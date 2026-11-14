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🏘️ Denver Planning & Development Jobs With Multiple Openings
Denver’s planning and development scene is busy right now, from climate resilience work to affordable housing and commercial construction leadership.
Here are several solid roles worth a look:
Climate Resiliency and Planning Intern (Summer 2027!)
- Employer: CDM Smith
- Location: Denver, CO
- Type: Temporary, Summer 2027 Internship
- Pay Range: $19.51 – $36.44/hour
Work with a team of engineers and planners on hazard mitigation, natural hazard risk analysis, and resilience planning for FEMA and local clients. You’ll do research, report writing, data collection, GIS and data analysis, and learn tools like Benefit–Cost Analysis while building real-world climate planning experience.
Property Manager – Parkside Apartments
- Employer: Mercy Housing
- Location: Parkside Apartments, Denver, CO
- Type: Full-time, on-site
- Pay: $27–$29/hour (DOE)
Lead day-to-day operations at an affordable housing community, including resident relations, leasing, rent collection, budgets, and compliance. Strong benefits (PTO, holidays, 403(b) match, healthcare) and a mission-driven, community-focused environment where your work directly supports stable housing.
Commercial Estimator | Path to Preconstruction Leadership
- Employer: The Career Shop (for a commercial GC)
- Location: West Denver, CO (in-office; must live within 45–60 minutes)
- Type: Contract / Full-time style role
- Base Pay: $120,000–$140,000 + vehicle allowance + benefits
Estimate $4M+ commercial projects and grow into preconstruction department leadership as the current leader moves up in 2027. Ideal if you have 4+ years of commercial estimating, enjoy both numbers and relationships, and want a clear path to shaping pursuit strategy and leading a team.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—good planning and development roles in Denver go fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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