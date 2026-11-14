Denver’s security and public safety scene is busy right now, with options from entry-level guard work to high-clearance national security roles. Here are several solid picks hiring around the city.

Employer: Securitas Critical Infrastructure Services, Inc.

Securitas Critical Infrastructure Services, Inc. Location: Denver, CO

Type: Internship

Pay: $15.16–$33.00/hour

Entry-level way to break into commercial security. You’ll control access, patrol buildings, write incident reports, and respond to emergencies while getting experience with fire control equipment and safety procedures.

Employer: Allied Universal (Enhanced Protection Services)

Allied Universal (Enhanced Protection Services) Location: Denver, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $29.83/hour + canine stipend

Work with a trained explosives-detection dog at corporate sites, loading docks, and open areas. Requires 2+ years in military, law enforcement, or corrections, plus a private vehicle and home setup for your K9 partner; paid K9 training and solid benefits included.

Employer: Archer recruiting for True Anomaly

recruiting for Location: Denver (Centennial, CO)

Type: Full-time, onsite

Pay (CO): $105,000–$150,000/year + equity & benefits

Senior-level role running personnel security for a space and national security company. You’ll manage clearances (including TS/SCI), work with DCSA and DoD systems, and advise leadership on clearance strategy; 7+ years industrial security and an active TS/SCI are required.

Employer: Vireo / Vireo Health of Rocky Mountain

Location: Denver, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21–$24/hour

Monitor CCTV and alarms for cannabis facilities, document incidents, and support loss prevention in a tightly regulated industry. Must be 21+, able to get a Colorado MED badge, and comfortable watching multiple camera feeds for long periods; benefits start the first of the month after hire.

Employer: Vireo Health

Location: Denver, CO, US

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21–$24/hour

Same Surveillance Specialist role via a different posting platform, with the same duties and benefits. Good option if you prefer applying through Indeed and want a mix of security work and compliance in the cannabis space.

Employer: GardaWorld Security Services

Location: Denver, CO

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Sat–Wed, 7 AM–3 PM (first shift), 40 hrs/week

Pay: $22.00/hour + benefits

Watch multiple screens in a security operations setting, write detailed reports, and respond quickly to incidents. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and paid holidays; prior security, military, or law enforcement experience is a plus.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer usually has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.