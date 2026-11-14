Denver’s service and retail scene is buzzing right now—lots of options whether you want a front-of-house role, a lead position, or something part-time and flexible.

Here are several solid openings around the metro area:

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

Location: Denver, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.29–$23.50/hr + bonuses & strong benefits package

Support store leadership with sales, customer service, and shift management. Great fit if you like auto parts, want leadership duties, and appreciate promote-from-within growth.

(Duplicate also listed on Indeed; one role total)

Employer: Christian Brothers Automotive

Location: Southeast Denver / Arapahoe County, CO

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, weekends off

Pay: $65,000–$75,000/yr + benefits, paid holidays & vacation

Be the main contact for guests getting their vehicles serviced—manage workflow, explain repairs, and build long-term relationships. Ideal if you have automotive customer service experience and want steady weekday hours.

Employer: FullSpeed Automotive

Location: Denver, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Open and close the quick oil change center, handle basic vehicle services, and help lead the team. Good for someone with basic automotive knowledge who wants leadership responsibility.

Employer: Primal Wear

Location: Denver, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $47,500–$55,000/yr + bonus potential

Support custom cycling apparel orders for teams and events—manage timelines, customer communication, and some in-house production tasks. Nice mix of customer service and admin with benefits and 401(k) match.

Employer: Contentful (now part of Salesforce)

Location: Denver, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $150,100–$187,600/yr (base, plus potential bonus/equity)

Lead a North America support team for a SaaS platform—own hiring, coaching, KPIs, and AI-driven support strategy. Best for seasoned support leaders with strong technical and SaaS background.

Employer: Raymond James

Location: Denver, CO

Type: Full-time, on-site

Pay: $55,000–$85,000/yr + potential bonuses & full benefits

High-touch client service role supporting financial advisors—handle onboarding, trading support, reporting, and client communication. Requires SIE and Series 7 (plus 63/65/66 as needed).

Employer: Metropolis Technologies (SP+)

Location: Denver, CO

Type: Part-time

Pay: $20–$22/hr + benefits for eligible employees

Work in parking lots/garages helping customers use checkout-free parking tech, issuing violations, and keeping areas clean. Good if you like being on your feet and outdoors. Apply by: 11/30/2026.

Employer: Circle K

Location: 3490 Colorado Blvd, Denver, CO 80205

Type: Listed as full-time; description notes part-time

Pay: $19.29–$19.79/hr + weekly pay, bonuses & benefits

Classic c-store role: run the register, help with food program, and keep the store looking sharp. Flexible schedules and room to grow into bigger roles.

Employer: CJ Schwan's

Location: Lakewood / Denver area, CO

Type: Part-time (~20 hrs/wk; Sat–Tue)

Pay: $19/hr + mileage & paid training

Stock and merchandise frozen brands like Red Baron and Edwards in grocery stores. Great if you want a physical job with a set part-time schedule.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #5957

Location: 5957 W 44th Ave, Lakeside, CO 80212

Type: Full-time, seasonal (mid & closing shifts)

Pay: $18–$31/hr + premiums & incentives

Help move and stock seasonal merchandise for big holidays. Comes with access to Walmart’s education benefits and a wide range of health and financial perks for eligible associates.

Employer: Kroger

Location: Denver, CO

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Support the meat department with stocking, cleanup, and customer service. Good entry into grocery with a focus on food safety and fresh product.

Employer: Leevers Supermarkets, Inc.

Location: Denver, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Work in the specialty cheese department—stock, sample, and help customers discover new products. Includes access to DailyPay and a fast-paced, customer-facing environment.

Employer: NAPA Auto Parts

Location: Denver, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $25.50/hr

Mix automotive paint, answer body/finish questions, and support the store team. Great if you have paint or body shop experience and like hands-on, technical customer service.

Employer: Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits

Location: Denver & Aurora, CO

Type: Full-time, field-based

Pay: $19–$21/hr + auto reimbursement & full benefits

Build displays, stock product, and install promo materials in retail accounts across Denver/Aurora. You’ll drive your own vehicle and work closely with store teams.

Employer: FieldFlo

Location: Hybrid in Colorado (Denver area)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $51,273–$60,000/yr

Be the first line of support for construction-tech software users—troubleshoot issues, document tickets, and help improve the help center. Requires 1–3 years in construction or field services.

Employer: Safeway

Location: Denver, CO

Type: Full-time, department lead

Pay: $26.61/hr

Lead the fresh-cut department—oversee merchandising, product quality, and team support. Weekly pay, store discounts, and benefits for eligible employees.

Employer: Safeway

Location: Denver, CO

Type: Full-time, department manager

Pay: $28.34/hr

Run the deli department, from inventory and merchandising to team leadership and customer service. Good step if you’re ready to manage people and operations.

Employer: Army & Air Force Exchange Service

Location: Buckley (Denver area), CO

Type: Part-time

Pay: $19.00–$28.82/hr

Support a fuel and convenience operation on base—handle fuel sales, food items, cash, and stocking. Must be 21+ and able to work around fuel; schedule currently Mon–Fri early mornings.

Employer: VF Corporation

Location: Cherry Creek Shopping Center, Denver, CO

Type: Part-time, supervisory

Pay: $23.79–$27.60/hr + incentive potential

Help lead the store team, coach associates, and keep merchandising and customer experience on point. Great for outdoor lovers with at least 1 year of retail leadership.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Denver roles like these tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.