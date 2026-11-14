Denver’s transportation scene is busy and hiring across the board right now—from entry-level lube techs to CDL team drivers and transit supervisors.

Here are several strong openings worth a look:

Employer: FullSpeed Automotive

FullSpeed Automotive Location: Denver, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level friendly role where you’ll learn oil changes, basic vehicle checks, and shop upkeep with a clear path to grow your skills. Full-time teammates are eligible for medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and paid holidays.

Employer: Schneider

Schneider Location: Based near Aurora/Denver, CO (must live within 75 miles of Aurora)

(must live within 75 miles of Aurora) Type: Full-time, Team driving

Salary: $1,610–$1,960 weekly average, $1,000/week guarantee first 90 days

Run a steady Aurora–Albuquerque lane hauling 100% no-touch freight, with weekly home time and the option to bring a pet. Includes up to $10,000 sign-on bonus, mileage + hourly pay, PTO, holidays, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, tuition reimbursement, and paid orientation.

Employer: Sherwin-Williams

Location: 543 Santa Fe Dr Unit A, Denver, CO 80204 (Store #7409)

(Store #7409) Type: Full-time

Salary: Range not listed (pay depends on experience and other factors)

Drive box and flat-bed trucks to deliver paint and supplies to customers, with a mix of driving, customer service, and warehouse work. You’ll need to lift up to 70 lbs, have a valid driver’s license and DOT Medical Card (or be willing to get one), and be open to some evenings and weekends.

Employer: Transdev

Location: Denver, CO

Type: Full-time, swing shift (Sun–Thu, 2:00pm–10:30pm)

Salary: $25.00–$28.00 per hour

C-level mechanic role working on gas engines across a transit fleet, doing diagnostics, repairs, and preventive maintenance. Comes with 2 weeks vacation, 5 sick days, 8 holidays, 401(k), medical/dental/vision, life and disability coverage, plus boot and tool reimbursement.

Employer: Regional Transportation District (RTD)

Location: Denver, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: $77,437–$109,380.25 per year

Lead the planning, placement, and signage for bus stops, rail stations, and park-n-rides, and coordinate with cities on lane closures and detours. This is a leadership role for someone with 5+ years in transit management, planning/scheduling, or traffic engineering, plus strong knowledge of FTA, PUC, and ADA rules.

Employer: Take 5 Oil Change (FAST LLC franchise)

Location: 5208 W 38th Ave, Wheat Ridge, CO 80212 (easy reach from Denver)

(easy reach from Denver) Type: Full-time (30–40 hours/week)

Salary: $21.00–$26.00 per hour

Hands-on shop job doing quick oil changes and light maintenance in a drive-thru style bay, with a big focus on customer service and teamwork. Offers paid on-the-job training, bonus/commission potential, rapid advancement, flexible schedules, PTO, 401(k) with match, and health/dental/vision.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Denver, CO

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Salary: $1,200–$1,700 per week

Door-to-door package delivery with a flexible schedule and solid weekly pay. Good fit if you want straightforward driving work and don’t mind being on your feet making stops all day.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers are growing and may have similar roles open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.