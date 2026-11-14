Denver’s making things happen right now—literally. From food plants to space hardware and big industrial gear, there are solid openings at every level.

Employer: DBF Recruiting LLC (food manufacturer)

DBF Recruiting LLC (food manufacturer) Location: Denver, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (regional relocation help available)

Lead a 1,000+ employee food plant, drive production planning, budgets, safety, and continuous improvement. Ideal if you have 10+ years in USDA/FDA meat or frozen food plants and want to run a large operation.

Employer: Agile Space Industries

Location: Remote Denver, CO (up to 50% travel to Durango HQ)

(up to 50% travel to Durango HQ) Type: Full-time, Exempt

Salary: $88,000–$110,000/year

Help streamline how rocket propulsion hardware gets built using Lean, Six Sigma, Kaizen and more. Great fit if you have 3+ years in process improvement or manufacturing and want stock options plus strong benefits while working on space tech.

Employer: Netpace Inc (onsite at Denver milk plant)

(onsite at Denver milk plant) Location: Denver, CO 80216

Type: Contract, 6+ months (3rd shift: Sun–Thu, 6pm–2am)

Salary: Not listed

Night-shift quality role in a dairy production lab, doing tests on raw materials and finished milk, audits, and GMP/SOP/Food Safety work. Good for someone with 1+ year QA or lab experience who’s okay with overtime and lifting up to 50 lbs.

Employer: gpac (for an electrical equipment company)

(for an electrical equipment company) Location: Denver, CO area (onsite, up to 15% travel)

(onsite, up to 15% travel) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on TIG/MIG welding and sheet metal fabrication on transformers and switchgear, plus CNC plasma work and panel building. Great if you have 3–5 years shop fabrication experience and want to help build out a growing welding/fab program with a path to shop lead.

Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx)

Location: Denver, CO

Type: Part-time

Pay: $23.40–$25.97/hour

Move and sort packages, build/break down freight pallets, and operate equipment in a fast-paced hub. No experience or education required, but you must lift 50 lbs, have a valid driver’s license, pass a drug test, and work one of the posted shifts.

Employer: Gates Corporation

Location: Denver, CO (heavy travel across US, Canada, Mexico)

(heavy travel across US, Canada, Mexico) Type: Full-time

Salary: $210,000–$245,000/year + bonus & equity

Executive role leading 6 manufacturing and 7 assembly sites for Gates’ Fluid Power business. Best for someone with 15+ years multi-plant leadership, strong lean/automation background, and comfort with ~65% travel.

Employer: Hudson by Avolta

Location: Denver International Airport (DEN), Denver, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support the duty-free warehouse by picking orders, receiving freight, and restocking stores at the airport. Good match if you have warehouse and pallet jack experience, can lift 50 lbs, and don’t mind working in hot/cold conditions.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—many employers are flexible if your experience is in the same ballpark.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.