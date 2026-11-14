Denver’s healthcare scene is buzzing right now—lots of options whether you’re into travel nursing, mental health, leadership, or hands-on clinical work.

Here are several standout roles hiring now:

Employer: Stability Healthcare

Location: Denver, CO

Type: Full-time, Travel

Pay: $3,122 per week

Day-shift CVOR contract (10-hr shifts, 40 hrs/week) caring for cardiovascular surgery patients before, during, and after procedures. Includes $600 travel bonus, day-1 health insurance, PTO accrual from day 1, guaranteed hours, and extra-hour bonus.

Employer: Stability Healthcare

Location: Denver, CO

Type: Full-time, Travel

Pay: $2,730 per week

Night-shift CVICU contract (12-hr shifts, 36 hrs/week) with post–open-heart and transplant patients. Comes with $600 travel bonus, day-1 health benefits, PTO accrual, guaranteed stipend if called off, and extra-hour bonus.

Employer: Voca Healthcare

Location: Denver, CO

Type: Travel (listed as Internship)

Pay: $3,246 per week

High-paying CVOR travel role (10-hr day shifts, 40 hrs/week) with a travel-first culture, weekly pay, and benefits starting the 1st of the month after start. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, holiday pay, and referral bonuses.

Employer: Voca Healthcare

Location: Denver, CO

Type: Travel (listed as Internship)

Pay: $2,816 per week

Night CVICU contract (12-hr shifts, 36 hrs/week) in high-acuity cardiac critical care. Offers weekly pay, health benefits, 401(k) with match, holiday pay, and strong recruiter support.

Employer: PRN Healthcare

Location: Denver, CO

Type: Full-time, Travel

Pay: $2,894 per week

Day-shift CVOR travel role (8-hr shifts, 40 hrs/week) with weekly pay, guaranteed hours, 401(k), CE support, housing options, and full medical/dental/vision.

Employer: Meda Health

Location: Denver, CO

Type: Travel (listed as Internship)

Pay: $2,590 per week

Night CVICU contract (12-hr shifts, 36 hrs/week) in an acute care hospital. Must live 50+ miles from the facility to qualify as travel. Benefits start when you start: health, vision, dental, and life insurance.

Employer: Denver Health

Location: Denver, CO

Type: Full-time, Regular

Salary: $67,400/year

Postdoc fellowship embedded in pediatrics and OB/GYN teams, focusing on perinatal mood, reproductive health, trauma, and early childhood development. Comes with 28 days PTO, 100% paid parental leave (up to 6 weeks), strong retirement contributions, loan-forgiveness eligibility, and free RTD EcoPass.

Employer: Denver Health

Location: Denver, CO

Type: Full-time (0.9 FTE), Nights

Pay: $36.00–$57.77/hour

Telemetry med/surg unit with a strong team culture and a 12-month Nurse Residency Program built for brand-new RNs. Big benefits: 28 days PTO starting year one, paid parental leave, up to 9.5% retirement contribution, and PSLF eligibility.

Employer: RESTOR (Denver’s #1 MedSpa)

Location: Denver, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $90,000–$190,000/year (DOE)

Lead role for an NP or PA in hormone therapy, peptides, weight loss, and aesthetics. Full training in medical aesthetics, plus 401(k) match, health, dental, vision, PTO, and a flexible schedule.

Employer: Denver Health

Location: Denver, CO

Type: Full-time, Regular

Salary: $117,000–$139,800/year

Outpatient role providing assessment and psychotherapy for adults with moderate to severe psychiatric conditions. Includes faculty duties (supervision/teaching), generous PTO, strong retirement match, and loan-forgiveness–eligible employer.

Employer: Enable Dental

Location: Denver, CO (mobile across area)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $27–$31/hour

Weekday, daytime schedule assisting a mobile team in assisted living and skilled nursing facilities. Competitive hourly rate, incentive pay with equity, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, life insurance, and PTO.

Employer: Rocky Mountain Spine & Sport (Upstream Rehabilitation)

Location: Denver Metro & nearby cities

Type: Full-time (other options available)

Pay: $85,000–$100,000/year

Outpatient ortho PT roles (new grads welcome) with monthly bonus potential, student loan repayment help, 100% employer-paid medical option, 401(k) match, robust CEU support, and paths to clinic ownership.

Employer: Advanta Autism Care

Location: Denver, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $23–$28/hour + $300 sign-on bonus

In-home ABA therapy with paid training, PTO, paid drive time, mileage reimbursement, RBT exam reimbursement, and paid BCBA fieldwork supervision hours for those growing toward BCBA.

Employer: Huddle Up

Location: Remote, serving Colorado schools

Type: Full-time W2 (15–40 hrs/week)

Pay: $44–$54/hour for CO residents

Fully remote school SLP role for the 26/27 school year, with pay for direct and indirect time, up to $250/month incentive, health/dental/vision, 401(k), sick time, and cross-licensing reimbursement.

Employer: Any Lab Test Now

Location: Denver, CO + other Front Range sites

Type: PRN / As Needed

Pay: $28/hour with 3-hour minimum per emergency call-in

Great side-gig for experienced phlebotomists who can take short-notice shifts (as little as 60 minutes’ notice). Paid training, Colorado sick leave, and you choose preferred locations and availability.

Employer: HCA Healthcare – HealthONE Colorado Care Partners

Location: Denver, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: $102,960–$160,617.60/year (incentive-eligible)

Senior leadership role driving value-based care, quality, and cost initiatives across a large network. Strong benefits, 401(k) with up to 100% match on 3–9%, ESPP, tuition and loan support, and robust family benefits.

Employer: State of Colorado – CDPHE

Location: Denver, CO (Hybrid possible)

Type: Full-time, State role

Pay: Not listed (state lab supervisor level)

Supervise Colorado’s Newborn Screening lab team, oversee high-complexity testing, quality, and staff development. State benefits include PERA retirement, 11 paid holidays, generous PTO, tuition assistance, and potential PSLF eligibility. Colorado residency required.

Employer: HCA HealthONE – Presbyterian St. Luke’s

Location: Denver, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $29.87–$46.83/hour

High-acuity RT role across Level IV NICU, PICU/PCVICU, and adult ICU with advanced ventilation (including HFJV), nitric oxide, and code/rapid response work. Strong HCA benefits, 401(k) match, ESPP, and tuition/loan support.

Employer: CompHealth

Location: Denver, CO

Type: Contract / Locum

Pay: Not listed

Flexible hospitalist locums with day, swing, and night shifts in an open ICU. ACLS required; procedures tailored to your skill set. CompHealth handles housing, travel, malpractice, and credentialing.

Employer: Horizon Medical

Location: Denver, CO (remote with regional travel)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Field clinical role supporting surgeons with ATEC spine imaging, planning, neuromonitoring, and OR workflows. Great fit if you have OR/spine/ortho experience and like education, travel, and high-performance teams.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Denver healthcare roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.