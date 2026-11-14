Denver’s community and social services scene is busy right now, with strong demand in mental health, housing support, and veteran services. If you like helping people one-on-one, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Jefferson Center for Mental Health

Jefferson Center for Mental Health Location: Denver, CO

Type: Full-time, floating residential role

Salary: $50,000 (HS/GED) or $55,000 (Bachelor’s) per year

or per year Priority deadline: 11/23/2026 (open until filled)

Work across youth and adult residential programs providing crisis support, supervision, and recovery services. Good fit if you’re flexible with day/evening/overnight/weekend shifts and want hands-on experience in mental health and substance use treatment.

Employer: Jefferson Center for Mental Health

Jefferson Center for Mental Health Location: Denver, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: $55,000/year

Priority deadline: 11/28/2026 (open until filled)

Support about 20 residents in permanent supportive housing who are exiting or at risk of homelessness. You’ll do assessments, goal planning, and coordination with community resources using Housing First and harm reduction approaches.

Employer: Eckerd Connects

Location: Denver, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $27.87/hour

Help youth and adults build job skills, find training, and connect with employers through WIOA-funded programs. Comes with low-cost health insurance, 19 days PTO in year one, 11 holidays, and retirement match up to 5%.

Employer/Platform: Wyndy

Location: Denver, CO (hotel setting)

Type: One-time, short-term babysitting

Schedule: Friday, Nov 13, 2026, 2:00 AM – 6:00 AM

Watch a 14‑month‑old in a hotel suite while parents are out; likely just monitoring sleep and bedtime routine. No driving, feeding, or bathing, and no pets—ideal if you have toddler experience and want a simple side gig.

Employer: Volunteers of America Colorado

Location: 1247 Santa Fe Drive, Denver, CO 80204

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 7:00 AM–4:00 PM

Pay: $21.00/hour

Front-line role at the Bill Daniels Veteran Services Center, managing the lobby, front desk, and access to food, clothing, and veteran resources. Good match if you’re organized, calm in crisis, and want steady hours plus benefits like health insurance, PTO, pension/403(b), and public loan forgiveness eligibility.

If one of these speaks to you, click through, check the details, and get that application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.