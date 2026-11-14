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Denver
⚖️ Denver Legal & Compliance Jobs with Multiple Six-Figure Roles
12 days ago
Denver’s legal and compliance scene is busy right now—big firms, state agencies, and fast-growing companies are all hiring. If you’re in law, investigations, or regulatory work, this is a good moment to make a move.
Real Estate Practice Attorney
- Employer: Ashurst Perkins Coie
- Location: Denver, CO (fully remote in some U.S. locations considered)
- Type: Full-time, non-partnership track
- Salary: ~$250,000 annually + bonus & full benefits
- Support a globally recognized real estate transactional practice (acquisitions, dispositions, leasing, development, financing, and data center deals). Lower billable hours than typical BigLaw, strong benefits, and preference for candidates comfortable using AI tools in their practice.
Commercial Litigation Senior Associate
- Employer: Husch Blackwell
- Location: Denver, CO (or other offices/virtual office)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary (CO): $250,000–$340,000 + bonuses & benefits
- Handle complex commercial and healthcare-related litigation in state and federal court, with full case lifecycle exposure (discovery, motions, mediations, trials/arbitrations). Great fit if you have 6+ years’ experience, like high-impact litigation, and want national-firm resources with healthcare, life sciences & education focus.
Commercial Litigation Senior Counsel
- Employer: Husch Blackwell
- Location: Denver, CO (or other offices/virtual office)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary (CO): $170,000–$350,000 + benefits
- Senior role for attorneys with 8+ years’ experience in complex commercial litigation, ideally with healthcare litigation exposure. You’ll lead on strategy, manage multiple matters, and work closely with clients in a diverse, DEI-focused firm.
Lending & Finance Associate
- Employer: Gould & Ratner LLP
- Location: Denver, CO (hybrid; 10 in-office days/month)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive (see firm’s posted salary chart)
- Join a mid-level role (3–7 years) in commercial lending and finance, working on secured, mezzanine, and unsecured loans for banks, lenders, and borrowers. Strong mentorship, direct client contact, and a collaborative, low-turnover mid-sized firm culture.
Field Health Compliance Inspector, Generalist (HP III), IDD Community Services
- Employer: State of Colorado – CDPHE
- Location: Denver, CO (hybrid; heavy statewide travel)
- Type: Full-time, state government
- Salary: Not listed; includes PERA retirement, 11 holidays, generous PTO & benefits
- Investigate and survey IDD and healthcare facilities to ensure compliance with state and federal rules. You’ll conduct unannounced inspections, write legally defensible deficiency reports, and travel up to 50–75% of the time. Great for someone with 6+ years’ IDD/healthcare experience who likes fieldwork and public service.
Health Compliance Inspector, RN (HP III), Home Care
- Employer: State of Colorado – CDPHE
- Location: Denver, CO (hybrid; heavy statewide travel)
- Type: Full-time, state government
- Salary: Not listed; PERA retirement, strong benefits
- Use your RN license and 6+ years’ healthcare experience to assess home care, home health, and hospice providers. You’ll lead surveys, evaluate quality of care, and write regulatory findings. Expect 50–75% travel, field-based work, and solid public-sector benefits.
Assistant General Counsel – Commercial
- Employer: Invenergy
- Location: Denver, CO (hybrid; Mon–Thu in office, Fri remote)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $205,000–$240,000 + 25–40% bonus & benefits
- High-impact in-house role supporting energy and data center projects (M&A, project finance, JVs, construction, offtake, and more). Ideal for attorneys with 5–8 years’ experience in energy, project finance, or complex commercial deals who want to be close to the energy transition and large-scale infrastructure.
Assistant Attorney General – Professional Boards & Programs
- Employer: State of Colorado – Office of the Attorney General
- Location: Denver, CO (flexible work arrangements)
- Type: Full-time, non-classified state role
- Salary:
- AAG I (0–3 yrs): $89,964–$98,758
- AAG II (3+ yrs): $102,099–$136,468
- Litigate and advise for professional licensing boards (e.g., architects, engineers, land surveyors) within DORA. Mix of administrative hearings, district court work, appeals, and general counsel duties. Strong fit if you enjoy litigation, consumer protection, and steady public-sector benefits (loan forgiveness, paid bar dues, on-site fitness center).
Assistant General Counsel, Contracting & Technology
- Employer: KPMG US
- Location: Denver, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Target Hiring Salary Range: $265,000–$357,000 (with broader market range over time)
- Senior in-house role focused on complex tech, AI, SaaS, IP, and data privacy contracts. You’ll negotiate high-value client and vendor deals, structure DPAs/BAAs/ISAs, and advise on fast-changing AI and privacy laws. Best for attorneys with 8+ years’ tech transactions & privacy experience and strong negotiation skills.
Corporate Paralegal II
- Employer: True Anomaly
- Location: Denver, CO (onsite/remote/hybrid options noted)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $115,000–$170,000 + equity & full benefits
- Support a fast-growing space and defense company with contracts, corporate governance, and regulatory filings. You’ll help run Ironclad CLM, manage entities and deadlines, and be the “connective tissue” across contracts and compliance. Great for 5–11 year paralegals with government contracting and entity management experience.
Paralegal – Workers’ Compensation Defense
- Employer: Brown Gren Abraham & McCracken, LLC
- Location: Denver, CO (hybrid after training)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $65,000–$75,000 + benefits
- Manage Colorado workers’ compensation defense files from discovery through hearing prep. You’ll draft pleadings, coordinate IMEs, schedule hearings and depos, and track billable time. Training and mentorship provided; ideal for paralegals with 3+ years of litigation support.
ISO 13485 Quality Consultant & Auditor – Medical Device
- Employer: Cavendish Scott
- Location: Denver, CO (travel-heavy; on the road)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $75,000–$105,000 + benefits
- Consult with medical device and life sciences clients on ISO 13485 quality systems and audits. You’ll lead QMS design, internal/supplier audits, and training, often on-site. Great for someone with 5+ years in regulated quality/compliance who likes variety and client-facing work.
Manager, AML/KYC Managed Services – Financial Crime Compliance (Remote U.S.)
- Employer: AML RightSource
- Location: Remote from Denver, CO (U.S.-based)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $70,000–$87,000 + benefits
- Lead a 25+ person AML/KYC team delivering managed services to financial institutions. You’ll own performance metrics, quality, and client relationships, and drive process improvements. Perfect for leaders with 5+ years in AML/KYC/financial crime and 2+ years of people management.
Counsel 2 – ERISA/Retirement Recordkeeping & Plan Administration
- Employer: Transamerica
- Location: Denver, CO (hybrid; Tue–Thu in office)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $145,000–$160,000 + annual bonus & strong benefits
- Provide legal support for 401(k), 403(b), 457(b), DB, nonqualified plans, PEPs/MEPs, and stable value/CIT products. You’ll negotiate recordkeeping and advisory agreements, track ERISA and IRS developments, and help respond to DOL/IRS/PBGC inquiries. Best for attorneys with 2+ years of ERISA/retirement plan experience.
If one of these roles feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are open to nearby experience or related backgrounds.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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