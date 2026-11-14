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🚌 Denver transportation jobs with multiple solid pay options
Denver’s transportation scene is busy and hiring across the board right now—from entry-level lube techs to CDL team drivers and transit supervisors.
Here are several strong openings worth a look:
Lube Technician - FT 1563
- Employer: FullSpeed Automotive
- Location: Denver, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Entry-level friendly role where you’ll learn oil changes, basic vehicle checks, and shop upkeep with a clear path to grow your skills. Full-time teammates are eligible for medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and paid holidays.
CDL-A Dedicated Team Reefer Truck Driver – Sprouts Farmers Market
- Employer: Schneider
- Location: Based near Aurora/Denver, CO (must live within 75 miles of Aurora)
- Type: Full-time, Team driving
- Salary: $1,610–$1,960 weekly average, $1,000/week guarantee first 90 days
Run a steady Aurora–Albuquerque lane hauling 100% no-touch freight, with weekly home time and the option to bring a pet. Includes up to $10,000 sign-on bonus, mileage + hourly pay, PTO, holidays, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, tuition reimbursement, and paid orientation.
Delivery Driver II
- Employer: Sherwin-Williams
- Location: 543 Santa Fe Dr Unit A, Denver, CO 80204 (Store #7409)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Range not listed (pay depends on experience and other factors)
Drive box and flat-bed trucks to deliver paint and supplies to customers, with a mix of driving, customer service, and warehouse work. You’ll need to lift up to 70 lbs, have a valid driver’s license and DOT Medical Card (or be willing to get one), and be open to some evenings and weekends.
Swing Shift Technician C – Denver
- Employer: Transdev
- Location: Denver, CO
- Type: Full-time, swing shift (Sun–Thu, 2:00pm–10:30pm)
- Salary: $25.00–$28.00 per hour
C-level mechanic role working on gas engines across a transit fleet, doing diagnostics, repairs, and preventive maintenance. Comes with 2 weeks vacation, 5 sick days, 8 holidays, 401(k), medical/dental/vision, life and disability coverage, plus boot and tool reimbursement.
Supervisor, Bus Stop Program
- Employer: Regional Transportation District (RTD)
- Location: Denver, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $77,437–$109,380.25 per year
Lead the planning, placement, and signage for bus stops, rail stations, and park-n-rides, and coordinate with cities on lane closures and detours. This is a leadership role for someone with 5+ years in transit management, planning/scheduling, or traffic engineering, plus strong knowledge of FTA, PUC, and ADA rules.
Lube Technician
- Employer: Take 5 Oil Change (FAST LLC franchise)
- Location: 5208 W 38th Ave, Wheat Ridge, CO 80212 (easy reach from Denver)
- Type: Full-time (30–40 hours/week)
- Salary: $21.00–$26.00 per hour
Hands-on shop job doing quick oil changes and light maintenance in a drive-thru style bay, with a big focus on customer service and teamwork. Offers paid on-the-job training, bonus/commission potential, rapid advancement, flexible schedules, PTO, 401(k) with match, and health/dental/vision.
Hiring Drivers – Package Delivery
- Employer: Not listed
- Location: Denver, CO
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Salary: $1,200–$1,700 per week
Door-to-door package delivery with a flexible schedule and solid weekly pay. Good fit if you want straightforward driving work and don’t mind being on your feet making stops all day.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers are growing and may have similar roles open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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