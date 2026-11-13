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Hockey
DU Hockey hosts Lindenwood on Military Night
10 days ago
The University of Denver Pioneers will host Lindenwood on Military Appreciation Night at Magness Arena at 7:00 p.m. MT. Fans can watch on Altitude TV, listen on Denver Sports 104.3 HD3, or stream online. Tickets: https://t.co/Zda4ZhZ2b5, live stream: https://t.co/0HN0Bzx7cf, audio stream: https://t.co/Wl0NXQ1yj4, live stats: https://t.co/v7QlhJDsE1, game notes: https://t.co/wfGfx8wR74.
This content is adapted from materials provided by University of Denver
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