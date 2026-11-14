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💻 Denver IT Jobs With Multiple High-Paying Remote & Hybrid Roles
Denver’s tech scene is buzzing right now—lots of remote, hybrid, and on-site roles, many well into the six figures. Here are several standout IT openings you can skim and apply to fast.
Senior Infrastructure Architect (VMware / IaC) – Contract
Employer: Compri Consulting
Location: Denver, CO (100% remote, up to 25% travel)
Type: Contract, long-term
Salary: Not listed
Own enterprise VMware vSphere/VCF design and lifecycle management, plus hardware standardization, inventory governance, and complex troubleshooting. Heavy hands-on work with Terraform/Ansible; bonus if you know SCADA/DCS/PLC and ServiceNow.
Director, Software Engineering – Procurement Tech
Employer: Transamerica
Location: Denver, CO (Hybrid – 3 days/week in office)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $177,000 – $230,000 + annual bonus
Lead global procurement platforms (source-to-pay, CLM, supplier management) and a distributed engineering team. Big focus on cloud/SaaS integrations, automation, AI/ML, and partnering with Finance, Risk, and Security.
Senior Forward Deployed Engineer
Employer: Cloudflare
Location: Denver, CO (plus Austin/SF/NY)
Type: Full-time
Salary (CO): $212,000 – $255,000 (includes on‑target incentive) + equity
Work directly with strategic customers as a hands-on build partner across Cloudflare Workers, storage, AI, and security. Ideal for a 7+ year full-stack engineer (TypeScript/Rust/Go) who likes architecture, code reviews, and solving gnarly distributed-systems problems.
Certified Photogrammetrist
Employer: GeoSearch (for a geospatial client)
Location: Denver, CO
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Lead aerial triangulation, orthophoto production, GNSS/IMU processing, and QA/QC using tools like SimActive, POSPac, Photoshop. Requires ASPRS CP certification and 5+ years in photogrammetry or aerial imagery.
IT Security Analyst
Employer: Leprino Foods
Location: Denver, CO
Type: Full-time
Salary: $85,000 – $95,000 + ~5% annual bonus
Mid-level role owning Microsoft 365 security, endpoint protection, incident response, and SOC coordination for a global manufacturer. Great fit if you have 5+ years with M365, SIEM, identity, and incident response.
Ontology Agentic Software Engineer (AI/Autonomy)
Employer: Lockheed Martin
Location: Denver, CO (GeoZone 2)
Type: Full-time
Salary (GeoZone 2 – includes Denver): $135,700 – $251,900
Develop and integrate AI/autonomy algorithms (perception, planning, controls) from prototype through deployment. Heavy Python/C++, ML/LLM/GenAI, robotics/ROS, and MLOps in a mission-critical environment.
Software Engineer – Predictive AI (Remote)
Employer: H2O.ai
Location: Remote (US-based, Denver-friendly)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed (multiple levels: Engineer → Senior)
Full-stack role on Driverless AI / H2O-3 / Sparkling Water: backend in Python/Go/Java, React/TypeScript front end, Kubernetes/Docker, and CI/CD. Bonus if you’ve worked in FedRAMP or regulated environments.
Tableau Report/Dashboard Systems Admin (Sys Admin III)
Employer: IDR, Inc.
Location: Denver, CO (Remote)
Type: Full-time (W2)
Pay: $47 – $50/hr W2
Own enterprise Tableau Cloud admin and L3 dashboard support, including upgrades, Bridge, Windows Server, SQL (BigQuery/Oracle/SQL Server), and network troubleshooting. Great if you like being the go-to Tableau expert.
Sr. Manager, Engineering (Software & Data)
Employer: Strive Health Services LLC
Location: Denver, CO (Hybrid-remote)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $130,000 – $163,000 + ~15% bonus
Lead mixed software + data engineering pods building kidney-care tech. You’ll drive delivery, adopt AI-assisted dev tools (Claude Code, etc.), manage hiring, and partner closely with clinical and product teams.
Senior Security Engineer – Detection & Response
Employer: Klaviyo
Location: Denver, CO (remote-friendly US)
Type: Full-time
Salary (US range): $141,600 – $212,400
Engineering-heavy D&R role: build detections-as-code, run incident response and threat hunts, and automate security workflows using Python/Go, SIEM/data lakes, CI/CD. Ideal for 5+ years in cloud security and large-scale log analysis.
