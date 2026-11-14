Denver’s logistics scene is busy right now, with options from entry-level warehouse work to senior supply chain leadership. Here are several solid roles if you like keeping goods, trucks, and materials moving.

Employer: Denver Health

Denver Health Location: Denver, CO (near downtown)

(near downtown) Type: Full-time, days

Pay: $21.00 – $24.44/hour

Why it’s worth a look: Mission-driven hospital role handling incoming packages, mail, and lab specimens on and off campus. Strong benefits (28 days PTO to start, 100% paid parental leave, retirement match up to 9.5%, free RTD EcoPass, tuition help) and steady daytime schedule.

Employer: Odyssey Information Services (supporting aerospace/automotive manufacturing)

(supporting aerospace/automotive manufacturing) Location: Broomfield/Denver area, CO (100% on-site)

(100% on-site) Type: Full-time, permanent

Why it’s worth a look: Senior leadership role for someone with 10+ years experience and at least 3 years at Director level. You’ll own materials strategy and travel for the business, working directly with manufacturing in a high-tech industry.

Employer: FreshPoint, Inc.

Location: Denver, CO

Type: Full-time (non-traditional hours; nights/weekends/holidays possible)

(non-traditional hours; nights/weekends/holidays possible) Why it’s worth a look: Lead drivers and delivery operations, oversee routes, safety, and DOT compliance. Good fit if you have 2–4 years transportation experience and want to move into people management in a busy food distribution environment.

Location: Denver, CO (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $26.19 – $31.54/hour

Why it’s worth a look: Blend of shipping and customer service—you’ll process orders, track shipments, and help customers by phone and email. Solid benefits (401(k) match, health, dental, vision, PTO, discounts) and open to folks who are willing to learn.

Employer: Alliant Power

Location: Denver, CO

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri (occasional weekend OT)

(occasional weekend OT) Pay: $20.00 – $24.00/hour

Why it’s worth a look: Classic warehouse role: receiving, picking, packing, booking LTL shipments, and running forklifts (training provided). Good for someone who’s detail-oriented, likes physical work, and wants steady weekday hours.

Employer: Abacus Consulting Group LLC

Abacus Consulting Group LLC Location: Denver-based, on the road in CO and nearby states

Type: Full-time, field-based

Pay: $25.00 – $40.00/hour (DOE)

(DOE) Why it’s worth a look: Field role supporting electrical utility and infrastructure projects. You’ll coordinate materials, operate forklifts and SkyTrak, and work closely with construction crews. CDL and equipment experience required, with travel and 40+ hour weeks.

Employer: Nortek Data Center Cooling

Location: Denver, CO

Type: Full-time

Why it’s worth a look: Strategic sourcing role for metals and fasteners supporting data center cooling manufacturing. For pros with 5+ years in sourcing/category management, metals experience, and comfort working with engineering teams. Comes with a full benefits package and growth in an AI/data center-focused business.

Employer: Dal-Tile / Mohawk Industries

Location: Denver, CO

Type: Full-time

Why it’s worth a look: Mix of warehouse work and customer service—pulling orders, operating forklifts, and handling calls and order entry. Good fit if you have 1+ year customer service and warehouse experience and want a big-company environment with 401(k) match, employee discounts, and tuition reimbursement.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—hiring managers often flex for the right attitude and nearby experience.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.