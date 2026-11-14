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🤝 Denver Community & Social Services Jobs with Multiple Openings
Denver’s community and social services scene is busy right now, with strong demand in mental health, housing support, and veteran services. If you like helping people one-on-one, these roles are worth a look.
Milieu Staff, Float (Residential Counselor)
- Employer: Jefferson Center for Mental Health
- Location: Denver, CO
- Type: Full-time, floating residential role
- Salary: $50,000 (HS/GED) or $55,000 (Bachelor’s) per year
- Priority deadline: 11/23/2026 (open until filled)
Work across youth and adult residential programs providing crisis support, supervision, and recovery services. Good fit if you’re flexible with day/evening/overnight/weekend shifts and want hands-on experience in mental health and substance use treatment.
Case Manager, Supportive Housing (Solid Ground Apartments)
- Employer: Jefferson Center for Mental Health
- Location: Denver, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $55,000/year
- Priority deadline: 11/28/2026 (open until filled)
Support about 20 residents in permanent supportive housing who are exiting or at risk of homelessness. You’ll do assessments, goal planning, and coordination with community resources using Housing First and harm reduction approaches.
Workforce Career Coach
- Employer: Eckerd Connects
- Location: Denver, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $27.87/hour
Help youth and adults build job skills, find training, and connect with employers through WIOA-funded programs. Comes with low-cost health insurance, 19 days PTO in year one, 11 holidays, and retirement match up to 5%.
Evening Babysitter for Toddler (One-Time Job)
- Employer/Platform: Wyndy
- Location: Denver, CO (hotel setting)
- Type: One-time, short-term babysitting
- Schedule: Friday, Nov 13, 2026, 2:00 AM – 6:00 AM
Watch a 14‑month‑old in a hotel suite while parents are out; likely just monitoring sleep and bedtime routine. No driving, feeding, or bathing, and no pets—ideal if you have toddler experience and want a simple side gig.
Veteran Resource Coordinator
- Employer: Volunteers of America Colorado
- Location: 1247 Santa Fe Drive, Denver, CO 80204
- Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 7:00 AM–4:00 PM
- Pay: $21.00/hour
Front-line role at the Bill Daniels Veteran Services Center, managing the lobby, front desk, and access to food, clothing, and veteran resources. Good match if you’re organized, calm in crisis, and want steady hours plus benefits like health insurance, PTO, pension/403(b), and public loan forgiveness eligibility.
If one of these speaks to you, click through, check the details, and get that application in while they’re still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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