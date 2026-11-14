Denver’s legal and compliance scene is busy right now—big firms, state agencies, and fast-growing companies are all hiring. If you’re in law, investigations, or regulatory work, this is a good moment to make a move.

Employer: Ashurst Perkins Coie

Ashurst Perkins Coie Location: Denver, CO (fully remote in some U.S. locations considered)

(fully remote in some U.S. locations considered) Type: Full-time, non-partnership track

Full-time, Salary: ~$250,000 annually + bonus & full benefits

+ bonus & full benefits Support a globally recognized real estate transactional practice (acquisitions, dispositions, leasing, development, financing, and data center deals). Lower billable hours than typical BigLaw, strong benefits, and preference for candidates comfortable using AI tools in their practice.

Employer: Husch Blackwell

Location: Denver, CO (or other offices/virtual office)

(or other offices/virtual office) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary (CO): $250,000–$340,000 + bonuses & benefits

+ bonuses & benefits Handle complex commercial and healthcare-related litigation in state and federal court, with full case lifecycle exposure (discovery, motions, mediations, trials/arbitrations). Great fit if you have 6+ years’ experience, like high-impact litigation, and want national-firm resources with healthcare, life sciences & education focus.

Employer: Husch Blackwell

Location: Denver, CO (or other offices/virtual office)

(or other offices/virtual office) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary (CO): $170,000–$350,000 + benefits

+ benefits Senior role for attorneys with 8+ years’ experience in complex commercial litigation, ideally with healthcare litigation exposure. You’ll lead on strategy, manage multiple matters, and work closely with clients in a diverse, DEI-focused firm.

Employer: Gould & Ratner LLP

Location: Denver, CO (hybrid; 10 in-office days/month)

(hybrid; 10 in-office days/month) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Competitive (see firm’s posted salary chart)

Competitive (see firm’s posted salary chart) Join a mid-level role (3–7 years) in commercial lending and finance, working on secured, mezzanine, and unsecured loans for banks, lenders, and borrowers. Strong mentorship, direct client contact, and a collaborative, low-turnover mid-sized firm culture.

Employer: State of Colorado – CDPHE

Location: Denver, CO (hybrid; heavy statewide travel)

(hybrid; heavy statewide travel) Type: Full-time, state government

Full-time, state government Salary: Not listed; includes PERA retirement, 11 holidays, generous PTO & benefits

Not listed; includes Investigate and survey IDD and healthcare facilities to ensure compliance with state and federal rules. You’ll conduct unannounced inspections, write legally defensible deficiency reports, and travel up to 50–75% of the time. Great for someone with 6+ years’ IDD/healthcare experience who likes fieldwork and public service.

Employer: State of Colorado – CDPHE

Location: Denver, CO (hybrid; heavy statewide travel)

(hybrid; heavy statewide travel) Type: Full-time, state government

Full-time, state government Salary: Not listed; PERA retirement, strong benefits

Not listed; PERA retirement, strong benefits Use your RN license and 6+ years’ healthcare experience to assess home care, home health, and hospice providers. You’ll lead surveys, evaluate quality of care, and write regulatory findings. Expect 50–75% travel, field-based work, and solid public-sector benefits.

Employer: Invenergy

Location: Denver, CO (hybrid; Mon–Thu in office, Fri remote)

(hybrid; Mon–Thu in office, Fri remote) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $205,000–$240,000 + 25–40% bonus & benefits

+ & benefits High-impact in-house role supporting energy and data center projects (M&A, project finance, JVs, construction, offtake, and more). Ideal for attorneys with 5–8 years’ experience in energy, project finance, or complex commercial deals who want to be close to the energy transition and large-scale infrastructure.

Employer: State of Colorado – Office of the Attorney General

Location: Denver, CO (flexible work arrangements)

(flexible work arrangements) Type: Full-time, non-classified state role

Full-time, non-classified state role Salary: AAG I (0–3 yrs): $89,964–$98,758 AAG II (3+ yrs): $102,099–$136,468

Litigate and advise for professional licensing boards (e.g., architects, engineers, land surveyors) within DORA. Mix of administrative hearings, district court work, appeals, and general counsel duties. Strong fit if you enjoy litigation, consumer protection, and steady public-sector benefits (loan forgiveness, paid bar dues, on-site fitness center).

Employer: KPMG US

Location: Denver, CO

Type: Full-time

Full-time Target Hiring Salary Range: $265,000–$357,000 (with broader market range over time)

(with broader market range over time) Senior in-house role focused on complex tech, AI, SaaS, IP, and data privacy contracts. You’ll negotiate high-value client and vendor deals, structure DPAs/BAAs/ISAs, and advise on fast-changing AI and privacy laws. Best for attorneys with 8+ years’ tech transactions & privacy experience and strong negotiation skills.

Employer: True Anomaly

Location: Denver, CO (onsite/remote/hybrid options noted)

(onsite/remote/hybrid options noted) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $115,000–$170,000 + equity & full benefits

+ equity & full benefits Support a fast-growing space and defense company with contracts, corporate governance, and regulatory filings. You’ll help run Ironclad CLM, manage entities and deadlines, and be the “connective tissue” across contracts and compliance. Great for 5–11 year paralegals with government contracting and entity management experience.

Employer: Brown Gren Abraham & McCracken, LLC

Location: Denver, CO (hybrid after training)

(hybrid after training) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $65,000–$75,000 + benefits

+ benefits Manage Colorado workers’ compensation defense files from discovery through hearing prep. You’ll draft pleadings, coordinate IMEs, schedule hearings and depos, and track billable time. Training and mentorship provided; ideal for paralegals with 3+ years of litigation support.

Employer: Cavendish Scott

Location: Denver, CO (travel-heavy; on the road)

(travel-heavy; on the road) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $75,000–$105,000 + benefits

+ benefits Consult with medical device and life sciences clients on ISO 13485 quality systems and audits. You’ll lead QMS design, internal/supplier audits, and training, often on-site. Great for someone with 5+ years in regulated quality/compliance who likes variety and client-facing work.

Employer: AML RightSource

Location: Remote from Denver, CO (U.S.-based)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $70,000–$87,000 + benefits

+ benefits Lead a 25+ person AML/KYC team delivering managed services to financial institutions. You’ll own performance metrics, quality, and client relationships, and drive process improvements. Perfect for leaders with 5+ years in AML/KYC/financial crime and 2+ years of people management.

Employer: Transamerica

Location: Denver, CO (hybrid; Tue–Thu in office)

(hybrid; Tue–Thu in office) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $145,000–$160,000 + annual bonus & strong benefits

+ annual bonus & strong benefits Provide legal support for 401(k), 403(b), 457(b), DB, nonqualified plans, PEPs/MEPs, and stable value/CIT products. You’ll negotiate recordkeeping and advisory agreements, track ERISA and IRS developments, and help respond to DOL/IRS/PBGC inquiries. Best for attorneys with 2+ years of ERISA/retirement plan experience.

If one of these roles feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are open to nearby experience or related backgrounds.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.