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🚔 Denver public safety jobs with multiple security openings
Denver’s security and public safety scene is busy right now, with options from entry-level guard work to high-clearance national security roles. Here are several solid picks hiring around the city.
Security Officer (Commercial) – Internship
- Employer: Securitas Critical Infrastructure Services, Inc.
- Location: Denver, CO
- Type: Internship
- Pay: $15.16–$33.00/hour
Entry-level way to break into commercial security. You’ll control access, patrol buildings, write incident reports, and respond to emergencies while getting experience with fire control equipment and safety procedures.
Explosive Detection Canine (K9) Handler
- Employer: Allied Universal (Enhanced Protection Services)
- Location: Denver, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $29.83/hour + canine stipend
Work with a trained explosives-detection dog at corporate sites, loading docks, and open areas. Requires 2+ years in military, law enforcement, or corrections, plus a private vehicle and home setup for your K9 partner; paid K9 training and solid benefits included.
Personnel Security (PERSEC) Officer
- Employer: Archer recruiting for True Anomaly
- Location: Denver (Centennial, CO)
- Type: Full-time, onsite
- Pay (CO): $105,000–$150,000/year + equity & benefits
Senior-level role running personnel security for a space and national security company. You’ll manage clearances (including TS/SCI), work with DCSA and DoD systems, and advise leadership on clearance strategy; 7+ years industrial security and an active TS/SCI are required.
Surveillance Specialist – Cannabis Facilities (Vireo – LinkedIn)
- Employer: Vireo / Vireo Health of Rocky Mountain
- Location: Denver, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $21–$24/hour
Monitor CCTV and alarms for cannabis facilities, document incidents, and support loss prevention in a tightly regulated industry. Must be 21+, able to get a Colorado MED badge, and comfortable watching multiple camera feeds for long periods; benefits start the first of the month after hire.
Surveillance Specialist – Cannabis Facilities (Vireo – Indeed)
- Employer: Vireo Health
- Location: Denver, CO, US
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $21–$24/hour
Same Surveillance Specialist role via a different posting platform, with the same duties and benefits. Good option if you prefer applying through Indeed and want a mix of security work and compliance in the cannabis space.
Surveillance Security Officer
- Employer: GardaWorld Security Services
- Location: Denver, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: Sat–Wed, 7 AM–3 PM (first shift), 40 hrs/week
- Pay: $22.00/hour + benefits
Watch multiple screens in a security operations setting, write detailed reports, and respond quickly to incidents. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and paid holidays; prior security, military, or law enforcement experience is a plus.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer usually has more openings nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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