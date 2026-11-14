Denver’s infrastructure scene is busy right now, with lots of field work, travel, and hands-on tech roles. If you like being out in the elements more than behind a desk, these are worth a look.

Employer: WSB

WSB Location: Denver, CO (field-based across local territory)

(field-based across local territory) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role is all about safety and quality on gas utility construction sites. You’ll inspect pipeline work, document everything on an iPad, work closely with crews and contractors, and have the authority to stop work if conditions aren’t safe.

Employer: Honeywell Technologies

Location: Based in Denver, CO with ~80% travel in the Western U.S.

Based in with Type: Full-time

Salary: $84,000 – $105,000/year base (plus benefits)

You’ll lead installs, programming, and troubleshooting for fire, security, and building automation systems. Great fit if you have 5+ years with systems like Notifier, Lenel, Genetec, etc., and want steady travel, complex projects, and top-tier benefits.

Employer: Vestas

Location: Listed as Denver, CO (remote) with 100% travel in the Southern U.S.

Listed as with Type: Full-time, hourly

Salary: $27.43 – $33.43/hour, with potential to earn over $100,000/year including travel, overtime, and extras

Work on wind turbines across multiple states, handling diagnosis, repair, and maintenance while building strong electrical and mechanical skills. Ideal if you love being on the road, want renewable energy experience, and don’t mind heights or physical work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—field skills travel well, and utilities work in Denver isn’t slowing down.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.