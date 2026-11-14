Denver’s planning and development scene is busy right now, from climate resilience work to affordable housing and commercial construction leadership.

Here are several solid roles worth a look:

Employer: CDM Smith

CDM Smith Location: Denver, CO

Type: Temporary, Summer 2027 Internship

Pay Range: $19.51 – $36.44/hour

Work with a team of engineers and planners on hazard mitigation, natural hazard risk analysis, and resilience planning for FEMA and local clients. You’ll do research, report writing, data collection, GIS and data analysis, and learn tools like Benefit–Cost Analysis while building real-world climate planning experience.

Employer: Mercy Housing

Location: Parkside Apartments, Denver, CO

Type: Full-time, on-site

Full-time, on-site Pay: $27–$29/hour (DOE)

Lead day-to-day operations at an affordable housing community, including resident relations, leasing, rent collection, budgets, and compliance. Strong benefits (PTO, holidays, 403(b) match, healthcare) and a mission-driven, community-focused environment where your work directly supports stable housing.

Employer: The Career Shop (for a commercial GC)

Location: West Denver, CO (in-office; must live within 45–60 minutes)

(in-office; must live within 45–60 minutes) Type: Contract / Full-time style role

Base Pay: $120,000–$140,000 + vehicle allowance + benefits

Estimate $4M+ commercial projects and grow into preconstruction department leadership as the current leader moves up in 2027. Ideal if you have 4+ years of commercial estimating, enjoy both numbers and relationships, and want a clear path to shaping pursuit strategy and leading a team.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—good planning and development roles in Denver go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.