Senior Manager – AI Architecture Tech Lead
Employer: EY
Location: Denver, CO (Anywhere in US)
Type: Full-time
Salary (all non-premium US locations incl. Denver): $144,000 – $329,100
Senior manager-level architect leading enterprise AI architecture across foundation models, safety, agentic systems, and governance. You’ll be a “player-coach” guiding AI adoption, observability, and control frameworks across the firm.
Principal Applied Scientist – AWS Data Center Services
Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS)
Location: Denver, CO
Type: Full-time
Salary (Denver): $198,900 – $269,000 + RSUs + bonus
Principal-level role building computer vision and GenAI for AWS data centers—think incident triage agents, retrieval systems, and safety-critical reasoning. Requires a PhD in ML/CV/Stats and strong Python plus a track record shipping industrial ML.
System Engineer – AWS / Kubernetes (Contract)
Employer: KellyMitchell Group
Location: Denver, CO (Hybrid)
Type: Contract
Pay: $38 – $55/hr
Hands-on AWS + EKS + ArgoCD + GitLab CI/CD role supporting distributed apps, with Splunk, Linux, Python, microservices troubleshooting, and telecom-style environments. Great if you like deep-dive debugging across infra and apps.
Staff Software Engineer, Fullstack – Auth Experiences
Employer: Affirm
Location: Denver, CO (Remote-first, US)
Type: Full-time
Salary (all other US states incl. CO): $204,000 – $264,000
Staff-level lead for checkout auth flows across web and mobile using React/Vue + TypeScript. You’ll own technical strategy, reliability, and on-call for critical login/verification journeys used by thousands of merchants.
Senior Delivery Consultant – Data (HCLS)
Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS)
Location: Denver, CO (50% travel)
Type: Full-time
Salary (Denver): $153,600 – $207,800 + RSUs + bonus
Consulting role designing data lakes/lakehouses/mesh, RAG architectures, ontologies, and knowledge graphs for healthcare and life sciences customers. Needs 5+ years in data engineering/architecture and experience with AWS data stack.
Sr. Delivery Consultant – AI/ML, ProServe
Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS)
Location: Denver, CO
Type: Full-time
Salary (Denver): $153,600 – $207,800 + RSUs + bonus
Hands-on GenAI/ML consultant role: design and deploy models on AWS (e.g., SageMaker, Bedrock), build ML pipelines, and advise execs on AI strategy. Requires 5+ years building ML models and 3+ years deploying them in production.
Oracle PPM Senior Consultant
Employer: Deloitte
Location: Denver, CO (Travel up to ~50%)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $110,700 – $218,300
Consulting role delivering Oracle Cloud PPM implementations: requirements, fit-gap, configuration, testing, and training. Needs 2+ full lifecycle Oracle Cloud implementations (1+ PPM) and 3+ years with Oracle modules.
Architect / DevOps Engineer (Remote – Federal)
Employer: Koniag Government Services – Koniag Technology Solutions
Location: Remote (US, Public Trust required)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Design cloud-native, multi-tenant architecture on platforms like cloud.gov, build CI/CD (CircleCI), implement Zero Trust (NIST 800-207), and support ATO/security for a USDA modernization project. Needs 8+ years in architecture/DevOps and federal experience.
Senior Software Engineer, Backend – Online Storage
Employer: Affirm
Location: Denver, CO (Remote-first, US)
Type: Full-time
Salary (all other US states incl. CO): $173,000 – $233,000
Own the control plane for MySQL/TiDB and other OLTP systems: provisioning, failover, backups, schema migrations, and Kubernetes networking. Deep experience with large-scale databases, SQL tuning, and DB automation is key.
Project Senior Engineer – Cyber (Security Engineer III)
Employer: Deloitte – Government & Public Services
Location: Denver, CO (up to 25% travel)
Type: Full-time
Salary (CO): $95,600 – $159,300
TS/SCI-cleared role supporting enterprise security engineering for public-sector clients: IAM, NIST RMF, vulnerability management, cloud/network security, and security documentation. Great if you have 4+ years in cyber and like client-facing work.
If one of these caught your eye, open the link, skim the requirements, and throw in an application while the role’s still live. Denver’s IT market is moving fast—don’t wait if something feels like a fit.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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