There are some great free items being offered around Denver and nearby suburbs right now. From furniture to moving supplies and winter fun, here’s what your neighbors are giving away.

Item: Soft microfiber La-Z-Boy reclining sofa, 3 seats (2 recline)

Condition: Very comfy, minor damage on one corner that could be repaired

Details: Brown fabric, padded armrests, split backrest, manual recliners on the two outer seats. A bit heavy, so you’ll need help and a vehicle to move it.

Location: Northglenn, Adams County, CO

Source: trashnothing.com

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Item: Long wooden table made from a finished door with detachable legs

Size: 72" x 30"

Condition: Finished surface, good for big meals or projects

Location: Deframe Court, Jefferson County, CO

Pickup notes: Most days; Fair Chance Policy (they’ll wait before choosing someone)

Source: trashnothing.com

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Item: Sturdy folding metal table

Size: 6' x 2.5'

Condition: Described as sturdy, great for events, crafts, or extra workspace

Location: Deframe Court, Jefferson County, CO

Pickup notes: Most days; Fair Chance Policy

Source: trashnothing.com

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Item: Assorted broken candy canes (Spangler and “Merry Christmas” brands)

Use: Good for holiday baking, hot cocoa toppings, or crafts

Location: Washington, Northglenn, CO

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Outdoor tile square patio table (table only)

Size: About 36"–40" square

Condition: Good condition, has beautiful mosaic art in the center

Pickup notes: Free if you haul it away

Location: Indian Creek, Denver, CO

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Blue Snowboogie Air Disc sled with handles

Use: Fun for snow days and sledding hills

Location: Barnum West, Denver, CO

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Used collection of body mists and fragrances

Brands: Includes Bath & Body Works and Victoria’s Secret

Cost: Free

Location: Barnum West, Denver, CO

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Hurrycane (walking cane brand)

Pickup notes: Porch pickup, serious inquiries only

Location: West Highland, Denver, CO

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Stack of large cardboard boxes (ideal for moving or storage) and a box of velvet hangers

Quantity: At least 30 boxes, variety of sizes

Location: Harkness Heights, Denver, CO — alley between Julian and 43rd

Pickup notes: Message the poster so they can put them out

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Sturdy wooden miter saw table (no saw included) that can also be used as a storage bench

Features: On wheels, well built, heavy

Location: Congress Park, Denver, CO

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: 2 small dog harnesses and a “kisses” dog shirt

Sizing: One harness is XS/S adjustable, one not adjustable; fit a 5 lb chihuahua

Location: Barnum, Denver, CO

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Comfortable gray sectional sofa

Condition: Good condition

Urgency: Needs to be picked up ASAP — their lease ends today

Pickup notes: They cannot help load, so bring help

Location: Five Points, Denver, CO

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Various boxes and packing materials

Includes: Boxes, bubble wrap, and paper

Pickup notes: Take all or any you can use

Location: Wellshire East, Denver, CO

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Case of 6 Filterbuy MERV 8 air filters, size 24x30

Use: Standard residential and commercial HVAC use

Notes: Made in USA

Location: Hutchinson Green Mtn, Lakewood, CO

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Plug-in warming trays, two available

Use: Keeping food warm for parties or family meals

Location: Deframe Court, Jefferson County, CO

Pickup notes: Most days; Fair Chance Policy

Source: trashnothing.com

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Item: Antique wooden chemistry stand for holding glassware

Use: Interesting decor piece, could look nice with a climbing plant

Location: Deframe Court, Jefferson County, CO

Pickup notes: Most days; Fair Chance Policy

Source: trashnothing.com

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Item: Early 1900s men’s long black wool coat with fur collar and button closure

Lining: Completely lined in mink

Condition: Poor condition, but mink pelts may be salvageable for another garment

Weight: Very heavy and warm

Location: Deframe Court, Jefferson County, CO

Pickup notes: Most days; Fair Chance Policy

Source: trashnothing.com

👉 See this item on trashnothing

If you see something you like, reach out to the poster and arrange pickup soon—free items in Denver tend to go fast, especially furniture and moving supplies.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.