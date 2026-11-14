Denver’s green jobs scene is busy right now, especially for folks who like mixing field work with safety and science. Here are a few solid roles worth a closer look.

Employer: Solid Power, Inc.

Solid Power, Inc. Location: Denver, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: $90,000 – $105,000/year

Lead EHS programs for next‑gen battery manufacturing, from OSHA and EPA compliance to chemical inventory, hazard analysis, and emergency prep. This is a senior role for someone with 7+ years of EHS experience in high‑hazard industrial settings, with strong benefits and bonus/equity eligibility.

Employer: provide (environmental consulting client)

provide (environmental consulting client) Location: Denver, CO (field-based)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25.00 – $31.00/hour, 40+ hours/week

Hands‑on field role working outdoors on landfill gas systems, emissions monitoring, pumps, and sampling. Good fit if you like physical work, travel about 25% overnight, and want solid benefits (health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match).

Employer: ERM

Location: Denver, CO (or Walnut Creek, CA)

(or Walnut Creek, CA) Type: Full-time

Salary: $103,967 – $132,573/year

Senior consulting role leading air permitting and compliance programs (NSR, PSD, Title V) for major industrial clients. You’ll manage projects, mentor staff, and grow client accounts, so it’s ideal if you have 4+ years in air quality compliance and want a mix of technical work and client leadership.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and related roles that might be a better fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.