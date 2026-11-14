Denver’s tech scene is buzzing right now—lots of remote, hybrid, and on-site roles, many well into the six figures. Here are several standout IT openings you can skim and apply to fast.

Employer: Compri Consulting

Location: Denver, CO (100% remote, up to 25% travel)

Type: Contract, long-term

Salary: Not listed

Own enterprise VMware vSphere/VCF design and lifecycle management, plus hardware standardization, inventory governance, and complex troubleshooting. Heavy hands-on work with Terraform/Ansible; bonus if you know SCADA/DCS/PLC and ServiceNow.

Employer: Transamerica

Location: Denver, CO (Hybrid – 3 days/week in office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $177,000 – $230,000 + annual bonus

Lead global procurement platforms (source-to-pay, CLM, supplier management) and a distributed engineering team. Big focus on cloud/SaaS integrations, automation, AI/ML, and partnering with Finance, Risk, and Security.

Employer: Cloudflare

Location: Denver, CO (plus Austin/SF/NY)

Type: Full-time

Salary (CO): $212,000 – $255,000 (includes on‑target incentive) + equity

Work directly with strategic customers as a hands-on build partner across Cloudflare Workers, storage, AI, and security. Ideal for a 7+ year full-stack engineer (TypeScript/Rust/Go) who likes architecture, code reviews, and solving gnarly distributed-systems problems.

Employer: GeoSearch (for a geospatial client)

Location: Denver, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead aerial triangulation, orthophoto production, GNSS/IMU processing, and QA/QC using tools like SimActive, POSPac, Photoshop. Requires ASPRS CP certification and 5+ years in photogrammetry or aerial imagery.

Employer: Leprino Foods

Location: Denver, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: $85,000 – $95,000 + ~5% annual bonus

Mid-level role owning Microsoft 365 security, endpoint protection, incident response, and SOC coordination for a global manufacturer. Great fit if you have 5+ years with M365, SIEM, identity, and incident response.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Location: Denver, CO (GeoZone 2)

Type: Full-time

Salary (GeoZone 2 – includes Denver): $135,700 – $251,900

Develop and integrate AI/autonomy algorithms (perception, planning, controls) from prototype through deployment. Heavy Python/C++, ML/LLM/GenAI, robotics/ROS, and MLOps in a mission-critical environment.

Employer: H2O.ai

Location: Remote (US-based, Denver-friendly)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (multiple levels: Engineer → Senior)

Full-stack role on Driverless AI / H2O-3 / Sparkling Water: backend in Python/Go/Java, React/TypeScript front end, Kubernetes/Docker, and CI/CD. Bonus if you’ve worked in FedRAMP or regulated environments.

Employer: IDR, Inc.

Location: Denver, CO (Remote)

Type: Full-time (W2)

Pay: $47 – $50/hr W2

Own enterprise Tableau Cloud admin and L3 dashboard support, including upgrades, Bridge, Windows Server, SQL (BigQuery/Oracle/SQL Server), and network troubleshooting. Great if you like being the go-to Tableau expert.

Employer: Strive Health Services LLC

Location: Denver, CO (Hybrid-remote)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $130,000 – $163,000 + ~15% bonus

Lead mixed software + data engineering pods building kidney-care tech. You’ll drive delivery, adopt AI-assisted dev tools (Claude Code, etc.), manage hiring, and partner closely with clinical and product teams.

Employer: Klaviyo

Location: Denver, CO (remote-friendly US)

Type: Full-time

Salary (US range): $141,600 – $212,400

Engineering-heavy D&R role: build detections-as-code, run incident response and threat hunts, and automate security workflows using Python/Go, SIEM/data lakes, CI/CD. Ideal for 5+ years in cloud security and large-scale log analysis.

Employer: EY

Location: Denver, CO (Anywhere in US)

Type: Full-time

Salary (all non-premium US locations incl. Denver): $144,000 – $329,100

Senior manager-level architect leading enterprise AI architecture across foundation models, safety, agentic systems, and governance. You’ll be a “player-coach” guiding AI adoption, observability, and control frameworks across the firm.

Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Location: Denver, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary (Denver): $198,900 – $269,000 + RSUs + bonus

Principal-level role building computer vision and GenAI for AWS data centers—think incident triage agents, retrieval systems, and safety-critical reasoning. Requires a PhD in ML/CV/Stats and strong Python plus a track record shipping industrial ML.

Employer: KellyMitchell Group

Location: Denver, CO (Hybrid)

Type: Contract

Pay: $38 – $55/hr

Hands-on AWS + EKS + ArgoCD + GitLab CI/CD role supporting distributed apps, with Splunk, Linux, Python, microservices troubleshooting, and telecom-style environments. Great if you like deep-dive debugging across infra and apps.

Employer: Affirm

Location: Denver, CO (Remote-first, US)

Type: Full-time

Salary (all other US states incl. CO): $204,000 – $264,000

Staff-level lead for checkout auth flows across web and mobile using React/Vue + TypeScript. You’ll own technical strategy, reliability, and on-call for critical login/verification journeys used by thousands of merchants.

Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Location: Denver, CO (50% travel)

Type: Full-time

Salary (Denver): $153,600 – $207,800 + RSUs + bonus

Consulting role designing data lakes/lakehouses/mesh, RAG architectures, ontologies, and knowledge graphs for healthcare and life sciences customers. Needs 5+ years in data engineering/architecture and experience with AWS data stack.

Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Location: Denver, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary (Denver): $153,600 – $207,800 + RSUs + bonus

Hands-on GenAI/ML consultant role: design and deploy models on AWS (e.g., SageMaker, Bedrock), build ML pipelines, and advise execs on AI strategy. Requires 5+ years building ML models and 3+ years deploying them in production.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Denver, CO (Travel up to ~50%)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $110,700 – $218,300

Consulting role delivering Oracle Cloud PPM implementations: requirements, fit-gap, configuration, testing, and training. Needs 2+ full lifecycle Oracle Cloud implementations (1+ PPM) and 3+ years with Oracle modules.

Employer: Koniag Government Services – Koniag Technology Solutions

Location: Remote (US, Public Trust required)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Design cloud-native, multi-tenant architecture on platforms like cloud.gov, build CI/CD (CircleCI), implement Zero Trust (NIST 800-207), and support ATO/security for a USDA modernization project. Needs 8+ years in architecture/DevOps and federal experience.

Employer: Affirm

Location: Denver, CO (Remote-first, US)

Type: Full-time

Salary (all other US states incl. CO): $173,000 – $233,000

Own the control plane for MySQL/TiDB and other OLTP systems: provisioning, failover, backups, schema migrations, and Kubernetes networking. Deep experience with large-scale databases, SQL tuning, and DB automation is key.

Employer: Deloitte – Government & Public Services

Location: Denver, CO (up to 25% travel)

Type: Full-time

Salary (CO): $95,600 – $159,300

TS/SCI-cleared role supporting enterprise security engineering for public-sector clients: IAM, NIST RMF, vulnerability management, cloud/network security, and security documentation. Great if you have 4+ years in cyber and like client-facing work.

If one of these caught your eye, open the link, skim the requirements, and throw in an application while the role’s still live. Denver’s IT market is moving fast—don’t wait if something feels like a fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.