Denver’s education scene is buzzing right now—from university faculty roles to creative rec center gigs and K–12 teaching. Here are several solid options if you love teaching, mentoring, or building learning programs.

Employer: University of Colorado | Location: Denver, CO

University of Colorado | Denver, CO Salary: $70,000 – $75,000

Type: Full-time, non-tenure teaching track

Teach 3 courses per semester in music business (marketing, publishing, law, more) in CU Denver’s College of Arts & Media. Great fit if you have real-world music industry experience and enjoy mentoring students into creative careers.

Employer: ChanceLight Behavioral Health, Therapy, & Education | Location: Denver, CO

| Denver, CO Salary: $55,000 – $83,000/year + $5,000 sign-on bonus

Type: Full-time

Teach high school students (grades 9–12) with IEPs in a small, specialized program. Ideal if you’re licensed (or close), love individualized instruction, and want strong benefits plus lots of support and training.

Employer: Scribd, Inc. | Location: Denver-eligible (remote with some in-person)

| Denver-eligible (remote with some in-person) Salary (US outside CA): $70,500 – $110,000/year

Type: Full-time

Design and run training and QA for Scribd’s customer operations teams, including outsourced partners. Great for someone who builds adult learning programs, loves data, and wants to shape how a global ed/reading platform supports its users.

Employer: State of Colorado – Department of Education | Location: Denver, CO (hybrid)

| Denver, CO (hybrid) Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Lead the educator licensure team, supervise 8+ staff, and oversee application review and customer service. Best for current CDE Educator Talent staff with supervisory experience who want to shape statewide licensing systems.

Employer: Metropolitan State University of Denver | Location: Denver, CO (hybrid)

| Denver, CO (hybrid) Salary: $54,000 – $60,000/year

Type: Full-time, non-exempt

Support grad recruitment, process applications, and be a key contact for domestic and international grad students. Good match if you’re detail-oriented, comfortable in systems like Slate/Banner, and enjoy student-facing work.

Employer: DPS high school football program | Location: Denver, CO

DPS high school football program | Denver, CO Pay: $28/hour

Type: Part-time, seasonal (Fall 2027 + off-season work)

Coach an offensive skill group (RB/WR/QB/TE) and coordinate all special teams for a Denver high school. Great for former players or coaches who want to mentor teens and help build a long-term football culture.

Employer: City and County of Denver – Parks and Recreation | Location: Denver, CO (Glenarm Rec + other centers)

| Denver, CO (Glenarm Rec + other centers) Pay: $19.80/hour

Type: Part-time (4–10 hours/week)

Teach basic arts and crafts to preschool and elementary-age kids in small classes. Perfect side role if you enjoy art, have some teaching/rec experience, and want flexible hours.

Employer: City and County of Denver – Parks and Recreation | Location: Denver, CO (Platte Park Rec)

| Denver, CO (Platte Park Rec) Pay: $19.80/hour

Type: Part-time (4–10 hours/week)

Lead pottery classes for youth and adults, including wheel work and hand-building, plus kiln firing. Great if you’re experienced with ceramics and want a low-hour, community-focused teaching gig.

Employer: University of Colorado | Location: Denver, CO

University of Colorado | Denver, CO Salary: $80,000 – $105,000 (depending on rank)

(depending on rank) Type: Full-time, 9-month teaching-track

Teach and help grow CU Denver’s Construction Management and Construction Engineering Management programs. Best for construction pros or academics who love applied teaching, industry partnerships, and student mentoring.

If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in before the priority dates sneak up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.