24.50 per hour + potential annual profit sharing
Set creative, high-quality climbing routes and boulders while helping maintain walls, ropes, and auto belays. Ideal if you’re an experienced commercial routesetter who climbs 5.13-/V10, loves community gyms, and wants steady hours.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and similar openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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