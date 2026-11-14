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🏥 Denver Healthcare Jobs With Multiple High-Paying Openings
Denver’s healthcare scene is buzzing right now—lots of options whether you’re into travel nursing, mental health, leadership, or hands-on clinical work.
Here are several standout roles hiring now:
Travel CVOR RN – $3,122/week (Days, 13 Weeks)
Employer: Stability Healthcare
Location: Denver, CO
Type: Full-time, Travel
Pay: $3,122 per week
Day-shift CVOR contract (10-hr shifts, 40 hrs/week) caring for cardiovascular surgery patients before, during, and after procedures. Includes $600 travel bonus, day-1 health insurance, PTO accrual from day 1, guaranteed hours, and extra-hour bonus.
Travel CVICU RN – $2,730/week (Nights, 13 Weeks)
Employer: Stability Healthcare
Location: Denver, CO
Type: Full-time, Travel
Pay: $2,730 per week
Night-shift CVICU contract (12-hr shifts, 36 hrs/week) with post–open-heart and transplant patients. Comes with $600 travel bonus, day-1 health benefits, PTO accrual, guaranteed stipend if called off, and extra-hour bonus.
Travel CVOR RN – $3,246/week (Days, 13 Weeks)
Employer: Voca Healthcare
Location: Denver, CO
Type: Travel (listed as Internship)
Pay: $3,246 per week
High-paying CVOR travel role (10-hr day shifts, 40 hrs/week) with a travel-first culture, weekly pay, and benefits starting the 1st of the month after start. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, holiday pay, and referral bonuses.
Travel CVICU RN – $2,816/week (Nights, 13 Weeks)
Employer: Voca Healthcare
Location: Denver, CO
Type: Travel (listed as Internship)
Pay: $2,816 per week
Night CVICU contract (12-hr shifts, 36 hrs/week) in high-acuity cardiac critical care. Offers weekly pay, health benefits, 401(k) with match, holiday pay, and strong recruiter support.
Travel CVOR RN – $2,894/week (Days, 13 Weeks)
Employer: PRN Healthcare
Location: Denver, CO
Type: Full-time, Travel
Pay: $2,894 per week
Day-shift CVOR travel role (8-hr shifts, 40 hrs/week) with weekly pay, guaranteed hours, 401(k), CE support, housing options, and full medical/dental/vision.
Travel CVICU RN – $2,590/week (Nights, 13 Weeks)
Employer: Meda Health
Location: Denver, CO
Type: Travel (listed as Internship)
Pay: $2,590 per week
Night CVICU contract (12-hr shifts, 36 hrs/week) in an acute care hospital. Must live 50+ miles from the facility to qualify as travel. Benefits start when you start: health, vision, dental, and life insurance.
Psychologist Postdoctoral Fellow – Peds & OB/GYN
Employer: Denver Health
Location: Denver, CO
Type: Full-time, Regular
Salary: $67,400/year
Postdoc fellowship embedded in pediatrics and OB/GYN teams, focusing on perinatal mood, reproductive health, trauma, and early childhood development. Comes with 28 days PTO, 100% paid parental leave (up to 6 weeks), strong retirement contributions, loan-forgiveness eligibility, and free RTD EcoPass.
New Graduate RN – Med/Surg 7A (Nights)
Employer: Denver Health
Location: Denver, CO
Type: Full-time (0.9 FTE), Nights
Pay: $36.00–$57.77/hour
Telemetry med/surg unit with a strong team culture and a 12-month Nurse Residency Program built for brand-new RNs. Big benefits: 28 days PTO starting year one, paid parental leave, up to 9.5% retirement contribution, and PSLF eligibility.
HRT, Wellness & Aesthetic Nurse Practitioner – Clinical Lead
Employer: RESTOR (Denver’s #1 MedSpa)
Location: Denver, CO
Type: Full-time
Pay: $90,000–$190,000/year (DOE)
Lead role for an NP or PA in hormone therapy, peptides, weight loss, and aesthetics. Full training in medical aesthetics, plus 401(k) match, health, dental, vision, PTO, and a flexible schedule.
