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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs Around Denver and Nearby Today
There are some great free items being offered around Denver and nearby suburbs right now. From furniture to moving supplies and winter fun, here’s what your neighbors are giving away.
La-Z-Boy Double Recliner (Northglenn)
Item: Soft microfiber La-Z-Boy reclining sofa, 3 seats (2 recline)
Condition: Very comfy, minor damage on one corner that could be repaired
Details: Brown fabric, padded armrests, split backrest, manual recliners on the two outer seats. A bit heavy, so you’ll need help and a vehicle to move it.
Location: Northglenn, Adams County, CO
Source: trashnothing.com
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Long Wooden Table (West Metro)
Item: Long wooden table made from a finished door with detachable legs
Size: 72" x 30"
Condition: Finished surface, good for big meals or projects
Location: Deframe Court, Jefferson County, CO
Pickup notes: Most days; Fair Chance Policy (they’ll wait before choosing someone)
Source: trashnothing.com
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Folding Table (West Metro)
Item: Sturdy folding metal table
Size: 6' x 2.5'
Condition: Described as sturdy, great for events, crafts, or extra workspace
Location: Deframe Court, Jefferson County, CO
Pickup notes: Most days; Fair Chance Policy
Source: trashnothing.com
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Broken Assorted Candy Canes (Northglenn)
Item: Assorted broken candy canes (Spangler and “Merry Christmas” brands)
Use: Good for holiday baking, hot cocoa toppings, or crafts
Location: Washington, Northglenn, CO
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on Nextdoor
Outdoor Patio Table Only
Item: Outdoor tile square patio table (table only)
Size: About 36"–40" square
Condition: Good condition, has beautiful mosaic art in the center
Pickup notes: Free if you haul it away
Location: Indian Creek, Denver, CO
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on Nextdoor
Snowboogie Air Disc Sled
Item: Blue Snowboogie Air Disc sled with handles
Use: Fun for snow days and sledding hills
Location: Barnum West, Denver, CO
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on Nextdoor
Assorted Body Mists and Fragrances
Item: Used collection of body mists and fragrances
Brands: Includes Bath & Body Works and Victoria’s Secret
Cost: Free
Location: Barnum West, Denver, CO
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on Nextdoor
Hurrycane
Item: Hurrycane (walking cane brand)
Pickup notes: Porch pickup, serious inquiries only
Location: West Highland, Denver, CO
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on Nextdoor
Free Boxes and Hangers
Item: Stack of large cardboard boxes (ideal for moving or storage) and a box of velvet hangers
Quantity: At least 30 boxes, variety of sizes
Location: Harkness Heights, Denver, CO — alley between Julian and 43rd
Pickup notes: Message the poster so they can put them out
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on Nextdoor
Free Wooden Miter Saw Table / Storage Bench
Item: Sturdy wooden miter saw table (no saw included) that can also be used as a storage bench
Features: On wheels, well built, heavy
Location: Congress Park, Denver, CO
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on Nextdoor
Free Small Dog Harnesses & Shirt
Item: 2 small dog harnesses and a “kisses” dog shirt
Sizing: One harness is XS/S adjustable, one not adjustable; fit a 5 lb chihuahua
Location: Barnum, Denver, CO
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on Nextdoor
Gray Sectional Sofa
Item: Comfortable gray sectional sofa
Condition: Good condition
Urgency: Needs to be picked up ASAP — their lease ends today
Pickup notes: They cannot help load, so bring help
Location: Five Points, Denver, CO
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on Nextdoor
Assorted Boxes and Packing Materials
Item: Various boxes and packing materials
Includes: Boxes, bubble wrap, and paper
Pickup notes: Take all or any you can use
Location: Wellshire East, Denver, CO
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on Nextdoor
Filterbuy MERV 8 Air Filters – Case of 6 (24x30)
Item: Case of 6 Filterbuy MERV 8 air filters, size 24x30
Use: Standard residential and commercial HVAC use
Notes: Made in USA
Location: Hutchinson Green Mtn, Lakewood, CO
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on Nextdoor
Warming Trays (West Metro)
Item: Plug-in warming trays, two available
Use: Keeping food warm for parties or family meals
Location: Deframe Court, Jefferson County, CO
Pickup notes: Most days; Fair Chance Policy
Source: trashnothing.com
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Antique Chemistry Stand (West Metro)
Item: Antique wooden chemistry stand for holding glassware
Use: Interesting decor piece, could look nice with a climbing plant
Location: Deframe Court, Jefferson County, CO
Pickup notes: Most days; Fair Chance Policy
Source: trashnothing.com
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Vintage Coat with Fur Lining (West Metro)
Item: Early 1900s men’s long black wool coat with fur collar and button closure
Lining: Completely lined in mink
Condition: Poor condition, but mink pelts may be salvageable for another garment
Weight: Very heavy and warm
Location: Deframe Court, Jefferson County, CO
Pickup notes: Most days; Fair Chance Policy
Source: trashnothing.com
👉 See this item on trashnothing
If you see something you like, reach out to the poster and arrange pickup soon—free items in Denver tend to go fast, especially furniture and moving supplies.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.