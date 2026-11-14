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🛒 Denver Customer Service & Retail Jobs With Multiple Openings
Denver’s service and retail scene is buzzing right now—lots of options whether you want a front-of-house role, a lead position, or something part-time and flexible.
Here are several solid openings around the metro area:
Retail Service Specialist
Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts
Location: Denver, CO
Type: Full-time
Pay: $19.29–$23.50/hr + bonuses & strong benefits package
Support store leadership with sales, customer service, and shift management. Great fit if you like auto parts, want leadership duties, and appreciate promote-from-within growth.
Automotive Service Advisor / Writer | Weekends Off | Arapahoe County
(Duplicate also listed on Indeed; one role total)
Employer: Christian Brothers Automotive
Location: Southeast Denver / Arapahoe County, CO
Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, weekends off
Pay: $65,000–$75,000/yr + benefits, paid holidays & vacation
Be the main contact for guests getting their vehicles serviced—manage workflow, explain repairs, and build long-term relationships. Ideal if you have automotive customer service experience and want steady weekday hours.
Lube Technician Key Holder - FT 0708
Employer: FullSpeed Automotive
Location: Denver, CO
Type: Full-time
Pay: Not listed
Open and close the quick oil change center, handle basic vehicle services, and help lead the team. Good for someone with basic automotive knowledge who wants leadership responsibility.
Custom Account Support Specialist
Employer: Primal Wear
Location: Denver, CO
Type: Full-time
Pay: $47,500–$55,000/yr + bonus potential
Support custom cycling apparel orders for teams and events—manage timelines, customer communication, and some in-house production tasks. Nice mix of customer service and admin with benefits and 401(k) match.
Senior Manager, Customer Support
Employer: Contentful (now part of Salesforce)
Location: Denver, CO
Type: Full-time
Pay: $150,100–$187,600/yr (base, plus potential bonus/equity)
Lead a North America support team for a SaaS platform—own hiring, coaching, KPIs, and AI-driven support strategy. Best for seasoned support leaders with strong technical and SaaS background.
Senior Registered Client Service Associate (Denver, CO)
Employer: Raymond James
Location: Denver, CO
Type: Full-time, on-site
Pay: $55,000–$85,000/yr + potential bonuses & full benefits
High-touch client service role supporting financial advisors—handle onboarding, trading support, reporting, and client communication. Requires SIE and Series 7 (plus 63/65/66 as needed).
Customer Service / Porter (Mobility Specialist)
Employer: Metropolis Technologies (SP+)
Location: Denver, CO
Type: Part-time
Pay: $20–$22/hr + benefits for eligible employees
Work in parking lots/garages helping customers use checkout-free parking tech, issuing violations, and keeping areas clean. Good if you like being on your feet and outdoors. Apply by: 11/30/2026.
Team Member / Customer Service Representative
Employer: Circle K
Location: 3490 Colorado Blvd, Denver, CO 80205
Type: Listed as full-time; description notes part-time
Pay: $19.29–$19.79/hr + weekly pay, bonuses & benefits
Classic c-store role: run the register, help with food program, and keep the store looking sharp. Flexible schedules and room to grow into bigger roles.
Part-Time Merchandiser (Lakewood area)
Employer: CJ Schwan's
Location: Lakewood / Denver area, CO
Type: Part-time (~20 hrs/wk; Sat–Tue)
Pay: $19/hr + mileage & paid training
Stock and merchandise frozen brands like Red Baron and Edwards in grocery stores. Great if you want a physical job with a set part-time schedule.
Seasonal Team Associate
Employer: Walmart Supercenter #5957
Location: 5957 W 44th Ave, Lakeside, CO 80212
Type: Full-time, seasonal (mid & closing shifts)
Pay: $18–$31/hr + premiums & incentives
Help move and stock seasonal merchandise for big holidays. Comes with access to Walmart’s education benefits and a wide range of health and financial perks for eligible associates.
MEAT/CLERK
Employer: Kroger
Location: Denver, CO
Type: Part-time
Pay: Not listed
Support the meat department with stocking, cleanup, and customer service. Good entry into grocery with a focus on food safety and fresh product.
Team Member – Cheese Department
Employer: Leevers Supermarkets, Inc.
Location: Denver, CO
Type: Full-time
Pay: Not listed
Work in the specialty cheese department—stock, sample, and help customers discover new products. Includes access to DailyPay and a fast-paced, customer-facing environment.
Store Paint Specialist
Employer: NAPA Auto Parts
Location: Denver, CO
Type: Full-time
Pay: From $25.50/hr
Mix automotive paint, answer body/finish questions, and support the store team. Great if you have paint or body shop experience and like hands-on, technical customer service.
Sales Support Associate – Merchandiser
Employer: Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits
Location: Denver & Aurora, CO
Type: Full-time, field-based
Pay: $19–$21/hr + auto reimbursement & full benefits
Build displays, stock product, and install promo materials in retail accounts across Denver/Aurora. You’ll drive your own vehicle and work closely with store teams.
Customer Support Representative
Employer: FieldFlo
Location: Hybrid in Colorado (Denver area)
Type: Full-time
Pay: $51,273–$60,000/yr
Be the first line of support for construction-tech software users—troubleshoot issues, document tickets, and help improve the help center. Requires 1–3 years in construction or field services.
Fresh Cut Lead
Employer: Safeway
Location: Denver, CO
Type: Full-time, department lead
Pay: $26.61/hr
Lead the fresh-cut department—oversee merchandising, product quality, and team support. Weekly pay, store discounts, and benefits for eligible employees.
Deli Manager
Employer: Safeway
Location: Denver, CO
Type: Full-time, department manager
Pay: $28.34/hr
Run the deli department, from inventory and merchandising to team leadership and customer service. Good step if you’re ready to manage people and operations.
BUCKLEY Express Annex Operator – $19/hr
Employer: Army & Air Force Exchange Service
Location: Buckley (Denver area), CO
Type: Part-time
Pay: $19.00–$28.82/hr
Support a fuel and convenience operation on base—handle fuel sales, food items, cash, and stocking. Must be 21+ and able to work around fuel; schedule currently Mon–Fri early mornings.
The North Face: Supervisor – Cherry Creek Shopping Center
Employer: VF Corporation
Location: Cherry Creek Shopping Center, Denver, CO
Type: Part-time, supervisory
Pay: $23.79–$27.60/hr + incentive potential
Help lead the store team, coach associates, and keep merchandising and customer experience on point. Great for outdoor lovers with at least 1 year of retail leadership.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Denver roles like these tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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