Adult Outpatient Psychologist
Employer: Denver Health
Location: Denver, CO
Type: Full-time, Regular
Salary: $117,000–$139,800/year
Outpatient role providing assessment and psychotherapy for adults with moderate to severe psychiatric conditions. Includes faculty duties (supervision/teaching), generous PTO, strong retirement match, and loan-forgiveness–eligible employer.
Dental Assistant – Mobile Care (Full Time)
Employer: Enable Dental
Location: Denver, CO (mobile across area)
Type: Full-time
Pay: $27–$31/hour
Weekday, daytime schedule assisting a mobile team in assisted living and skilled nursing facilities. Competitive hourly rate, incentive pay with equity, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, life insurance, and PTO.
Physical Therapist – Outpatient Ortho
Employer: Rocky Mountain Spine & Sport (Upstream Rehabilitation)
Location: Denver Metro & nearby cities
Type: Full-time (other options available)
Pay: $85,000–$100,000/year
Outpatient ortho PT roles (new grads welcome) with monthly bonus potential, student loan repayment help, 100% employer-paid medical option, 401(k) match, robust CEU support, and paths to clinic ownership.
ABA Technician – In-Home RBT
Employer: Advanta Autism Care
Location: Denver, CO
Type: Full-time
Pay: $23–$28/hour + $300 sign-on bonus
In-home ABA therapy with paid training, PTO, paid drive time, mileage reimbursement, RBT exam reimbursement, and paid BCBA fieldwork supervision hours for those growing toward BCBA.
Virtual Speech Language Pathologist (SLP) – School-Based
Employer: Huddle Up
Location: Remote, serving Colorado schools
Type: Full-time W2 (15–40 hrs/week)
Pay: $44–$54/hour for CO residents
Fully remote school SLP role for the 26/27 school year, with pay for direct and indirect time, up to $250/month incentive, health/dental/vision, 401(k), sick time, and cross-licensing reimbursement.
Rapid-Response PRN Phlebotomist – $28/hour
Employer: Any Lab Test Now
Location: Denver, CO + other Front Range sites
Type: PRN / As Needed
Pay: $28/hour with 3-hour minimum per emergency call-in
Great side-gig for experienced phlebotomists who can take short-notice shifts (as little as 60 minutes’ notice). Paid training, Colorado sick leave, and you choose preferred locations and availability.
Population Health Director
Employer: HCA Healthcare – HealthONE Colorado Care Partners
Location: Denver, CO
Type: Full-time
Salary: $102,960–$160,617.60/year (incentive-eligible)
Senior leadership role driving value-based care, quality, and cost initiatives across a large network. Strong benefits, 401(k) with up to 100% match on 3–9%, ESPP, tuition and loan support, and robust family benefits.
NBS Technologist Supervisor – Newborn Screening Lab
Employer: State of Colorado – CDPHE
Location: Denver, CO (Hybrid possible)
Type: Full-time, State role
Pay: Not listed (state lab supervisor level)
Supervise Colorado’s Newborn Screening lab team, oversee high-complexity testing, quality, and staff development. State benefits include PERA retirement, 11 paid holidays, generous PTO, tuition assistance, and potential PSLF eligibility. Colorado residency required.
Respiratory Therapist II – NICU/PICU/ICU
Employer: HCA HealthONE – Presbyterian St. Luke’s
Location: Denver, CO
Type: Full-time
Pay: $29.87–$46.83/hour
High-acuity RT role across Level IV NICU, PICU/PCVICU, and adult ICU with advanced ventilation (including HFJV), nitric oxide, and code/rapid response work. Strong HCA benefits, 401(k) match, ESPP, and tuition/loan support.
Locum Tenens Hospitalist Physician
Employer: CompHealth
Location: Denver, CO
Type: Contract / Locum
Pay: Not listed
Flexible hospitalist locums with day, swing, and night shifts in an open ICU. ACLS required; procedures tailored to your skill set. CompHealth handles housing, travel, malpractice, and credentialing.
Clinical Specialist – Spine Surgery Technologies
Employer: Horizon Medical
Location: Denver, CO (remote with regional travel)
Type: Full-time
Pay: Not listed
Field clinical role supporting surgeons with ATEC spine imaging, planning, neuromonitoring, and OR workflows. Great fit if you have OR/spine/ortho experience and like education, travel, and high-performance teams.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Denver healthcare roles tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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